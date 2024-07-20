What to know about the global computer outage

Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) -A global tech failure disrupted operations across multiple industries on Friday, halting flights and upending everything from banking to healthcare systems. CrowdStrike, a U.S. cybersecurity company with a market value of about $83 billion, is among the most popular in the world, counting more than 20,000 subscribers around the world, the company's website shows. According to an alert sent by CrowdStrike to its clients at 0530 GMT on Friday and reviewed by Reuters, its widely used "Falcon Sensor" software is causing Microsoft Windows to crash and display a blue screen, known informally as the “Blue Screen of Death”.