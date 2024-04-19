What we know so far about the explosions reported in central Iran

Iran's state media reported explosions in the central province of Isfahan on Friday, raising fears of a possible Israeli strike in retaliation for Tehran's unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on the country. Here's what we know so far.

Iran said it fired air defences at a major air base and a nuclear site near the central city of Isfahan after spotting drones early on Friday morning, but it was unclear if the country had come under attack as no Iranian official directly acknowledged the possibility.

'Three explosions'

Iranian state media said air defence batteries fired in several provinces over reports of drones being in the air.

The Fars news agency reported "three explosions" were heard near Qahjavarestan, near Isfahan airport and the 8th Shekari army airbase, while Iran's space agency spokesman Hossein Dalirian said "several" drones had been "successfully shot down".

Dalirian said on social media platform X there were "no reports of a missile attack".

"Reports indicate there was no major damage or large explosions caused by the impact of any air threat," the official IRNA news agency said.

US media report Israeli strikes

NBC and CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter and a US official, respectively, said Israel had provided Washington with advance notice of the strike.



