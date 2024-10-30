What to know about deer hunting season in the mountains
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
In Netflix's eye-opening documentary, Martha Stewart sets the record straight on her rocky marriage with ex-husband Andy Stewart
Jared Kushner has dished on his family’s plans should Donald Trump be elected to a second term in the White House. In a rare interview with The New York Times, the former president’s son-in-law said he and Ivanka Trump’s departure from political life will remain in place even if Trump wins next week. “We’re rooting for him—obviously, we’re proud of him,” Kushner said. “But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward.”
The late night host spotted a "positively smoldering" moment for the former first couple.
Fellow ‘Jeopardy!’ players voice their support for the record-breaking contestant’s endorsement on X
The late night host made the case against Trump using the former president's own words.
Critics asked, "Is that a threat?"
It "would be historically unprecedented," said Harry Enten.
"But it doesn't work if you know it's coming," explained the Bill Clinton-era labor secretary.
Thomas Miller, a data scientist at Northwestern University, bases his predictions not on the polls, but on where people are placing political bets.
"This isn't a man's world anymore and getting married shouldn't be a labor contract for a woman," one TikTok creator tells PEOPLE
It seems Jenny and Forrest were not like peas and carrots off-camera.
Leigh McGowan got in the face of Marc Lotter and Scott Jennings on Abby Phillip’s “NewsNight.”
The TV personality shared snaps from her family vacation on Instagram on Monday, Oct. 28
Ryan Girdusky was kicked off the air for comments directed at Mehdi Hasan.
It doesn’t matter if you want to call it a hate rally or a Nazi rally or an authoritarian Lollapalooza. Doesn’t matter if you want to call the speakers unhinged or ill-mannered or fascistic. I don’t care what you call the Trumpian spectacle that unfolded at Madison Square Garden this weekend. In this, the blessedly final week of the 2024 presidential campaign, that rally was only the latest s--t stain in a decade-long political career rooted in scapegoating and fear-mongering. After a decade of
Trump visited a Hispanic majority town in Pennsylvania as the fallout over a comedian's racist jokes at his Madison Square Garden rally continues.
Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce in November 2022, and share two children
In a Reddit post, the woman recounted a series of events during her wedding weekend that have left her questioning her relationship with her new spouse
Awkward for $1,000, please.
Prince William is planning to skip Christmas with the royal family if his stepbrother Tom Parker-Bowles is invited.