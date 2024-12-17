What to know about the 15-year-old suspected school shooter in Wisconsin

A 15-year-old student killed a teacher and another student in a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday, police said.

Natalie Rupnow, who went by Samantha, also injured six others -- leaving two in critical condition, according to officials.

She was dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound when police arrived on the scene at about 11 a.m. on Monday.

Samantha had attended the school along with some 390 students in grades Kindergarten through 12, police said.

PHOTO: Emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., where multiple injuries were reported following a shooting, Dec. 16, 2024. (Kathleen Foody/AP)

The teenage suspect used a handgun, police said. Authorities are investigating the origin of the firearm, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said.

They are also speaking with her father and "trying to determine what he knew or may have not known about what happened today," Barnes said at a Monday evening press briefing.

"But again, he lost someone as well," Barnes added.

A motive is not clear, he said, and it is not apparent if any of the victims had been targeted.

As of Monday evening, two of the six injured were released from SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital.

Two others are reported in stable condition, while two are in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The incident took place shortly before 11 a.m. local time on Monday.

“The shooting happened inside a classroom in a study hall of students from mixed grades,” Barnes said.

A second-grader called 911 as the attack unfolded.

"Let that soak in for a minute," Barnes said. "A second-grade student called 911 at 10:57 a.m. to report a shooting at school."

PHOTO: Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes speaks to the media about the shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School on Dec. 16, 2024 in Madison, Wis. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Police believe that the suspect was in school when the attack began, and that there wasn't any breach.

However, detectives are investigating whether there were any potential warning signs, Barnes said.

The suspect’s family is cooperating, he said.

The school does not have metal detectors or a school resource officer, but has other security protocols in place, according to a representative from the school.

There are cameras inside the building, police confirmed.

The school representative also confirmed that the faculty and students had been trained in lockdown procedures, which were implemented during the active shooter incident on Monday.

The identities of the victims have not yet been made public.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

