What we know: 3 law enforcement officers killed, 5 hurt serving warrant in east Charlotte

Three law enforcement officers were killed and five others were injured Monday when members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force tried to serve a warrant in the Shannon Park area of east Charlotte.

At least one shooting suspect died in the front yard after CMPD cleared the scene, the department said, and two other occupants of the home were being questioned.

Here’s what we know:

U.S. Marshals task force was serving warrant when gunfire started

The U.S. Marshals service and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, made up of multiple agencies, was attempting to serve a warrant in the area when it engaged in gunfire with a subject.

How many law enforcement officers were killed?

Three on the task force were killed and five others, including four CMPD officers, were shot and injured. CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings said it was the worst shooting of law enforcement officers in his memory over more than 30 years with the department.

Photos of scene from east Charlotte where multiple law enforcement officers shot

Who was killed?

Two of the victims were members of the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction while the other victim was a U.S. Marshal. Among the wounded, one CMPD officer remained in critical condition on Monday night. The U.S. Marshals Service did not immediately identify the victims.

Who was the suspect?

The suspect has not been named. He was served a warrant for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. He died in the front yard of a home on the 5000 block of Galway Drive in east Charlotte after being shot by officers.

Multiple law enforcement officers were shot in 5000 block of Galway Drive in east Charlotte, NC on Monday, April 29, 2024.

Were there other suspects?

Two other individuals were taken into custody by CMPD as persons of interest. There was additional gunfire from inside of the residence. One individual was identified as a 17-year-old and another as a woman.

What weapon was used by the suspect?

In a press conference, CMPD described the weapon used by the suspect as a “high-powered rifle.”

‘Sounded like Vietnam out there.’ Charlotte residents describe shooting where officers killed

How long did the standoff last?

The standoff lasted for approximately three-and-a-half hours, beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

CMPD respond to a shootout on the 5000 block of Galway Drive in east Charlotte on Monday, April, 29, 2024. CMPD says people should stay clear of the 5000 block of Galway Drive, where there is an active investigation

Who will conduct the investigation?

CMPD will lead the investigation.