What do we know so far about the Israeli army's rescue of Qaid Farhan Alkadi, AP explains

Canadian Press Videos

The Israeli military said it has rescued a hostage who was among scores of people abducted in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, AP's Joe Federman explains. The military said on Tuesday that Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 52, was rescued “in a complex operation in the southern Gaza Strip.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories