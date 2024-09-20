Get to know the Gallagher brood: what do Gene, Lennon, Anaïs and co do and who are their mums?

Noel and Liam Gallagher’s children are all grown up! Chances are you’ve already spotted them being pictured at fashion shows, society parties and art gallery openings across London, with their tell-tale heavy brows and strong noses. And despite all the Gallagher brothers’ high-profile warring, their offspring seem decidedly laid-back about the whole “family feud” business.

Don’t believe us? Just look at the pictures of the four eldest children sitting together in the front row of Burberry’s SS25 show last week, as part of London Fashion Week. Maybe it’s thanks to the Oasis reunion, or the power of a good FROW photo opp, or maybe the kids never cared about their fathers’ drama at all — either way, there’s no bad blood between this brood.

But who belongs to Liam, and who to Noel? Who are their respective mums? And what do they all do? (Hint: it’s usually model-stroke-something.)

Without sounding too much like the opening sequence of Shameless UK, here’s a who’s who of all the Gallagher kids.

Liam Gallagher’s children

(Dave Benett)

Molly Moorish-Gallagher

Mother: Lisa Moorish

The slight odd-one-out of the young Gallagher clan is eldest girl Molly Moorish-Gallagher, who lives a calm life in the north of England and only met her father Liam when she was 20 years old. She’s been better acquainted with the second half of her surname since she and Liam met, with both parents attending her 21st birthday at the Groucho club, and Molly spending more time with her half-siblings and cousins since then.

The 26-year-old, whose mother is singer-songwriter Lisa Moorish, was born less than a year after Liam Gallagher married Patsy Kensit, the product of an affair between Liam and Lisa that began two months into he and Patsy’s marriage. She was born before Lennon, being a year and six months his senior.

Molly is a Goldsmiths University graduate, having studied sociology, and an ambassador for the homeless charity Centrepoint. She also represents Crohn’s and Colitis UK and speaks publicly about being diagnosed with Crohns aged 13.

She is currently dating Liverpool player Nathaniel Phillips, which is a slight conflict of interest for her devoted Manchester City fan father. Luckily, Phillips and Gallagher seem to get on perfectly well (so far).

(Getty Images for H&M)

Lennon Gallagher

Mother: Patsy Kensit

The eldest boy of the Gallagher brood is Lennon Gallagher, 25, who was born to Liam Gallagher and his first wife Patsy Kensit in September 1999, ten years before Oasis would eventually part ways. Named after John Lennon, he is three months older than the next oldest of the clan, Anaïs Gallagher, his cousin.

Lennon has modelled for Burberry and Yves Saint Laurent and is the singer and guitarist for his four-piece punk band Automotion. Lennon and Patsy Kensit were recently revealed as the new faces of activewear-turned-streetwear brand Napapijri, just weeks after Liam Gallagher became face of Stone Island. Call that a duopoly!

In his interview for NP, when asked what he would tell his younger self, Lennon said: “For me, probably to pick up the guitar a bit earlier. You know, that would never hurt. Pay more attention in school, and just be more present.”

He’s currently dating fellow model Isobel Richmond, who has done campaigns for the likes of Charlotte Simone, Chanel Beauty, Miu Miu and Celine.

Gene Gallagher

(Getty Images)

Mother: Nicole Appleton

Liam Gallagher’s other lookalike son is Gene, aged 23. He was born to Liam Gallagher and Nicole Appleton in 2001, three years after Molly, two years after Lennon and a year after Liam’s divorce from Patsy Kensit (it was a busy couple of years for Liam).

Liam Gallagher and Nicole Appleton stayed together for twelve years in total, tying the knot in 2008 at Marylebone Town Hall. They called it quits in 2013 after Liam fathered another child, Gemma Gallagher, out of wedlock with American journalist Liza Ghorbani (nothing is known about Gemma other than that she is 11 years old and lives in New York with Ghorbani).

Gene had a slightly more unruly upbringing than the rest of the brood. He was asked to leave his progressive private school, King Alfred School In Golder’s Green, and infamously got into a spot of trouble with the law after starting a brawl in Hampstead Tesco Express with Ringo Starr’s grandson.

Like Lennon, Gene is also in a band, and also provides vocals and plays guitar. Villanelle, Gene’s band, supported Liam Gallagher on his solo tour this year, a privilege Gene insisted was earned, not given. “If you’re sh*t, you’re not playing,” his father apparently told him.

Noel Gallagher’s children

Anaïs Gallagher

(PA Wire)

Mother: Meg Mathews

Noel Gallagher’s eldest child Anaïs Gallagher was born in January 2000 to Noel and his first wife, former music industry PR Meg Mathews. Gallagher and Mathews called it quits when Anaïs was one, after Noel Gallagher was discovered to be having an affair with Scottish publicist Sara MacDonald (like brother, like brother).

Growing up in London, Anaïs attended the prestigious private school Bedales, before eventually moving to the same school as Gene, King Alfred School. After school she enrolled at the Camberwell College of Arts to obtain a degree in photography.

She’s currently dating It’s a Sin and The Beautiful Game actor Callum Scott Howells.

Sonny and Donovan MacDonald Gallagher

Mother: Sara MacDonald

After their affair was made public in 2001, Noel and Sara MacDonald became a couple. MacDonald gave birth to two sons, Donovan Rory MacDonald Gallagher in September 2007 and Sonny Patrick MacDonald Gallagher in 2010. The couple eventually tied the knot in June 2011, as part of a ceremony in the New Forest. Russell Brand was Noel Gallagher’s best man.

Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald (PA Archive)

Gallagher and MacDonald lasted over a decade together, before announcing their decision to divorce in early 2023.

Little is known about Noel’s younger sons on account of them being teenagers, but we’re sure they’ll grow up to be just as musical, model-esque and heavily eyebrowed as the rest of the brood.