What we know about the fight between conspiracist Alex Jones and Sandy Hook families over his assets

Dave Collins, Juan A. Lozano And Jim Vertuno
·4 min read

HOUSTON (AP) — Bombastic conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been ordered to liquidate his personal assets as he owes $1.5 billion for his false claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, which killed 20 first graders and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut, was a hoax.

But the immediate future of his Infowars media platform, and the money behind the business that enriched Jones and connected him to far-right figures, celebrities and politicians, remain uncertain.

The federal bankruptcy judge who ordered the asset liquidation Friday also dismissed a separate bankruptcy case involving Infowars parent company Free Speech Systems.

Before the hearing a combative Jones predicted the end of Infowars could be “very soon,” and the website breathlessly warned that day could be its last broadcast. But he was smiling as he left hours later, calling in to an Infowars show to say, “The bizarre political attempts to hijack the operation have failed.”

The fight over Jones' assets reached this point after he and Free Speech Systems filed for bankruptcy protection in 2022. That came as relatives of many victims of the Sandy Hook shooting won defamation lawsuit judgments of more than $1.4 billion in Connecticut and $49 million in Texas.

Here are some things to know about Jones and Sandy Hook families' efforts to force him to pay:

Who is Alex Jones and what is Infowars?

Jones, a barrel-chested, gravelly voiced Texas native, has spouted conspiracy theories that range from the Sept. 11 terror attacks being staged to a purported U.N. effort regarding world depopulation.

Jones had just finished high school in Austin when he started broadcasting on a public-access television channel in the 1990s. After getting fired from a local radio station, he began broadcasting from home via his Infowars website.

Jones still hosts a daily four-hour talk show on the site. Interview guests this week included former Fox News star Tucker Carlson and British actor Russell Brand.

From just two employees in 2004, Jones grew his business into a media empire that had a 60-person staff by 2010. Court records show his company has four Austin studios and a warehouse for products he sells online, such as dietary supplements with names like Infowars Life Brain Force Plus and Life Super Male Vitality. Much of his revenue came from those sales.

But both Jones and lawyers for the Sandy Hook families said they expect Infowars to cease operations at some point because of the huge debt he now owes them.

The tie to Sandy Hook

The shooting had barely happened when Jones began pushing the falsehood that it was a hoax. Victims' families who sued Jones said they were subjected to years of torment, threats and abuse by people who believed the lies told on his show. One father said conspiracy theorists urinated on his 7-year-old son's grave and threatened to dig up the coffin.

The families fought back with the lawsuits in Connecticut and Texas.

Testifying in the Texas case, Jones acknowledged in 2022 that the shooting was “100 percent real” and that it was “absolutely irresponsible” to call it a hoax.

How much money does Jones have?

Jones has about $9 million in personal assets including his house, according to court filings in his bankruptcy case, and Friday’s ruling means much of that is to be sold off. But his $2.6 million primary home in the Austin area and some other belongings are protected from bankruptcy liquidation. He has already moved to sell his Texas ranch, which is worth about $2.8 million, along with a gun collection and other assets.

The families have a pending lawsuit in Texas accusing Jones of illegally diverting and hiding millions of dollars. He has denied the allegations.

What happens next?

It is not immediately clear what will happen to Free Speech Systems and Infowars. Many of the Sandy Hook families had asked that the company also be liquidated.

About the only certainty is more legal fighting. Lawyers involved in the case noted at least two possible scenarios.

One would be for Infowars and Free Speech Systems to keep operating while efforts to collect on the $1.5 billion debt are made in state courts in Texas and Connecticut. Or Sandy Hook families could go back to the bankruptcy court and ask the judge to liquidate the company as part of Jones’ personal case because he owns the business.

A trustee appointed Friday in Jones’ bankruptcy case now has control over his assets, including Infowars, according to lawyers for the families.

One of them, Chris Mattei, called Infowars “soon-to-be defunct” on Friday.

“Today is a good day,” Mattei said in a text message. “Alex Jones has lost ownership of Infowars, the corrupt business he has used for years to attack the Connecticut families and so many others."

Jones seemed pleased to still be operating for now.

“Of the two bad outcomes, this is the one that’s way better,” Jones said. “I have not given up. I’m fighting.”

___

Collins reported from Hartford, Connecticut, and Vertuno from Austin, Texas.

Dave Collins, Juan A. Lozano And Jim Vertuno, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Liz Cheney rips McConnell over Trump meeting: ‘History will remember the shame’

    Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) hit Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for meeting with former President Trump alongside the Senate GOP on Thursday. Cheney, who lost her seat in a primary battle in the 2022 cycle, said the meeting shows McConnell is enabling the former president, whom she called “a danger to our Republic.”…

  • If Biden Steps Down, Who Comes Next for the Democrats?

    According to New York Times columnist Bret Stephens, writing Thursday, Joe Biden has one option if he wants to secure a “courageous, honorable and transformative legacy” from his time as U.S. president: He should choose not to run for re-election in November.Just five months out from election day, Stephens, a “Never Trump” conservative, listed the dizzying challenges facing Biden at home and abroad as he runs to keep from the White House “a felonious adversary who three years ago incited violenc

  • Religious conservatives are coming out hot against IVF. Trump is in trouble

    The Republican Party and its presumptive presidential nominee are struggling to articulate a position on reproductive rights

  • Sotomayor Warns Supreme Court's Bump Stock Ruling Will Have 'Deadly Consequences'

    "This is not a hard case," the justice said in her dissent after the court lifted a ban on bump stocks.

  • Trudeau, Modi meet for first time since Canada publicly accused India of Sikh leader's assassination

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi have met for the first time since Trudeau publicly accused Modi's government of involvement in the assassination of a Canadian Sikh activist.Modi posted a photo to his 98 million followers on X, formerly Twitter, of the two leaders shaking hands on Friday on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy."Met Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau at the G7 Summit," he wrote.No formal bilateral meeting between the two leaders was scheduled.A sp

  • Early pension eligibility to be extended to more federal workers

    The federal government plans to expand early pension eligibility to more front-line workers, Treasury Board President Anita Anand announced in Ottawa on Thursday.In a statement, Anand said the government will introduce legislative changes this fall that will allow more public safety workers to retire after 25 years of service without a reduction in their pension.The move is in response to recommendations made in December by the Public Service Pension Advisory Committee (PSPAC), Anand said.Eligib

  • Canada sending 2,000 decommissioned CRV7 rocket motors to Ukraine

    OTTAWA — The Liberal government says it will start shipping decommissioned CRV7 rocket motors to Ukraine.

  • Supreme Court strikes down Trump-era ban on rapid-fire rifle bump stocks, reopening political fight

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday struck down a Trump-era ban on bump stocks, the rapid-fire gun accessories used in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, in a ruling that threw firearms back into the nation's political spotlight.

  • House GOP approves mammoth annual defense bill with culture war amendments

    The House on Friday approved its version of the annual defense policy bill that includes a number of controversial culture war amendments, setting the stage for a showdown with the Democratic-controlled Senate over legislation that typically enjoys bipartisan support. The chamber cleared the $883.7 billion measure — known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)…

  • Supreme Court unanimously strikes down legal challenge to abortion pill mifepristone

    The justices said plaintiffs had no legal standing to sue.

  • Unanimous Supreme Court preserves access to widely used abortion medication

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously preserved access to a medication that was used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the U.S. last year, in the court’s first abortion decision since conservative justices overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago.

  • Natural gas opposition 'ideological,' new Ontario energy minister says

    CLARINGTON, Ont. — Ontario's new energy minister is unapologetic about the province's use of natural gas to partly fuel growing energy needs, calling opposition to it "ideological." Stephen Lecce took over the portfolio last week in a cabinet shuffle, when he was moved from the education file that he oversaw for five years. Premier Doug Ford also gave the ministry a new name, dubbing it the Ministry of Energy and Electrification, and Lecce said it is about building the energy infrastructure need

  • B.C. may work with N.L. on court challenge of federal equalization payments, Eby says

    VANCOUVER — British Columbia Premier David Eby has found an ally in his claims of unequal funding from the federal government: Newfoundland and Labrador. Eby said Thursday that B.C. will consider joining with Newfoundland and Labrador in a court challenge over federal equalization payments in an effort to get "fair treatment" from Ottawa. "Quebec gets $750 million in funding for migrants, (and) we can't get money for dikes in the Sumas Valley," Eby said during a joint news conference with Newfou

  • Judge blocks Biden's rule protecting LGBTQ students in four states

    A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a new rule in four states that protect LGBTQ students from discrimination in schools.

  • Nova Scotia, Newfoundland push for quick passage of federal offshore accord changes

    OTTAWA — The governments of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador urged a Senate committee Thursday to quickly pass legislation that would help establish a wind industry off Canada’s East Coast.

  • Former LA sheriff's deputy goes missing during hike on Greek island

    A search and rescue operation is underway for a 59-year-old American who was reported missing Tuesday after failing to return from a hike on a Greek island. Albert Calibet, a former Los Angeles Sheriff's Department deputy, failed to return from a hike on the Greek island Amorgos amid extreme heat, with temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Calibet reportedly began his hike at 7 a.m. local time on Tuesday and was last seen at 11 a.m. by walkers he met with on a trail, according to Hellenic Police.

  • Canada lawmakers who knowingly helped other nations must be removed, party leader says

    The head of a Canadian political party said on Thursday that an intelligence report about some members of parliament acting as agents for other nations was concerning and that offending lawmakers must be removed. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been on the defensive since a committee of lawmakers that focuses on security matters said in a heavily redacted report this month that some elected officials had been "witting or semi-witting" participants in foreign interference operations. "I am more alarmed today than I was yesterday," Jagmeet Singh of the opposition left-leaning New Democrats said on Thursday, after reading an unredacted version of that report.

  • Rishi Sunak attends G7 in Italy

    Rishi Sunak has joined other world leaders in Apulia, Italy for the G7 summit. The British prime minister who is in the midst of a General Election campaign at home, is attending the overseas event alongside US president Joe Biden, France’s Emannuel Macron, Canada’s Justin Trudeau and European Commission president Ursula von der Lyon. .

  • US imposes sanctions on Nordic Resistance Movement in fight against white supremacy

    The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement and several of its leaders, designating them terrorists as Washington seeks to combat violent white supremacy, the U.S. State Department said. The action designates Sweden-based NRM and three of its leaders as "specially designated global terrorists," the State Department said in a statement. NRM is the largest neo-Nazi group in Sweden and has branches in Norway, Denmark, Iceland and Finland, where it has been banned since 2020, according to the statement.

  • US diplomat warns of great consequences for migrants at border who don't choose legal pathways

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar warned Thursday that migrants who do not opt for a legal pathway into the U.S. will face great consequences, a message coming at a time when the Biden administration needs Mexico’s cooperation in easing the flow of migrants to their shared border.