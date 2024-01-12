Advertisement

What to know about Dolphins-Chiefs: Kickoff time, how to watch and more

Daniel Oyefusi
·1 min read

Here’s what you need to know about the Dolphins’ (11-6) wild-card round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) on Saturday night.

When: 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri.

TV: NBC 6.

Streaming: Peacock, NFL+.

Radio: WBGG (105.9 FM), WINZ (940 AM), WTZU (94.9 FM, Spanish broadcast), Westwood One (National broadcast), SiriusXM Ch. 82 or 226.

Forecast: -2 degrees (RealFeel -24 degrees) at kickoff, 0 percent chance of precipitation.

Line: Chiefs by 4.5 (as of Friday morning).

What to read

Questions and answers about Peacock’s coverage of Dolphins-Chiefs and how to watch

The Dolphins could use vintage performance in Tyreek Hill’s return to Arrowhead Stadium

Dolphins-Chiefs is do-or-die for Miami in Tua Tagovailoa’s first playoff game

How one Miami teacher and her classes are using the Dolphins’ journey for lessons

The Dolphins are set to play coldest game in team history in K.C. What to expect

Dolphins list four starters as questionable. And personnel notes

A look at Dolphins’ new outside linebacker room. And notable remarks from Fangio, Holland

Some important things to keep in mind from first Dolphins-Chiefs matchup. And Fins notes

Dolphins signing trio of pass rushers ahead of wild card game vs. Chiefs

Panthers request to interview Dolphins OC Frank Smith for head coach opening

Dolphins name four award winners, including team MVP