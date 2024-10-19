All you need to know about £1bn airport expansion

Lewis Adams - BBC News, Essex
A CGI image how the departures lounge at Stansted could look. It is a large, open-plan room underneath a white roof. There are various shops and a departures board. Passengers are walking through with their suitcases.
There will be a greater choice of shops, bars and restaurants available in the departure lounge, London Stansted Airport says [London Stansted Airport]

London Stansted Airport is due to see the UK's second highest number of passengers pass through its terminal annually.

It comes as part of a landmark £1.1bn investment plan confirmed by the government on Monday.

The announcement follows record-breaking passenger numbers for the Essex facility, with 29.3 million jet-setters taking flight in the year to September.

With work due to start in 2025, here is everything you need to know about the five-year programme.

What has been announced?

Stansted owner Manchester Airports Group (MAG) says the centrepiece of the investment stimulus is a £600m extension of the terminal.

This will feature more seating areas and new shops, bars and restaurants.

An enlarged security hall is planned to tackle waiting times, as well as more check-in desks and a new baggage reclaim carousel.

A CGI image of inside the expanded Stansted terminal. It has shops and bars, with people milling around. The right hand side is glass and looks out towards the runway.
Stansted hopes to welcome 43 million passengers annually following the expansion [London Stansted Airport]

Stansted says it will also reconfigure its gate rooms to create more space and seating for passengers.

The terminal will also have what the airport calls a "three bay expansion" to the existing building size.

Airport bosses also believe 5,000 new jobs will be created thanks to the landmark investment.

They hope to supply its current and future energy needs with a new 14.3mv solar farm on-site.

What does it mean for passengers?

Stansted expects to welcome 43 million passengers a year once works are complete, two million more than London Gatwick Airport's annual figure.

It means Stansted will become the UK's second busiest airport, behind Heathrow.

The growth follows a huge year for the Essex facility, having broken its own records for passenger numbers in every month over the past year.

More than 200 destinations are offered across 40 countries at Stansted after British Airways returned to its runway in March.

A packed crowd of people in the terminal building at London Stansted Airport. There are signs above directing to "departures".
Jet-setters were packed into the terminal building earlier this year during a power cut [Paul Duggan]

Royal Jordanian and the Turkish-German airline Sun Express also arrived for the first time this year.

The airport expects to continue expanding venues on its destinations board as a result of the investment.

The Department for Transport has already said the scheme is "in line with previously agreed passenger and flight numbers".

What is the timeline?

Planning permission for the project was approved by the government's Planning Inspectorate in October 2023.

Uttlesford District Council had previously rejected MAG's application for new aircraft stands, but the latter successfully appealed against the decision and the project could start to move.

A CGI image of how the expanded airport will look. The main terminal building has a large white roof. To the right is where the planes are based. In the background there are car parks.
The airport hopes more airlines will be attracted to its site in Essex thanks to the improved facilities [London Stansted Airport]

On Monday, the £1.1bn investment was announced by the government at the International Investment Summit.

Construction will start in 2025 and is expected to take between two and three years, Transport Secretary Louise Haigh says.

However, the airport says in its own news release that the whole investment programme will last five years.

MAG is in the final stages of the procurement process ahead of work beginning.

What has been the reaction?

Brian Ross, the chairman of campaigning Stansted Airport Watch, says he is worried about the impact of growth on neighbouring settlements.

"Stansted is supposed to be an airport in the countryside and we're just concerned it might outgrow the local environment," he says.

"We don't want to end up with an environment similar to what is around Heathrow and Gatwick.

"But that's what airports do, they seem to be a magnet for development - hotels, car parks, housing etcetera."

Stansted Airport, showing the tall control tower and white roof of the terminal building. Cars can be seen arriving at the drop-off at the terminal, with people entering the building.
Stansted is unique in that it only has one terminal, despite its popularity [PA Media]

For Gareth Powell, the airport's managing director, the site is "embarking on an exciting new chapter".

"We are unique among major airports in operating a single terminal, which means we can give people a simple, efficient and seamless experience," he says.

Mr Powell explains planners have "carefully considered" each stage of the expansion project and its impact.

"I believe we have successfully achieved this while maintaining the ease, simplicity and original design concept of our fantastic terminal building," he adds.

