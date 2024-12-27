What we know about Keir Starmer’s brother Nick

Keir Starmer has announced that his brother, Nick, died yesterday after battling cancer. He was 60 years old.

“My brother Nick was a wonderful man,” Starmer said in a statement. “He met all the challenges life threw at him with courage and good humour.

“We will miss him very much.

“I would like to thank all those who treated and took care of Nick. Their skill and compassion is very much appreciated.”

Though Starmer is very private when it comes to his family – in particular his siblings Nick, Anna and Katy – he did reveal more about them in interviews with Tom Baldwin, who ultimately wrote his biography, Keir Starmer: The Biography.

The Starmers grew up in Oxted, Surrey: Anna was the oldest, then Keir, then Katy and Nick, who were twins. However, Nick suffered from complications at birth, which left him with learning difficulties.

“We were a family of six, so it didn’t feel lonely and I shared a room with him, but Nick didn’t have many friends and got called ‘thick’ or ‘stupid’ by other kids,” he said. “Even now I try to avoid using words like that to describe anyone”.

So did the rest of the family: his sister Katy described how they would both get into fights to protect their brother, with Katy telling Baldwin that she “certainly punched a few people.”

When he was born, Nick was labelled “remedial” by his school and his family were told he’d never be able to read – though he defied those expectations. Keir and Nick shared a bedroom “with an airing cupboard and just enough space for a couple of small desks where we’d do our homework,” he said.

Instead of school, Nick attended a separate learning group at the village hall, and left without any formal qualifications: "I'm not sure he even sat exams, so he had nothing to show for coming out of education," Starmer later said.

During his later life, he worked with scrap cars and scaffolding, but struggled with relationships, and with holding down a job. He also suffered long-term health problems – to the extent that Starmer took time out during his 2022 local election campaign to visit Nick in a Leeds hospital, after he became very ill and almost died. During his visits, staff let him use a back entrance to the hospital to avoid being seen by the media.

“People in this room treated my brother and looked after him,” Starmer told the Pancreatic Society at a private meeting afterwards, The Times reported. “Thank you. I hope you know what it means to me and my family.”

"Nick was dealt a very different set of cards to me and he's had problems all his life – problems I've never had to face,” Starmer told Baldwin. "I admire him, not in spite of the way his life has taken another course to mine, but because of it."

In another anecdote, he described being the best man at Nick’s wedding, and having to borrow a car for the day so Nick didn’t have to “[drive] his bride from the church in his beaten-up minivan, which had all his clothes in the back”. He then discovered there was no reception planned - and described having to rush to Tesco to buy every available sandwich for a get-together in Nick’s garden.

In a speech at the Labour Party Conference this year, he told delegates how his dad Rodney would tell him, “Nick has achieved as much as you, Keir”. “Nick has had a really tough life,” he added in Baldwin’s biography. “There’s this real, deep sadness in me about that for my brother."

In addition to Nick, Katy is a nurse and works with adults who have Down’s syndrome, while Anna – his eldest sister – went to horticultural college.