What do you need to know to get into drone racing? Regina's racers offer tips

Here's the first thing to know about drone racing: watching these tiny mosquitoes glide through a room, emitting a buzzing noise as they whiz smoothly through LED gates, you realize you're looking at the super cool and sleek future.

Here at the gym of the Wascana Rehabilitation Centre, a group of five drone racers put their Whoop drones through their paces, in timed races.

Nick Oleynick recently began the Regina chapter of the MultiGP Drone Racing League, a global league that governs and manages racing and offers sanctioned events.

He got into drones a few years ago, seduced by the glamour of YouTube videos depicting racing.

"They're whipping through the trees and everything, and it just looks so cool. It's kind of like they're fighter pilots."

Part of his motivation for starting a chapter is to find other people interested in racing, but also in the hopes of competing — and qualifying — for national or international events.

Whoop a nice start

But what if you're a first-timer wanting to get into drone racing? What do you need to know?

The first thing Oleynick recommends, based on his own experience, is to start small.

"I did have a rude awakening when I got mine because I went all in with a 250 class," he said.

'The problem with racing the big ones is if you crash into the ground at 80 kilometres an hour, 100 kilometres an hour, you're going to break something.' - Nick Oleynick

But this can be stressful and costly.

"The problem with racing the big ones is if you crash into the ground at 80 kilometres an hour, 100 kilometres an hour, you're going to break something," he said. "I went through props like candy, and all of this costs money."

The Whoop drone, instead, is roughly fist-sized. It's small but durable and cheap.

They don't fly as quickly, but he points out one that runs a two cell battery, which gives it double the prop speed and capable of racing up to 40 or 50 km/h.

The Whoop drone can get tossed around by wind outdoors, but Oleynick describes it as perfect to fly inside, or race inside a venue like a gym.

"You can set up tracks like this, and you can just go nuts with it, and you don't have to worry about wrecking things," Oleynick pointed out.

Chapter members say a person can get a decent setup for about $250, which would include a basic Whoop, transmitter and headset.

