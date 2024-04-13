What we know about a historic building in donwtown Sacramento that could become a hotel

Reuters Videos

STORY: Lufthansa extended the cancellation of daily flights from Frankfurt to Tehran to April 13th on Thursday..It said the decision was made to avoid a situation where the airline's crew had to stay overnight in the Iranian capital.The German carrier suspended flights to Tehran due to the situation in the Middle East on Wednesday.The region is is on alert for possible Iranian retaliation for a suspected Israeli air strike on Iran's embassy in Syria.Lufthansa said it was constantly monitoring the situation in the Middle East and in close contact with authorities. The carrier also reached a key deal on Thursday after months of negotiations.It struck a wage agreement covering 19,000 flight attendants.The deal with cabin union UFO includes a 16.5% wage increase over 36 months.It will also add an inflation compensation payment of 3,000 euros, or over $3,200. Some 20,000 UFO staff at Lufthansa and subsidiary CityLine stopped work for a day last month.That caused around 1,000 flights cancellations, affecting 120,000 passengers.