What to know about Dolphins-Bills: Kickoff time, how to watch and more

The Canadian Press

HAMILTON — Bo Levi Mitchell is taking less to remain with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Ticats announced Friday that Mitchell has restructured his CFL contract that will keep him with the franchise for the next two seasons. "We believe a healthy Bo Levi Mitchell can still play at a championship level and help us compete for Grey Cups," Orlondo Steinauer, Hamilton's president of football operations, said in a statement. "As we continue to shape our roster, we feel Bo is a key piece of our football