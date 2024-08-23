What We Know About The Cucumber Guy All Over TikTok

There is no shortage of cooking videos on TikTok. In fact, the social media platform is a hotbed of culinary content—between all the mukbangers and Nara Smiths of the world.

But now, there's a new a star who's dominating For You Pages: cucumber guy. If you haven't fallen into the same TikTok blackhole as I have, @Logagm, a.k.a Logan, has shot to viral fame (to the tune of four million followers) thanks to his cucumber-of-the-day videos.

So who is the man, the myth, the cucumber legend?

While @logamm's internet presence is vast—he has been posting on TikTok and YouTube for years—there isn't that much known about the creator. Besides the obvious, of course: he knows how to cook and loves a cuke. While he's had a following for some time, his cucumber content has only recently driven that audience.

"4 million is crazy!! Thank you all so so much for all the support you’ve all given me. So many amazing opportunities have been possible all because of you guys😽," he wrote on the social media platform. "Anyone who’s been here from the start will remember my rooster kimchi phase which started this all!"

"I cannot wait for many more batches of kimchi, cold noodles, and obviously cucumber salads with everyone💚🥒 love love love you guys🥹" he added.



While Logan's earlier content included travel eating vlogs and a broader scope of recipes, he's really leaned into the "cucumber guy" title, largely making aesthetic shakeable salads with the veggie. He's even whipped up cucumber kimchi, a cucumber flight, and the iconic cucumber appetizer from Din Tai Fung, which just recently opened a new location in New York City.

"Sometimes you need to eat an entire cucumber," he wrote while literally wakeboarding with a cucumber in hand.

Fans are obsessed too: "If they don’t want you at your Kimchi Boy, they can’t have you at your Cucumber King," one person joked. Even cucumber hates are feeling some type of way.

"You make me want cucumbers so bad but I just know I don’t actually want them," they added.

You Might Also Like