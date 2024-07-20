What to know about the global computer outage
Many people have had cybersecurity concerns after the global computer outage. Here's what experts say and what you need to know.
The Microsoft Windows outage that affected foreign businesses and luxury hotels in China on Friday left the country's key infrastructure, from airlines to banks, largely unaffected, according to industry sources and social media posts. As of 6pm local time, there have been no reports in mainland China of infrastructure breakdowns, while many airports in the Asia-Pacific region, from Hong Kong to Australia, were hit with disruptions. The international airports in Beijing and Shanghai were operati
A buggy update from an internet security firm caused worldwide problems for Windows computers.
LONDON (Reuters) -A global tech failure disrupted operations across multiple industries on Friday, halting flights and upending everything from banking to healthcare systems. CrowdStrike, a U.S. cybersecurity company with a market value of about $83 billion, is among the most popular in the world, counting more than 20,000 subscribers around the world, the company's website shows. According to an alert sent by CrowdStrike to its clients at 0530 GMT on Friday and reviewed by Reuters, its widely used "Falcon Sensor" software is causing Microsoft Windows to crash and display a blue screen, known informally as the “Blue Screen of Death”.
A massive tech outage sparked chaos around the world, grounding flights, disrupting banks, hospitals and media companies. At the centre of it all: a Microsoft Windows software update that took down millions of computers. Anne Gaviola has more on this historic outage.
Cyber expert James Bore said on Friday that the global technology outage "is going to take some time to fix" as flights, banks, media outlets and companies across the world continue to face disruption.
Airlines, banks, and retailers are experiencing disruptions after Microsoft reported problems with its online services.
Businesses across the world are reporting IT outages, including Windows "blue screen of death" errors on their computers, in what has already become one of the most widespread IT disruptions in recent years. The outage — linked to a software update from popular cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike — has affected computers running Microsoft Windows at organizations across various sectors, including airlines, banks, retailers, brokerage houses, media companies and railway networks. CrowdStrike's chief executive, George Kurtz, confirmed in a post on X that a "defect" in a content update for Windows hosts had caused the outage, and Kurtz ruled out a cyberattack.
Here’s what you need to know about the cybersecurity firm as it deals with the fallout of millions of devices apparently taken offline by one of its software updates.
NEW YORK (AP) — Much of the world faced online disarray Friday as a widespread technology outage affected companies and services across industries — grounding flights, knocking banks and hospital systems offline and media outlets off air.
Microsoft said separately it had fixed the underlying cause for the outage of its 365 apps and services including Teams and OneDrive, but residual impact was affecting some services. The issue stemmed from a defect found in a single content update for Microsoft Windows hosts, Kurtz said, adding Mac and Linux hosts were not impacted by the issue.
A mass IT outage has affected business, airlines, banks and hospitals around the world. The outage, which spread widely on Friday morning, is believed to be related to Microsoft and global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike's boss said on X there had been a defective software update for Microsoft Windows hosts and a fix was deployed.
