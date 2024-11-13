What we know about the booby-trapped vehicles used by Israel in Gaza and Lebanon

On the left, a photo shows an M113, an Israeli vehicle used to transport troops, visibly loaded with a barrel bomb. The photo was taken around September 20 in the village of Kfar Kila, in southern Lebanon. On the right, a screenshot from an Al Jazeera video showing an M113 armoured personnel carrier, full of barrels in May 2024.

Journalists and civilians have been reporting that Israel is using “booby-trapped robots” or “barrel bombs” in the Gaza Strip. Most of these reports come from Jabaliya, located in the northern part of Gaza, where the Israeli army has been relentlessly bombing since October 6. Here’s what we know about these vehicles that terrorise the population.

In a video taken in Jabaliya and published on October 12, witnesses say they saw two barrels packed with explosives, right before an explosion. They point out a crater in the midst of torn up buildings – the place where they say the detonation took place.

From this footage , it is impossible to establish whether the barrels exploded in this location, or if they exploded while being transported by military vehicles. Recently, however, testimonies claiming that "robots" or vehicles filled with explosives are strategically placed before detonating have been multiplying in the Jabaliya camp. According to Gaza's civil defence agency, the camp has been under intense bombing since October 6.

Ismail al-Thawabta, director of the Hamas-run government media office, told the Turkish media outlet Anadolu that the Israeli Army was using “booby-trapped robots” as part of its operation in Jabaliya.

"More and more mobile robots are being used. These devices, that can be controlled remotely, enter Palestinian streets and houses, and explode, leading to huge human and material loss," he said on October 15.

These barrels could contain explosives, although they may not be full.



