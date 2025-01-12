What we know about the people killed in the Los Angeles wildfires

Details are starting to emerge of the victims of the Los Angeles fires - and at least two died trying to protect the homes where they raised families for decades.

The number of people killed by the wildfires has increased to 16, according to officials.

The Eaton fire has killed 11 people and the Palisades fire has killed five.

Here is what we know so far about the victims:

Anthony and Justin Mitchell

The 67-year-old great-grandfather of 10 died in his Altadena home. His son Justin Mitchell also died.

Justin's older brother - also called Anthony - told Sky News' US partner network NBC News: "He probably could have gotten himself out but he wasn't going to leave my brother.

"He really loved his kids."

Erliene Louise Kelley

Briana Navarro, 33, lived with her grandmother at the family's Altadena home - along with her husband and two daughters.

Mrs Navarro told NBC News that her husband wanted to leave.

However, Mrs Kelly told them she was fine and decided to stay at the property.

Police confirmed to Mrs Navarro on Thursday night that her grandmother died when the fire engulfed the home.

She said she thinks her grandmother was "at peace" staying in the home she "tended to every day" for more than four decades.

Victor Shaw

Victor Shaw, 66, was trying to protect his home that had been in the family for over five decades when he was killed Tuesday night in the Eaton Fire.

His sister, Shari Shaw, told ABC News that they lived together in the home, and as the flames started to engulf the property she tried to get him to leave.

She described how he died in a "heroic attempt" to protect his home in Altadena and his body was found in front of the home with a garden hose still in his hand.

"I can't imagine what he might have been thinking, how he might have been so frightened," Ms Shaw said.

"And I couldn't be here, I couldn't be here to save him. I couldn't be here, that's what hurts the most."

Rodney Kent Nickerson

Rodney Kent Nickerson, 83, had reassured loved ones that he would be fine as his family and neighbours tried to get him to evacuate his Altadena home.

His daughter Kimiko Nickerson told KCAL News: "My son tried to get him to leave, and my neighbours and myself and he said he'll be fine, I'll be here when you guys come back.

"And he said his house would be here."

Mr Nickerson was outside trying to hose down his property at around 7pm on Tuesday and the last time Ms Nickerson talked to him was on FaceTime just over two hours later.

"His house is here and he was here too. He was in his bed when I found him. His whole body was there intact," she added.

Rory Sykes

The former British-born Australian child star, who was born blind and had cerebral palsy, died on Wednesday after his mother said she was unable to save him from his burning cottage.

Shelley Sykes said it burned down in the Palisades Fire when she "couldn't put out the cinders on his roof with a hose" because of a lack of water.

She told Australia's 10 News First that she has a broken arm and could not lift or move her son.

Mrs Sykes drove to the local fire department for help and when the fire department brought her back, Rory's "cottage was burnt to the ground".

Writing on X, she said Rory "was born blind with cerebral palsy and had difficulty walking. He overcame so much with surgeries and therapies to regain his sight and to be able to learn to walk".