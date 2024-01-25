Knife crime rising faster in rural areas as Starmer pledges tougher sanctions

Labour leader's knife crime commitment was dismissed as 'another reheated pledge' - JONATHAN BRADY/PA

Knife crime is rising faster in rural areas than in other parts of Britain, police figures show.

The figures were revealed on Wednesday as Sir Keir Starmer prepared to pledge that no young person caught with a knife will escape sanction under Labour.

Offences of knife possession have doubled in the past decade in rural areas, compared with a 60 per cent rise in urban police force areas, according to Labour analysis of Office for National Statistics (ONS) data.

Nine of the 10 police forces with the biggest rises in knife crime are primarily rural, led by Gwent with a 532 per cent rise, Hertfordshire up by 322 per cent and Dyfed-Powys, Wiltshire and North Yorkshire all seeing a threefold increase.

The surge is blamed on the rise of county lines gangs that have exported drugs such as heroin and cocaine from cities into more rural areas. It has sparked turf wars with local criminals to control the drug market as they recruit children as young as seven to act as drug “mules.”

Sir Keir is due to commit on Thursday that every young person caught with a knife will face a sanction such as jail, tagging, curfew, fine or behavioural contracts.

He says he will rewrite guidance so that no young offender escapes further sanction or behaviour requirement simply by writing an apology letter.

Under current rules, offenders handed community resolutions can avoid a criminal record by agreeing to say sorry in person to those they have wronged. They may be ordered to pay compensation.

Sir Keir said: “Too many young people are being drawn into squandering their life chances by getting involved in crime. A government that I lead won’t think we can press release away soaring youth crime.

“No more apology letters, no more weak warnings. If you carry a knife, you’ll carry the consequences. But this is not just about sanctions once the choices have been made. I saw as a chief prosecutor the power of prevention.”

Sir Keir will also announce plans for a network of Young Futures centres – modelled on the Sure Start schemes created by New Labour – to bring together police, social workers and teachers to identify and target children most at risk of falling into crime.

The programme will draw on up to £100 million a year to fund new youth workers and mental health hubs in every community, youth workers in A&E, and mentors in pupil referral units.

Knife crime hit a record high before the pandemic when Covid restrictions led to a sharp fall in offences. Overall rates remain seven per cent lower than before 2020 but rose by 3 per cent in the year to March 2023 to 50,833 offences.

The proportion of knife possession offences resulting in a charge has nearly halved from 62.5 per cent in 2016 to 35.3 per cent in 2023. Nearly half of knife crimes recorded by police result in no further action.

Knife crime is rising throughout the UK but the rise is steepest in country areas - KATIE COLLINS/PA

Eight of the 10 police force areas with the biggest rises in knife crime are led by Conservative police and crime commissioners, according to the Labour analysis.

But Tory sources said that people living in Labour-controlled areas were more likely to be victims of robbery and related crime because of the higher numbers of offences. They also pointed to a 40 per cent rise in knife offences in London since 2016 to 12,786 in 2023.

Chris Philp, the policing minister, said; “This is just another reheated pledge from the Labour Party using money they have already spent seven times.”

James Cleverly, the Home Secretary, announced on Wednesday that he was fast-tracking legislation to ban zombie-style knives and machetes and increase the maximum penalties for possession of such weapons from six months to two years in jail.

The Home Office said that since 2019, police had taken 120,000 knives off the streets through stop and search and other targeted police action, while hospital admissions for under-25s involved in stabbings had fallen by 26 per cent.

“Knife crime continues to take precious lives away, and I am determined to put an end to this senseless violence,” Mr Cleverly said.