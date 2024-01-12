What to know about Dolphins-Chiefs: Kickoff time, how to watch and more
Here’s what you need to know about the Dolphins’ (11-6) wild-card round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) on Saturday night.
▪ When: 8:00 p.m. Saturday.
▪ Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri.
▪ TV: NBC 6.
▪ Radio: WBGG (105.9 FM), WINZ (940 AM), WTZU (94.9 FM, Spanish broadcast), Westwood One (National broadcast), SiriusXM Ch. 82 or 226.
▪ Forecast: -2 degrees (RealFeel -24 degrees) at kickoff, 0 percent chance of precipitation.
▪ Line: Chiefs by 4.5 (as of Friday morning).
