Knife-wielding man robbed store in Columbia, deputies say. A search is underway in SC

A search is underway for a man wanted on a strong armed robbery charge, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday morning.

At about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded a report of a robbery at a store in the 300 block of Killian Road, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s in Columbia, near Exit 22 on Interstate 77.

At the scene, deputies were told that a man came into the store and demanded money then pulled out a knife and threatened the clerk, according to the release.

No one was injured, the sheriff’s department said.

Deputies initiated a search for the armed man, setting up a perimeter in the area, and police dog units were called in to help, according to the release.

Despite the efforts, the initial search was unsuccessful, the sheriff’s department said.

The sheriff’s department has asked for the public’s help finding the man.

Anyone with information on the incident, or the man, is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

In the case of an emergency, always call 911.