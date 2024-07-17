Knife-wielding man fatally shot by out-of-state officers near Milwaukee's Republican National Convention
Police allege the suspect killed his wife in 2022 before murdering dozens of other women
The 20-year-old registered Republican purchased ammunition the day of the rally, authorities say.
The National Park Service said the two were from Wisconsin and had gotten lost while hiking
Brenda Natali Morales, Miguel Carcamo, William Killian, and 1-year-old Wesley Killian were allegedly shot to death by Shane Killian, per authorities
BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Signs of trouble were evident in the minutes before shots rang out at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania: Police had a report of a suspicious man pacing near the magnetometers and were apparently exchanging photos of the suspect. Witnesses pointed and shouted at an armed man on a nearby roof.
An out-of-town police officer shot and killed an individual early Tuesday afternoon in Milwaukee, according to two law enforcement sources.
A report naming Sandy Hill one of Canada's most liveable neighbourhoods was met with surprise and even ridicule online, as some wondered how it could ignore the safety issues, public drug use and social disorder that plague parts of the area.In Sandy Hill itself, the view was mixed, as residents celebrated the area's green space, diversity and community spirit while acknowledging its challenges.Real estate firm RE/MAX released its 2024 Liveability Report last week. It relied in part on a Leger s
"He was my rock and did so much for anyone and everyone he knew," said Cody Jay Pope's partner, Cheryl Holzknecht
Young women tell the BBC how Kat Torres lured them to her homes in the US, where they worked for no pay.
The Lethbridge Police Service issued 194 tickets and made a dozen arrests in response to a couple of events that brought an influx of people and vehicles into the southern Alberta city over the weekend.One was a gathering of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang and its supporters, who were in town to celebrate the opening of a new Lethbridge clubhouse. The other was the annual Street Machine Weekend, a celebration of cars and car culture.Police monitoring of the Street Machine event resulted in 10 a
Warning: this story contains distressing details.A man who orchestrated a sexual assault on the Saskatoon riverbank in 2021, leaving a teen girl close to death, is staying in prison.Justice Natasha Crooks sentenced Mohammad Kouman to 8.5 years in a recent decision. With credit for time spent on remand, the 23-year-old still has four years left to serve.A 17-year-old co-accused, who Kouman recorded sexually assaulting the 15-year-old victim, was sentenced to 30 months. He cannot be named because
A 1-year-old child has died after allegedly being shot by his father in Alameda. Four other family members were also killed.
THUNDER BAY — As the province accelerates the timeline for grocery stores to sell ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages and more extensive beer purchasing options, striking LCBO members in Thunder Bay believe the Ontario Premier is trying to appease the public rather than workers. Cosmo Crupi has been a permanent employee at the LCBO in Thunder Bay for over 30 years. He was walking the picket line with other LCBO supporters at the Arthur Street location on Monday. "We don't want to be out here, we
The man known as the "Balaclava Rapist" has been granted full parole as he serves three consecutive life sentences. Larry Takahashi, 71, has been living in Vancouver since he was granted day parole in 2016. Jasmine King reports.
Max Wade was given a life sentence for stealing Guy Fieri's $200,000 Lamborghini and shooting at a romantic rival. He has only served about 11 years but he's been granted parole.
The families of five young Israeli women serving in the Israel Defense Forces who were kidnapped on October 7 have released photographs from their early days in captivity in Gaza.
Two people were arrested after a police in Canada chased a Lamborghini Urus at high speeds. The car's tires were ripped clean off the rims in the chase.
Twelve people have been charged in relation to multiple instances of abduction and torture, Windsor police announced Tuesday — and they say investigators believe there could be more victims out there. Police said they launched an investigation in June after receiving evidence three people had been allegedly held against their will and tortured in two separate incidents. In one incident, police allege a man was held in a Glengarry Avenue apartment building on May 26. "Investigators obtained video
The 33-year-old confessed to having killed at least 42 women since 2022, police say.
One day after the attempted assassination on former president Donald Trump, metro Detroit voters react to the news as a former FBI agent delves into how the investigation is likely to unfold in the coming days. Detroit voter Lisa Logan says the news of the incident had her family shocked.