Get to Know the Golden Bachelorette

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
George Clooney Makes Donald Trump An Offer In Taunting Clapback: ‘I Will If He Does’
“That’s a trade-off I’d do,” the actor responded to the former president’s months-old demand.
- Hello!
Keith Urban makes heartbreaking revelation about his family in new interview
Keith Urban is a devoted father to two teenage girls but the country superstar has now revealed that he had to intentionally and thoughtfully 'break the chain' after being raised by an abusive alcoholic father.
- Hello!
Lady Amelia Windsor shows off sky-high legs in tiny mini-dress
Prince William's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor took looked incredible when she stepped out in the minidress of dreams. See details.
- The Independent
Where’s Barron? Youngest Trump goes missing from crypto launch despite two-hour build-up
‘Damned teenagers!’ exclaimed Trump’s eldest son Donald Jr when his younger brother failed to show
- People
Travis Kelce Keeps 'Crying Laughing’ at Video of Brother Jason Dancing: 'Everyone Thinks I'm the Dancer'
A clip of Jason showing off his high-energy moves before ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' broadcast went viral on Monday, Sept. 16
- SWNS
Black family's funeral interrupted and branded "gang meeting" by neighbour
This is the moment an African-American family coming together for a funeral was harassed and told they looked like a "gang meeting". DeSean Robinson, 38, was spending the day with her extended family on August 3 in Monroe, Louisiana, USA, after the funeral of her grandfather. And while the group were gathering outside her uncle's home, a disgruntled neighbour came out to complain that their cars were blocking his driveway. Shocking video shows the neighbour becoming irritable with the family. He can be heard branding the gathering as a "gang meeting" and threatening to call the police.
- Hello!
Emily Ratajkowski nails gala dressing in a slinky draped gown
The NYC-based model donned an opulent silky dress during NYFW and it's perfect for the festive party season ahead. See photos
- People
Shakira Leaves Miami Nightclub Stage After Attendee Appears to Film Up Her Skirt During Star-Studded Video Shoot
The Colombian superstar was filming a video at LIV with Winnie Harlow, Anitta, Lele Pons and Danna Paola
- People
Priyanka Chopra Recalls the Surprising Wardrobe Malfunction That Led to Her Memorable 2000 Miss World Photo
"I look like I’m doing a namaste in gratitude but I’m actually desperately trying to keep my dress up," the star revealed of the moment
- People
'You Really Leaped Out of That Chair!' Josh Gad Scares Ashley Park on “Live with Kelly and Mark”. Watch!
The 'Emily in Paris' star joked that Josh Gad, who plays her husband in an upcoming project, pranked her 'morning, noon and night' on set
- People
Kim Kardashian's Four Kids Look All Grown Up as They Head Back to the Classroom: 'School Daze Are Upon Us'
Kardashian shares her four kids — Psalm, Chicago, Saint and North — with ex Kanye West
- Hello!
Prince Harry to return to the UK this month – details
Prince Harry is due to return to the United Kingdom again following what appeared to be an olive branch from his family as they marked his milestone 40th birthday
- People
Demi Moore Poses in Fiery Red Gown Beside Her Three Daughters at “The Substance” Premiere in L.A.
Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis accompanied their mother at the Los Angeles premiere
- People
Christine Baranski, 72, and Daughter Lily, 37, Matched in Gold Gowns for Rare Outing at Emmys 2024
The mother-daughter duo wore Oscar de la Renta and were styled by Cristina Ehrlich
- Hello!
The one activity Prince William won't do with the 'fiercely competitive' Middletons
Prince William has an incredibly close relationship with his in-laws but there is one activity he will not take part in. See details.
- People
Martin Short Reassures Nervous Selena Gomez in Sweet Moment Before Stepping Onstage at 2024 Emmys: 'I Got You, Baby'
Gomez's 'Only Murders in the Building' costar had her back
- Miami Herald
‘I was the pioneer’: Ex Miami waiter talks about being Jennifer Lopez’s first husband
‘She was the most beautiful woman I’d ever seen’
- Hello!
Emily Ratajkowski embraces her inner WAG while rocking the 'no trousers' trend
The model wore a football shirt that nodded to Milan Fashion Week - see more
- The Daily Beast
Buckingham Palace Insists It Didn’t Crop Meghan Markle From Prince Harry’s Birthday Snap
Meghan Markle was not deliberately cut out of a photo used to celebrate Prince Harry’s birthday, Buckingham Palace says. The close-up of Harry—snapped during a 2018 trip to Dublin back when the couple still carried out royal duties—was shared on X by Buckingham Palace on Sunday with the caption: “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!”Users were quick to observe that a wider cut of the image had actually featured Markle sitting to the left of her husband, prompting speculat
- Teen Vogue
Hailey Bieber's Father Stephen Baldwin Gives New Update on Baby Jack Blues Bieber
Grandpa is 100% smitten.