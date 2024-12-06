What to know about the high rate of hypertension in the U.S.

CBC

After another violent attack in downtown Vancouver, several politicians are speaking out about what they say is a need for action on involuntary mental health care and bail reform.The attack, which happened at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Robson and Cambie streets on Wednesday, sent two people to hospital, one with a stab wound and the other with facial wounds. The alleged assailant was shot and killed by police.The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) has not disclosed the identity of the attacke