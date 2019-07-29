Fox Finally Released Its Fall Premiere Dates

Summer is flying by, and soon we’re going to have to say goodbye to the beaches and family vacations and hello to the leaf peeping and pumpkin carving that autumn has to offer. We love the fall for so many reasons, one of which being the return of our favorite TV shows.



It’s grueling to have such a long wait before finding out what happens to the characters that dominate our small screens all year long—especially when so many finales end on cliffhangers that keep us guessing for months. But networks like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC are finally releasing their fall 2019 premieres, meaning our days of being in the dark are numbered.



That’s right: You can officially clear your calendars to make way for your favorite series. Reality buffs will be thrilled that The Voice and The Masked Singer both return in September, as do dramas like Grey’s Anatomy and NCIS. And that doesn’t even take into account the new debuts they have in store! Bookmark this page to stay updated on all the Fall 2019 TV premieres, that way you don’t miss a minute of the fun.



Note: All times are listed in EST.

