Get to Know the Cast and Characters of ‘The Perfect Couple’

There's nothing that scratches my brain like a good ol' juicy murder mystery. If you're into The White Lotus, or movies like Knives Out and The Glass Onion, then you'll for sure get a kick out of Netflix's newest miniseries: The Perfect Couple.

Based on Elin Hilderbrand’s New York Times bestselling novel, the story follows a bride as she marries into one of Nantucket's most influential and wealthiest families. The high-society nuptials are the talk of the town. But all the joy and merriment turns into suspicion and lies when a dead body turns up on the beach.

The promises a lot of fun, with all the big fictional personalities — and all the big stars that play them. Here are the cast and characters of Netflix's The Perfect Couple.





The show promises a lot of fun, with a grand event, a huge scandal, all the big fictional personalities — and all the big stars that play them.

Here are the cast and characters of Netflix's The Perfect Couple.

Eve Hewson as Amelia Sacks

Amelia is the blushing bride about to marry her into the affluent Winbury family. While she loves her husband-to-be, she feels like an outsider as she doesn't quite fit into Nantucket high society.

Eve Hewson is an Irish actress whose first major role was in a 2011 drama film entitled This Must Be the Place. She's also starred in films such as 2018's Robin Hood, and musical comedy drama Flora and Son. She's also BFFs with her co-star Dakota Fanning IRL.

Instagram: @evehewson

Seacia Pavao - Netflix

Billy Howle as Benji Winbury

Benji is Amelia's fiancé who absolutely adores his bride-to-be. He is also the beloved and precious middle son of the Winbury family. He's charming and earnest, and is generally just a good person — which is more than you can say about the rest of his clan.

Billy Howle is a British actor who's starred in multiple films including Under the Banner of Heaven, MotherFatherSon, The Serpent, On Chesil Beach, and more.

Instagram: N/A



Seacia Pavao - Netflix

Meghann Fahy as Merritt Monaco

Merritt Monaco is an influencer, Amelia's BFF, and the maid of honor. She's beautiful, fabulous, and a lot less shy about mingling with her bestie's new in-laws. She has her own secret connections to the Winbury family.

Meghann Fahy is most known for her roles in series such as The White Lotus Season 2 and The Bold Type.

Instagram: @meghannfahy

Seacia Pavao - Netflix

Ishaan Khatter as Shooter Dival

Shooter Dival is Benji's best man and childhood best friend from boarding school. He's also an unofficial member of the Winbury family. Shooter is a handsome, mysterious, and quietly intense guy who holds himself in high regard.

Ishaan Khatter is an Indian actor, and is the son of Bollywood actors Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem. Aside from The Perfect Couple, you can also watch him in Beyond the Clouds, Pippa, and Don't Look Up.

Instagram: @ishaankhatter



Liam Daniel - Netflix

Nicole Kidman as Greer Garrison Winbury

Greer Garrison Winbury is the the groom's mother. Aside from being the family matriarch, she is an acclaimed author who has written the Dolly Hardaway murder mystery novel series. She's cold, sharp, and forthright, and it's clear that she has a contentious relationship with her son's fiancée.

Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman needs no introduction. The Perfect Couple is just one of the slew of projects she's got going on this year, including Amazon Prime show Expats, and films A Family Affair and Babygirl.

Instagram: @nicolekidman

Seacia Pavao - Netflix

Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury

Tag Winbury is the father of the groom. He's dashing, charismatic, and can only be described perfectly by one word: DILF. He and Greer have been married for 30 years, and look to be a picture-perfect couple. While he projects to be someone easygoing and humorous, he's also been hiding some secrets of his own.

Another legendary actor who needs no introduction is Liev Schreiber. Some of his most defining works include the first three Scream films, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Ray Donovan series.

Instagram: @lievschreiber



Seacia Pavao - Netflix

Dakota Fanning as Abby Winbury

Abby Winbury is the groom's sister-in-law. She's married to Benji's older brother, Thomas, and they're expecting their first child together. Abby is snarky and anything but helpless. She's a seasoned addition to the Winbury family and knows how to play games to get her way.

Dakota Fanning started her career as a child actress and was known for her iconic scream in War of the Worlds. Since then, she's starred in I Am Sam, The Secret Life of Bees, and most recently Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Watchers.

Instagram: @dakotafanning

Seacia Pavao - Netflix

Jack Reynor as Thomas Winbury

Thomas, or Tom, Winbury is Benji's older brother and husband to his pregnant wife Abby. He may be the eldest son, and tries to assert himself as such, but he's not the sharpest tool in the shed.

Jack Reynor is an Irish actor and filmmaker who you might recognize from Midsommar, Flora and Son, Transformers: Age of Extinction, and more.

Instagram: @jack_reynor

Seacia Pavao - Netflix

Sam Nivola as Will Winbury

Will is the youngest of the Winburys. He's very much the entitled rich kid, as he grew up thinking he's better than everyone else because of his family's wealth and influence.

Sam Nivola has had roles in movies such as White Noise, Eileen, and Maestro. He's also the son of British actor Emily Mortimer and American actor Alessandro Nivola.

Instagram: @samnivola

Seacia Pavao - Netflix

Isabelle Adjani as Isabel Nallet

Isabel is a dear friend of the Winburys. She's practically considered part of the family! She's traveled all the way from France for the wedding, only to be caught in the middle of an unfortunate disaster.

Isabelle Adjani is an award-winning French actress and singer who was famous for her work since the 70s. She's most known for her work in Possession, The Story of Adèle H, La Reine Margot, and more. Her most recent work includes Netflix's Wingwomen.

Instagram: @isabelleadjaniofficiel

Netflix

Mia Isaac as Chloe Carter

Chloe is the teenage daughter of the town's chief of police. She's also working for a local catering company in the summer, which happens to be the one catering to the big Winbury wedding. She is also friends with Will Winbury.

Mia Wei-Ming Isaac made her acting debut in 2019 in TV movie Lovestruck. She has since starred in Amazon Original Don't Make Me Go alongside John Cho, and Hulu miniseries Black Cake.

Instagram: @miawisaac

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle - Netflix

Michael Beach as Dan Carter

Dan Carter is the chief of police, and is the man who carries the heavy burden of responsibility of getting to the bottom of this murder mystery. His connections to the community, and to his daughter Chloe, aren't making the task any easier.

Michael Beach is an American actor who you might have also seen in Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives, Mayor of Kingstown, and DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Instagram: @michaelbeach

Liam Daniel - Netflix

Donna Lynne Champlin as Nikki Henry

Nikki Henry is the state detective tasked with assisting the police in solving this case. She sticks out like a sore thumb in the affluent town, and initially struggles to unveil the rich residents' secrets covered.

Donna Lynne Champlin is an American actress and dancer who's starred in musical comedy series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Netflix's Feel the Beat, and TV series The First Lady.

Instagram: @donna_lynne_champlin

Liam Daniel - Netflix

Tim Bagley as Roger Pelton

Roger Pelton is the owner of the catering company taking care of the food and refreshments for the Winbury wedding. In the book, he was also the one that called in about the dead body that showed up on the beach.

Tim Bagley is a seasoned American actor and comedian who you have probably seen in shows like Netflix's Grace and Frankie, HBO Max's Somebody Somewhere, Hacks, and films like Zombieland.

Instagram: @iamtimbagley



Seacia Pavao - Netflix

