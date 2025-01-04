What is a state funeral and who will attend Jimmy Carter's?

Carter will be buried alongside his wife in his hometown of Plains, Georgia [Getty Images]

The nearly week-long state funeral of Jimmy Carter has officially begun following his death last month aged 100.

The six days of ceremonies started on Saturday with a motorcade procession from the Carters' hometown of Plains, Georgia, to Atlanta, where he will lie in repose until he is moved to Washington DC.

Once all the services are have concluded Carter will be buried in his hometown alongside his wife, Rosalynn, who died last year at age 96.

Here's what to know about the funeral plans.

What is a state funeral?

A state funeral is a national remembrance event marking the life of Americans who have made a huge contribution to public life.

Most presidents receive the honour if their family agrees.

It usually lasts seven to 10 days and includes ceremonies in the hometown of the deceased, as well as in Washington.

The last president to receive a state funeral was George HW Bush in 2018.

Two years later, former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lay in state at the US Capitol, 15 years after civil rights icon Rosa Parks became the first woman to receive the honour.

When astronaut Neil Armstrong died in 2012, there were calls for a state funeral, but his family instead chose a private ceremony in Ohio.

The service for George HW Bush was held in Washington National Cathedral

Where is the Jimmy Carter funeral?

The memorial events for Carter - a Democrat who served as president from 1977 to 1981- will be in three parts.

They started in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, then will move to Washington and back to the southern state.

On 4 January, a motorcade drove through Carter's small hometown of Plains and stopped by his childhood home before proceeding to Atlanta, via the state capitol, for a public service at the Carter Presidential Center.

Carter's remains will be at the presidential library on 5 January and 6 January.

He will be flown to the nation's capital on 7 January, where the ceremonies will begin at the US Navy Memorial before a horse-drawn procession to the US Capitol.

For two days he will lie in state at the US Capitol Rotunda, where the public will be able to pay their respects.

His life will be commemorated at Washington National Cathedral on 9 January in a service attended by several former presidents.

Who will attend the state funeral?

Biden will be delivering the eulogy at Carter's Washington DC funeral, after the 39th president asked him to in March 2023, according to Biden.

Former presidents and first ladies typically attend funerals of their predecessors, so First Lady Jill Biden and others like former President Barack Obama could be in attendance. Hillary and Bill Clinton are also expected to be there.

President-elect Donald Trump has confirmed he will attend. He did not go to Rosalynn Carter's funeral last year, but his wife Melania did, along with other former first ladies.

Trump did attend the Washington service for Republican George HW Bush. There were five living presidents, including Carter, in attendance.

What is closed on national day of mourning?

The US federal government will be closed on 9 January for a national day of mourning, President Biden said in an executive order.

Financial markets will be closed that day too, including the New York Stock Exchange.

US flags are flying at half-mast on all federal buildings for 30 days.