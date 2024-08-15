I Knew In 2007 That Kamala Should Be President. Here’s Why.

Debra L. Lee is CEO of BET Networks and a senior executive of Paramount Global. Illustration: HuffPost; Photo: Sharon Suh

I met Kamala Harris in 2007, when she was the district attorney of San Francisco. A mutual friend asked that I have dinner with her while she was in Washington for a conference. He added, “She will be president one day, and you should know her.”

I had dinner with Harris, shared her commitment to many issues and have supported her ever since. I remembered that conversation as I heard the news that President Joe Biden was not standing for reelection and that he was endorsing his vice president to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for president.

I also remembered the excitement I felt in Chicago’s Grant Park the night Barack Obama was elected as the first Black president of the United States. During the Obama years, I saw so much hope from people all over the world for equality and the future of our democracy. We lost that hope more recently.

Now is the time to restore that hope. I unconditionally support Harris for president. As we reflect on the challenges that Black women have bravely confronted throughout modern history, including the indomitable spirit of Fannie Lou Hamer and the trailblazing leadership of Shirley Chisholm, it is clear that Kamala Harris stands as a beacon of hope and progress for all Americans. I know that she is qualified for the job.

Biden has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to empowering Black women, exemplified by his unwavering support for Harris and, in 2022, the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. This commitment is seen clearly in his endorsement of Harris to be the next president of the United States.

Let’s be clear, Harris will face challenges well known by Black women as they attempt to climb the corporate ladder, run for political office or start their own businesses. I have faced similar challenges over the years as CEO of BET Networks, a senior executive of Paramount Global and in many corporate boardrooms. For example, I have made suggestions that have been overlooked only to be accepted later when offered by a white male colleague. I have been overlooked for promotions to see others less qualified than me be given those opportunities. I have been left out of the inner circles filled with white men who support each other without giving consideration to well-qualified diverse candidates.

Our vice president has been criticized for her demeanor, including her laugh, her dating history and her supposed lack of experience. She has been called a DEI candidate. She has also been labeled as discovering her Blackness just recently. To quote Former President Donald Trump, “One day she turned Black.” All of these criticisms are outlandish and have no place in a political campaign. These statements take our attention away from the real issues at stake. Vice President Harris’ exceptional educational background and political experience have been completely ignored by her opponents.

It is time for us to unite as a nation and elect our first Black female president. Harris has put in the work, and she has the qualifications.

I believe Kamala will lead with integrity, compassion and a commitment to unifying our country. She will fight for our reproductive rights.

We need a more just and inclusive America. We need an America where individuals can succeed regardless of their race or gender. Let’s put the Republicans’ frivolous arguments aside and elect the most qualified person to be our next president. That person is Kamala Harris.