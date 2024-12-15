What we know about the mysterious drones buzzing over New Jersey

Bernd Debusmann Jr - BBC News, Washington
·9 min read
Screengrab of reported drone sighting over New Jersey.
Dozens of people have reported seeing drones over New Jersey since 18 November [Getty Images]

Mystery continues to swirl after nearly a month of drone sightings over New Jersey, sparking fear among residents and furious debate about what the flying objects are - and if they are drones at all.

US authorities have been unable to provide definitive answers, saying only that the objects are not believed to pose a danger to the public or national security.

On Thursday, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters that available images suggested that many of the reported drone sightings were actually manned aircraft.

But on Sunday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said some of the sightings were in fact of drones, as well as manned aircraft commonly mistaken for drones.

He added that he knows of "no foreign involvement" linked to the drone sightings.

Some lawmakers have criticised the government's handling of the drone reports and the lack of information available to the public.

Here's what we know.

Where have drones been spotted?

Dozens of drone sightings have been reported over New Jersey since 18 November, according to local authorities.

The drones were initially spotted near the Raritan river, a waterway which feeds into the Round Valley Reservoir - the largest in New Jersey, the Associated Press reported.

The sightings soon spread to other parts of the state, including New Jersey's coast.

Some of the flights were spotted near Picatinny Arsenal - a sensitive military research facility - as well as near President-elect Donald Trump's golf course in the town of Bedminster, New Jersey.

In nearby New York City, several drones were reported flying over the Bronx on 12 December, a police official told CBS News, the BBC's US partner.

Officers who responded to the incident saw the drones flying overhead, but they disappeared soon afterwards.

Drones have also been reported in other parts of the state, according to New York State Police, with runways at New York's Stewart Airfield forced to shut down because of drone activity on Friday 13 December, according to Governor Kathy Hochul.

"Last night, the runways at Stewart Airfield were shut down for approximately one hour due to drone activity in the airspace. This has gone too far," she said in a statement released Saturday.

Police in Connecticut have also confirmed that "suspicious drone activity" has taken place in various parts of the state. A drone detection system has been deployed around the towns of Groton and New London.

In Maryland, former Republican Governor Larry Hogan claimed he saw what appeared to be "dozens" of drones over his residence in Davidsonville, about 25 miles (40km) from Washington DC.

"Like many who have observed these drones, I do not know if this increasing activity over our skies is a threat to public safety or national security," he wrote on X. "But the public is growing increasingly concerned and frustrated with the complete lack of transparency and the dismissive attitude of the federal government."

And in Boston, Massachusetts, two people were arrested on Saturday 14 December following what police called a "hazardous drone operation" near Logan Airport's airspace on Long Island.

Both suspects, named as Robert Duffy and Jeremy Folcik, face charges of trespassing, and may be charged with other offences or face fines.

In late November, the United States Air Force also confirmed that unidentified drones were spotted over three US airbases in the UK: RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk and RAF Feltwell in Norfolk.

UK defence sources told the BBC that suspicion had fallen on a "state actor" being responsible for the incursions.

Drones were also reported near the Ramstein US military airbase in Germany in early December.

In October, the Wall Street Journal also reported that mysterious drones were seen for 17 days near US military facilities in Virginia.

What have investigators said about the drones?

In a call with reporters, officials from several US agencies attempted to assure people that the drones were not the work of a foreign actor or a national security threat.

"I think there has been a slight overreaction" an official from the FBI said.

While downplaying public concern, the authorities were keen to reiterate that investigations into the drone sightings were still under way.

"We certainly understand why people are concerned. That's one of the reasons we're devoting significant resources," the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

"At the same time, it's important to understand that we don't have any current evidence that there's a threat to public safety" the DHS added.

The homeland security secretary told ABC News on Sunday he knows of "no foreign involvement with respect to the sightings in the north-east. And we are vigilant in investigating this matter."

He added: "If there is any reason for concern, if we identify any foreign involvement or criminal activity, we will communicate with the American public accordingly".

He said additional resources, personnel and technology had been deployed to assist New Jersey State Police in investigating the drone sightings.

He added that the Department of Homeland Security was working in "close coordination" with state and local authorities, adding it was "critical" that state and local authorities be given the ability to counter drone activity under federal supervision.

New York State Governor Hochul said Sunday that while she was grateful to the federal government for its support so far, more was needed. "Congress must pass a law that will give us the power to deal directly with the drones," she wrote in a post on X.

What are these flying objects?

White House national security spokesman John Kirby at the White House on 12 December.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby has suggested that many of the 'drone' sightings are manned aircraft. [Getty Images]

Both federal and state authorities have said that they do not believe the drones are dangerous or pose a threat to US national security.

Following a briefing with the Department of Homeland Security on 11 December, New Jersey assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia said the drones appear to avoid detection by traditional methods such as helicopter and radio.

Fantasia said the drones are up to 6ft (1.8m) in diameter, travel with lights turned off and "operate in a co-ordinated manner".

Her comments stand in stark contrast to the White House, which has suggested that these are "manned aircraft".

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security also said that the majority of sightings appear to be lawful, manned flights or drones.

None have been reported in restricted airspace, the statement added.

Secretary Mayorkas told ABC that an explanation for the uptick in drone sightings could be to do with a change in federal law last year that allowed drones to be flown at night.

"That may be one of the reasons why now people are seeing more drones than they did before, especially from dawn to dusk," he said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released a statement Friday saying more and more people are using drones, meaning more people are noticing them in the sky.

It added that while drones can be flown in most locations below 400ft (121m), drones can't be flown within controlled airspace around an airport without FAA authorisation; over designated, national security-sensitive facilities; in certain military bases, infrastructure and national landmarks; and in airspace covered by temporary flight restrictions.

Where are they coming from?

If the objects are confirmed to be drones - which at this point is unconfirmed - it is unclear who might be operating them.

Citing anonymous "high sources", New Jersey Republican representative Jeff Van Drew said that they were coming from an Iranian "mothership" in the Atlantic.

The Pentagon swiftly dismissed the comment, saying "there is no truth to that".

"There is no Iranian ship off the coast of the United States, and there's no so-called mothership launching drones towards the United States," deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters.

Another lawmaker, Illinois Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi - who is on a congressional committee that looks at China's Communist Party - told media outlet NewsNation that there is a "non-trivial" chance that China could be involved.

"It's definitely a possibility and the likelihood that they can then access data that is collected by these drones is very high," he said.

The Pentagon and White House have both insisted that there is no foreign origin for the objects.

Van Drew and other lawmakers have pushed back on those denials.

"Here's the deal: they don't know what it is. They don't know what it's about," Van Drew told Fox News. "They have no idea where it comes from, but they know what it's not about? That's nonsense."

In a separate incident across the country, a northern California man was charged on 11 December with flying a drone over and taking pictures of Vandenberg Space Force Base, located near Santa Barbara.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on 30 November, according to prosecutors.

The man, 39-year-old Chinese national Yinpiao Zhou was arrested just before he boarded a flight to China. He appeared in court on Tuesday and no plea was was taken.

There has been no suggestion that the incident is related to the spate of reported drone sightings on the east coast.

Aerial view of the Pentagon in Washington DC
The Pentagon says there is no foreign origin for the objects [Getty Images]

Can the drones be stopped?

Several lawmakers have suggested that the drones should be shot down and analysed to determine their origin and intentions.

Among them is President-elect Donald Trump, who took to his Truth Social media platform to suggest that drones couldn't be flying without the government's knowledge.

"Let the public know, and now," he wrote. "Otherwise, shoot them down".

The US Federal Aviation Administration has also established temporary flight restrictions prohibiting drone flights over Bedminster and Picatinny.

In a statement, the FAA also warned that drone operators who conduct unsafe or dangerous operations could face fines of up to $75,000 (£59,000) and have their drone pilot certificates revoked.

In a letter to US President Joe Biden published on 13 December, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy urged federal agencies to "work together" to solve the mystery, as well as push Congress to extend counter-drone capabilities to local law enforcement.

Some residents have suggested they may take action against the drones themselves - something authorities have strongly warned against doing, as it is illegal.

"A good shotgun will fix that problem," a man commented on a video of a drone on social media.

Latest Stories

  • Mystery drones over US east coast spark concerns as FBI investigates

    Authorities say there's no evidence the drones pose a threat to public safety or national security.

  • Drones pose 'considerable danger,' will push for new legislation: NJ official

    Sheriffs and other local officials in New Jersey demanded more action from the federal government Saturday in getting to the bottom of a spate of drone sightings that has bedeviled authorities and sparked alarm among residents. At a news conference in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, on Saturday, Rep. Chris Smith, (R-N.J.) said he's working on legislation to give state and local authorities more power to track and potentially bring down aerial drones. Smith said that New Jersey officials are demanding more action from federal partners, calling the drones a "very considerable danger."

  • Nancy Pelosi in hospital after injury on overseas trip

    The former House speaker suffered an unspecified injury while on an official trip to Luxembourg, her office says.

  • 'Drone sightings' prompt worries, but these theories could explain what's happening

    Federal authorities including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security say these sightings are mostly not drones at all.

  • Devon-born disability radio station goes digital

    Community radio station is operated by 50 people with disabilities and airs talk and music shows.

  • Drone sightings reported across parts of Maryland

    Several people reported drone sightings throughout parts of Maryland this week. On Thursday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby spoke to media about the sightings﻿ across several states. Kirby said an investigation is underway, but they haven't been able to corroborate the sightings or confirm that they are even drones.

  • Drone sightings: What we know amid more observations in Northeast, calls for answers

    Reports of drone sightings in New Jersey and New York have sparked increasing intrigue and, on Friday, more calls for transparency about what is known. The drones were first spotted last month, with the majority of sightings in Hunterdon and Morris counties in New Jersey. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been monitoring the events for…

  • A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes Chile but there are no reports of damage

    SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook central Chile on Friday but there were no immediate reports of damage and a tsunami was ruled out.

  • A nonprofit leader, a social worker: Here are the stories of the people on Biden's clemency list

    A nonprofit leader who supports at-risk New Orleans youth. A social worker who fosters animals. A postdoctoral researcher.

  • South Korea's Yoon defiant after impeachment over martial law bid

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed on Saturday to fight for his political future after he was impeached in a second vote by the opposition-led parliament over his short-lived attempt to impose martial law, a move that had shocked the nation. The Constitutional Court will decide whether to remove Yoon sometime in the next six months. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who was appointed by Yoon, became acting president while Yoon remains in office but with his presidential powers suspended halfway through his five-year term.

  • Colourful life of 100-year-old artist who's never used a paint brush

    She will shortly turn 101 but still paints in her studio at her Swansea home every day.

  • Nottingham Forest 2-1 Aston Villa: Clamour continues for Jhon Duran

    In a BBC poll after Aston Villa's Champions League win on Tuesday, 44% said that Jhon Duran should start up front on his own, even when Ollie Watkins is fully fit. Watkins was forced off with a minor injury in midweek, so Duran was handed consecutive starts for the first time in the Premier League.

  • What we know about the reported drone sightings in New Jersey and other states

    Federal agencies have said that there is no evidence the drone sightings pose a national security or public safety threat.

  • Tracing the powerful family roots of suspected killer Luigi Mangione

    In his home city, the accused shooter's family name has meant wealth, power, prominence and philanthropy for decades.

  • US officials say most Northeast drone sightings are actually manned aircraft

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Officials from the White House, FBI and DHS on Saturday stressed that most of the recent reported drone sightings in New Jersey and nearby states involved manned aircraft, and there was no evidence of any national security threat. An FBI official told reporters during an impromptu briefing that the agency was working with 50 local, state and federal partners to look into increased reports. The official said less than 100 of the over 5,000 reported sightings had turned out to merit further investigation, and all of the large fixed-wing reported sightings so far involved manned aircraft.

  • Lindsey Graham Forced to Reckon On Air With Flip-Flop on FBI Director

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) made clear years ago he wanted Donald Trump to pick an FBI director who was “beyond reproach.” Now, in light of Trump’s choice of Kash Patel, his words have come to haunt him. The senator was faced with his past remarks on Sunday’s Meet the Press when moderator Kristen Welker played back his 2017 comments (conveniently, also on Meet the Press) while discussing Patel, a Trump pick that has made his name out of promises to weaponize the government to prosecute anti-Trump

  • Jets scream overhead and soldiers drop down into gun turrets - outside Russia's military base in Syria

    The Russians have been permanently based here since 2017, propping up the Assad regime and overseeing the war against their many opponents. For now, though, what we do know, is that Russian convoys are withdrawing from bases across Syria and are heading for the Mediterranean Coast. On a dusty road near the main Russian entrance to Hmeimim air base near Latakia, I could see a convoy of Russian military vehicles trundling their way past the Russian-named shops.

  • Donald Trump Humiliates Chris Christie as NJ and NYC Drone Theories Fly

    Amid ongoing mystery drone sightings in New York and New Jersey over the last few weeks, President-elect Donald Trump took a dig at the Garden State’s former governor, Chris Christie, sharing a picture that asserts he is behind the drone sightings. The president-elect posted the viral AI-generated meme to his social media accounts on Saturday, depicting Christie scarfing down McDonald’s burgers while drones in the background delivered him more meals. The original image was captioned, “We now kno

  • British departure means uncertain future for Alberta's massive Suffield military base

    CFB SUFFIELD, ALBERTA — A sprawling military training base more than twice the size of New York City in southeastern Alberta appears to be a shadow of its former self while its future use remains up in the air.

  • Ukrainian drones hit oil facility in Russia's Oryol region

    Ukrainian drones carried out an overnight attack on an oil facility in Russia's Oryol region that is a crucial source of fuel supplies for Russian troops, Ukraine's military said on Saturday. The drones hit the Steel Horse production control station, which lies about 170 km (107 miles) from the border with Ukraine, a military statement said. Earlier, Russian regional governor Andrei Klychko said on the Telegram messaging app that Ukrainian drones had struck a fuel infrastructure facility, causing a fire but no casualties.