Here’s what you need to know about the listeria recall of Costco salmon in Florida

Smoked salmon packs sold at Costco’s Florida locations have been recalled by the manufacturer over listeria concerns.

The FDA-posted recall notice from Acme Smoked Fish Corporation didn’t explain where the listeria was found or whose testing discovered the problem. But, it did say twin 12-ounce packs of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon from lot No. 8512801270 with a best by date of 11/13/2024 should be returned for a refund or thrown deep into the garbage to prevent pets from getting to the food.

Twin 12-ounce packs of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon

Recalled salmon was sent to Costco’s Southeast Distribution Center in West Palm Beach, then from there to Costco stores throughout the state.

According to the CDC, listeria infects about 1,600 people in the United States each year and kills about 260. Listeria can cause stillbirths and miscarriages. Along with pregnant women, adults over 65 and children 4 and under are most vulnerable to listeria’s worst effects. Fever, headaches, fatigue and muscle aches similar to the flu, loss of balance and seizures are common symptoms.

If you have questions about this recall, call Acme at 718-383-8585, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, or email Mary Lee Kluger at mkluger@acmesmokedfish.com or Matt Ranieri at mranieri@acmesmokedfish.com.