What to know about the high rate of hypertension in the U.S.
The CDC says hypertension, otherwise known as high blood pressure, not affects 45% of American adults.
Your sleep patterns can tell you a lot about your health, including a possible risk for cognitive decline.
"The abdominal cavity was quickly filling with blood and the nurse fainted."
"'Any miscarriages, any abortions?' I imagined a Texas state trooper waiting outside the door like a dogcatcher, ready to burst in with a net if I answered yes. 'No,' I answered quietly."
Israeli forces dressed in civilian clothes raided a hospital in the northern occupied West Bank on Wednesday night and detained an alleged Palestinian militant who had days earlier been injured in an Israeli airstrike that killed two Hamas militants.
Brian Thompson led one of the biggest health insurers in the U.S. but was unknown to millions of people his decisions affected. Then Wednesday's targeted fatal shooting of the UnitedHealthcare CEO on a midtown Manhattan sidewalk thrust the executive and his business into the national spotlight. Thompson, who was 50, had worked at the giant UnitedHealth Group Inc for 20 years and run the insurance arm since 2021 after running its Medicare and retirement business.
The Olympian dedicates most of his retirement to mental health advocacy—and keeping his own mental wellness in check.
It’s a story of resilience, family bonds, and a teen rising to the challenge in the most critical of moments.
After another violent attack in downtown Vancouver, several politicians are speaking out about what they say is a need for action on involuntary mental health care and bail reform.The attack, which happened at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Robson and Cambie streets on Wednesday, sent two people to hospital, one with a stab wound and the other with facial wounds. The alleged assailant was shot and killed by police.The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) has not disclosed the identity of the attacke
There is "a lot of interest" from communities to host Homelessness and Addictions Recovery Treatment (HART) hubs funded by the province, Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones said Thursday, even as Sanguen Health urges the government to preserve existing treatment sites.The HART hubs are meant to replace consumption and treatment services (CTS) locations, which are slated to close next year. The province has made it illegal to operate CTS sites within a certain distance to schools and child care
Nicole Eggert revealed that she is preparing for radiation and surgery one year after her initial diagnosis with breast cancer. She has already completed chemo.
From car crashes to home fires, first responders and members of the public often find themselves together in dangerous situations for brief, but life-changing, encounters.But paramedics and firefighters don't usually know what happens to a patient after they've dropped them to hospital. And the people whose lives they've saved don't always get the chance to thank them.On Thursday afternoon, two families had the chance to do just that at a reunion at Toronto Emergency Services' joint headquarters
The United Nations health agency has no indication that a warning was issued before Israel's bombing early on Thursday of north Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital, the World Health Organization's regional representative said on Friday. At least 39 were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza on Thursday, Palestinian medics said, including at least 20 in an attack that set ablaze tents sheltering displaced families in a crowded camp in the south of the territory. The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya said a 16-year-old boy and several other people, including medics, were wounded by Israeli drone fire.
User ability to comment on the post has also been limited.
In a world flush with hazardous air pollutants, there is one that causes far more cancer than any other, one that is so widespread that nobody in the United States is safe from it.
NEW YORK (AP) — About half of working women reported feeling stressed “a lot of the day," compared to about 4 in 10 men, according to a Gallup report published this week.
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The 12-year-old Palestinian boy was lying in a hospital bed in central Gaza, wracked with leukemia, malnourished and whimpering in pain despite the morphine doctors were giving him, when Rosalia Bollen, a UNICEF official, said she saw him in late October. Islam al-Rayahen’s family had asked Israeli authorities six times over the past months for permission to evacuate him from Gaza for a desperately needed stem cell transplant, Bollen said. Islam died three days after she saw him, Bollen said.
U.S. first lady Jill Biden is touring the capital of the United Arab Emirates as part of her final solo foreign tour. (AP video: Jon Gambrell )
Research from Queen's University, Belfast revealed the link.
The public response to Brian Thompson’s murder has uncovered a seething public discontent with private health insurers.
The Manitoba government is requiring all private nursing agencies to enter into contracts with the province that sets certain rules and guidelines, including the rates they can charge the public health-care system. Meanwhile, the Opposition Progressive Conservatives raise concerns with Ste. Anne's hospital being filled beyond capacity in September and October of this year.