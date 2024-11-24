Knife crime and weapons targeted by city police

Knife crime, weapons and anti-social behaviour have been the target of police operations in Wolverhampton.

“Weapons sweeps” were carried out at Fowlers Park and Bee Lane playing fields and city centre officers talked to traders in Blakenhall about the rules regarding knife sales, West Midlands Police said.

As activities took place to raise awareness about anti-social behaviour, officers joined Wolverhampton Homes to speak to business owners in Wednesfield and Heath Town.

Residents have been encouraged to sign up to WMnow, an email service providing updates on crime and police activity in neighbourhoods.

