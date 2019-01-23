Know your gamer: Quatervois (Vainglory)

For one of Singapore’s top Vainglory players, the journey to professional gaming could have taken another turn.

Amos Ker, better known as “Quatervois”, had to make the decision whether to continue his Vainglory journey on his own, after a friend he started playing with migrated back to Korea.

The decision to continue brought him to the world of eSports, and with it, competitive Vainglory. Now, as the captain of Team Impunity, the 18-year-old is aiming to make his mark at the World Electronic Sports Games (WESG), after competing in a showcase event on the same stage a year ago.

Yahoo Singapore sat down with Ker to talk about his journey into eSports and with Impunity, as well as the challenges he faces as a team captain in this growing industry.

What got you into eSports?

When I was just a little kid and I actually watched a lot of videos, and I sort of found out about eSports through watching someone called “Faker” (a renowned League of Legends player). I saw his story so I want to replicate his legacy and how he won three world championships out of the four that he attended, and I wanted to replicate the dominance that he showed in eSports. I was playing games casually and generally me, as a person, I’m very, very competitive so any games that I play in school with my friends, I always end up on top because I always spend a lot of time and effort playing the game.

Naturally (I brought that) over when I started to play “Vainglory” and I realised I was starting to get good at it, but my friend actually left the game because he had to migrate back to Korea to study. So I was on my own and I had to make the decision on whether I should continue to play the game because I started playing just for my friend and he already left. I decided to continue and from there I discovered eSports.

What do your family and friends think about you and eSports?

I actually have a group of really supportive friends and family as well but it didn’t start out that way. My friends were always supportive but… I mean in school and stuff, some people when they see you get little more famous – you appear in newspapers or online article, or featured in the game section, they will tend to mock or tease you a little but it’s all for fun and they’re really supportive deep down.

My family, my mum especially, was not really supportive of me when I was doing eSports at the start. But after time, I showed that I could juggle both studies and eSports. I also showed I was very determined, because she tried to talk me into leaving eSports and stop playing games competitively. But she could also see that it was not an addiction or just a hobby; rather, it’s something I want to be in the future, like an aspiration.

She saw that determination in me and how I was making concrete stuff – if she wanted a timetable, I would do it for her. I’m that determined that I’ll just do everything just so I can continue playing competitively. That’s how she started to support me and eventually, now she’s fully supportive and I’m really thankful for that.

How would you challenge the traditional view on eSports versus academic pursuits?

My focus will not be changing the mindset of the parents, but of the actual players themselves. If you are truly passionate of something, then why let your parents’ opinions affect you?

You have to spend hours and days to convince them but just spending those hours and days is actually worth it because, [while] your parents can tell you what to do, they can advise you what to do, but what [is it] you want to do, you have to let them know very clearly.

If you let them know super clearly and they still force you, then they’re really not understanding their child well enough. If they are interested in medicine and you force them to be a chemist, you wouldn’t say that to your child. Then why can you say things like, “No, you can’t do eSports, you have to be a doctor”.

