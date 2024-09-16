What we know so far about Trump 'assassination attempt'

Donald Trump was rushed to safety on Sunday after what the FBI described as an apparent assassination attempt at his Florida golf course.

The incident comes just two months after another assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign rally.

Details are still emerging from the latest incident. Here is what we know so far.

How did the assassination attempt play out?

The incident unfolded at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The gunman was spotted by Secret Service agents, who were ahead of Trump on the course to carry out security checks on holes the former president was heading towards.

The agents usually go one hole ahead of where Trump is, according to security officials.

County sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the shooter was set up in the bushes on the edge of the golf course near holes five, six and seven.

Agents spotted a rifle barrel poking out of bushes at around 13:30 local time (17:30 GMT).

He told a press conference the gunman was "in an area in the shrubbery where he could see both holes".

Officials also said that Trump was about 300-500 yards (274-557m) away from the shooter.

Lines of thick shrubbery along Congress Avenue - the road on the right in the image below - would have given some cover to the suspect, if he had been hiding there.

"The Secret Service did exactly what should have been done,” Bradshaw added.

[BBC]

How was the suspect caught, and who is he?

Agents opened fire when they spotted the gunman and fired four to five rounds of ammunition. It is not known whether the gunman fired back.

The suspect fled in a car. A witness who saw the gunman run out of the bushes was able to take photographs of his car and licence plate, according to the sheriff.

The man was later stopped and arrested on the I-95 highway.

An AK-47-style rifle, a GoPro camera and two backpacks were later found near to where the gunman had been hiding, officials said.

An individual described as a "potential suspect" is currently being held in custody.

Multiple officials have told the BBC's US partner, CBS News, the suspect's name is Ryan Wesley Routh.

Officials showed images of the suspect's belongings during a news conference [Getty Images]

What happened to Trump?

Trump was not injured during the incident. His campaign team initially said there were "gunshots in his vicinity".

Shortly after the incident was confirmed by his campaign team, Trump issued a statement to his fundraising list, which read: "There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumours start spiralling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL".

A later campaign email quoted Trump as saying his "resolve is only stronger after another attempt on my life".

What happens next?

During the same news conference, Jeffrey Veltri from the FBI Miami Field Office said the bureau was leading investigations alongside other law enforcement agencies.

"We’ve deployed a number of resources, including investigative teams, crisis response team members, bomb technicians and evidence response team members," Veltri said, adding that the "full resources of the FBI" alongside the US Secret Service, the Palm Beach Sheriff's office and Martin County Sheriff's office were mobilised.

The White House said President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, who is the Democratic presidential candidate, had been briefed about the incident and were relieved to know that he was safe.

"Violence has no place in America," Harris said in a post on social media.

Leaders from the bipartisan congressional task force set up to investigate the 13 July assassination attempt in Pennsylvania said they were thankful the former president was not harmed, "but remain deeply concerned about political violence and condemn it in all of its forms".

Republican congressman Mike Kelly and Democrat Jason Crow said the task force has requested a briefing with the Secret Service to understand "what happened and how security responded".

Secret Service's Rafael Barros told reporters on Sunday measures had been taken since the previous assassination attempt and "the threat level is high".