What do we know so far about the Israeli army's rescue of Qaid Farhan Alkadi, AP explains

Storyful

A mother was physically removed from an Arizona government council meeting in front of her 10-year-old child after raising concerns about a city official’s contract on Tuesday, August 20.In footage from the City of Surprise meeting, Rebekah Massie is heard accusing a city employee of professional misconduct. Surprise Mayor Skip Hall responds that by agreeing to speak at the meeting, Massie consented not to attack individual city employees directly.“Oral communications during the city council meeting may not be used to lodge charges or complaints against any employee of the city or members of the body, regardless of whether such person is identified in the presentation by the name or by any other reference that intends to identify him or her,” Hall tells Massie.“That’s all fine, well and good, but that’s a violation of my First Amendment rights,” Massie is heard saying.Hall asks for Massie to be removed. Massie responds by asking if her removal was necessary given her 10-year-old daughter was present.An officer then tries to remove Massie, who resists, and is then subsequently placed under arrest. According to case records, she was given a citation for third degree trespassing. Credit: City of Surprise via Storyful