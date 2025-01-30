Washington DC plane crash: What we know so far about the mid-air collision near Reagan Airport

More than 60 people are feared dead after an Army helicopter crashed into a commercial jet near Washington D.C on Wednesday night.

Footage of the crash shows the two aircraft collide in midair before exploding a huge fireball. A massive search-and-rescue operation for survivors, involving multiple agencies, was launched in the nearby Potomac River, amid heavy winds and icy 42-degree water temperatures.

So far, 28 bodies have been recovered from the river of the 67 people believed to be dead, Chief John Donnelly of Washington’s fire and emergency service said in a Thursday morning press conference.

Follow the latest updates on the plane crash in our live blog

ADVERTISEMENT

While no victims have been formally identified yet, a group of figure skaters and coaches competing in the National Figure Skating championships were on board.

The temperature of the river was near freezing at the time of the crash (Getty Images)

Authorities have shifted from a “rescue operation to a recovery operation” as responders “don’t believe there are any survivors,” Chf Donnelly added.

President Trump described the tragedy as a “bad situation” that “should have been prevented” in a late-night Truth Social post. The airport has been closed as investigations into the cause of the crash continue.

While questions remain, including how the horrific incident could have occurred in the heavily monitored air space so close to the Pentagon, here’s what we know so far:

Emergency response units assess airplane wreckage (Getty Images)

What has happened?

An American Airlines plane inbound from Kansas collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport at 8:47 ET on Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Horrified eyewitnesses described a visible explosion lighting up the night sky. “It looked to me like a giant Roman candle, sparks shooting from the head of the plane down to the tail. I saw that for about two seconds,” bystander Ari Schulman told NBC Washington.

Air traffic control watched as the passenger jet and helicopter collided before plunging into the river. In audio obtained by CBS News, a dispatcher said: "The accident happened in the river. Both the helicopter and the plane crashed in the river."

The airport will remain closed until 11am as helicopters from law enforcement agencies across the region flew over the scene in search of survivors. Inflatable rescue boats were launched into the Potomac River from a point near the airport along the George Washington Parkway, just north of the airport.

Video from an observation camera at the nearby Kennedy Center shows two sets of lights consistent with separate aircraft appearing to conjoin in a large fireball.

Authorities are focussing their investigation on why the helicopter was flying at that location and altitude and at that moment, CBS News cited a law enforcement source as saying. But transport secretary Sean Duffy said in a Thursday morning press conference that the flight patterns taken by both aircraft were “not unusual.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The fuselage of the plane is sitting in waist-deep water, Duffy added.

Carried out by 300 first responders, rescue efforts were took place in “frigid conditions” with heavy winds and icy water temperatures, Chf Donnelly said in the press conference.

Rescue teams organize to help search the Potomac River after an American Airlines passenger plane collided with a military helicopter on approach to Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. (EPA)

Who was on the American Airlines flight?

American Eagle Flight 5342 had been en route from Wichita, Kansas, to Washington, D.C. when the collision occurred. Sixty passengers and four crew members were on board.

Russian news agencies have said that there were multiple passengers on board who were Russian immigrants or the children of emigre.

A group of figure skaters and coaches who were in Wichita to compete in the National Figure Skating championships were among those onboard.

Russian figure skating pairs Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov are said to be among those on board (REUTERS)

Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, the 1994 World Figure Skating Championship pairs winners, have been named as part of the group along with fellow figure skater Inna Volyanskaya.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our concern is for the passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are in contact with authorities and assisting with emergency response efforts,” American Airlines said in a statement.

Worried family members gathered near the site waiting for information about their loved ones. Hamaad Raza, whose wife was on board, said she had texted him 20 minutes before the incident telling him they were about to land.

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser addresses the media, after the crash (REUTERS)

When his responses stopped being delivered, “That's when I knew something could be up,” he told CNN.

The Association of Flight Attendants, which represents cabin crews at PSA Airlines, said in a statement that there were two flight attendants on board the plane.

“While we mobilize to support the families and crews directly affected by this incident, we are also sending strength to all first responders doing everything they can to bring survivors to safety,” union president Sara Nelson said.

Who was on the Black Hawk military helicopter?

An "Emergency Alert" above an American Airlines counter in the terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (AP)

Three U.S. Army soldiers were onboard the Black Hawk helicopter involved in the collision, a U.S. official has confirmed.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, they said the status of the soldiers was unknown, but added that no senior officials were on the helicopter.

Another official said the Army UH-60 helicopter involved in the crash was based out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia. It was later confirmed that the aircraft and its crew were on a training flight.

What has President Donald Trump said about the tragedy?

Donald Trump said the accident should not have happened (Getty Images)

President Trump has took to Truth Social to question the helicopter’s movements before the crash.

“The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time.

“It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane.

“This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!”

It came after Trump said he had been “fully briefed on the terrible accident” and thanked first responders for their “incredible work,” in a statement via White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Transport secretary Sean Duffy, who was confirmed just two days ago, said he was onsite at the FAA HQ to monitor the situation, while new homeland security secretary Kristi Noem said on social media the department was “deploying every available U.S. Coast Guard resource for search and rescue efforts.”

She added: “We are actively monitoring the situation & stand ready to support local responders.”