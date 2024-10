The Daily Beast

It took hours for TMZ to take down the photos that purportedly showed former One Direction singer Liam Payne’s body on the ground in Buenos Aires.TMZ’s only amendment to the story was a line that said “TMZ has seen a photo,” but it had no editor’s note.But how did the photos, which the outlet said it used to confirm Payne‘s death—which police had already announced—end up on the celebrity gossip website’s page at all?Read more at The Daily Beast.