Klopp weighs in on VAR controversy, suggests thicker lines on replays

SHOWS:

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (JANUARY 1, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL COACH JUERGEN KLOPP, ON VAR, SAYING:

"So we want to have clear clarifications and right decisions, and it's very good with offsides we get them now, the only problem is it takes like what feels like half an hour until you see if the toe-nail is there or not. But that's offside, so we have to make a decision about it, and when we had the manager's meeting in Nyon, in Geneva, we spoke about that. UEFA came up with the idea that we just make the line thicker so I think for me, I didn't think it 100 percent through but hopefully other people did that, but for me it gave us a little bit of football back because how I learned offside it was (favourable when) in doubt for the offensive player. At the moment, all these situations where we have offsides now are to our favour against Wolves or against Aston Villa where we were the wrong side of it, it's in favour of the defensive line."

STORY: Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp said on Wednesday (January 1) that VAR needed "clear clarifications" after a run of controversial decisions have ruled out goals in the Premier League for extremely tight margins.

The German coach, speaking ahead of his side's fixture against Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday (January 2), weighed in on the debate surrounding VAR decisions.

Klopp said he supported making the virtual lines used by VAR to judge a player's position to become thicker, returning the doubts to favour the attacking team and opening up the game.

Klopp's side are running away with what would be their first league title since the 1989-1990 season. They sit on top of the standings with 55 points, 10 points clear of Leicester City in second but also with a game in hand.