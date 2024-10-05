KMBC Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Alayna Vaeth, St. Thomas Aquinas
St. Thomas Aquinas junior volleyball player Alayna Vaeth has been named KMBC 9 Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week.
St. Thomas Aquinas junior volleyball player Alayna Vaeth has been named KMBC 9 Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week.
Grand Slam champions Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi share two children
This Tampa Bay Lightning goalie has been placed on waivers.
The one-off electric hypercar made its debut at this year The Qual, a Motorsports Gathering
This Buffalo Sabres defenseman has been loaned to the Rochester Americans.
Alex Steeves placed on waivers, seven forwards, six defensemen and a goaltender sent to AHL
Montreal Canadiens fans are not the only ones worrying about more potential injuries in the team's last pre-season game tonight against the Ottawa Senators, the coach is as well.
NFL addresses Tua Tagovailoa situation amid his recent concussion
The Princess of Wales has shared a rare personal message on social media after quietly posting a never-before-seen picture with husband Prince William from during the 2024 Olympics. See Kate's message here...
Who's going to win the 2024 World Series? USA TODAY Sports' MLB experts make their playoff picks.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — An original Golden Knight, Jonathan Marchessault wanted to stay in Las Vegas, but he also understood as well as anyone that this organization will do what it believes will put the team in the best position to win in the near and long term.
Connor McDavid revealed on his Instagram that something big is coming soon.
Barrie performed on his PTO and is now signed to play in the NHL this season.
The Yahoo Fantasy Football crew reveals the players they have the most conviction on for Week 5.
The New York Mets were two outs away from their season ending. Then came Pete Alonso.
DETROIT — Nick Robertson scored two goals as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 in NHL pre-season action on Thursday.
Currently playing for Inter Miami on the farewell tour of his remarkable career, Luis Suarez has spoken out about one of his former managers.The forward has been linking back up with former teammate L...
Teams are refusing to play the Spartans, and now the co-captain has joined a federal lawsuit challenging the NCAA’s transgender athlete participation policy.
PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Bronny James played in his first NBA preseason game Friday night, but LeBron James wasn't in uniform with him when the Lakers hosted Minnesota in the first of Los Angeles' two weekend games in the Coachella Valley.
The futuristic hypercar just broke a record it set at the track less than two years ago.
ATLANTA (AP) — Kirk Cousins sure earned all that money Thursday night.