Knicks Fans Celebrate Team's First Playoffs Victory Outside Madison Square Garden
New York Knicks fans celebrated their team’s victory against the Philadelphia 76ers in New York on Saturday, April 20.
Footage filmed by X user @RealistSpeaking shows Knicks fans cheering and chanting after the Knicks victory at their home court, Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks beat the 76ers 111 to 104 in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs.
The two teams will meet again on Monday, April 22, for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first-round series. Credit: @RealistSpeaking via Storyful