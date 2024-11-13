What to know about Pete Hegseth, Trump's pick to serve as defense secretary

Meg Kinnard
·7 min read

In picking Fox News Channel host Pete Hegseth to lead the Department of Defense, President-elect Donald Trump has selected a military veteran and popular conservative media personality with a large following of his own.

Hegseth, 44, has developed a close rapport with Trump, who also reportedly considered him for a post in his first administration. Hegseth has lobbied Trump to release service members accused of war crimes.

Here are a few things to know about Hegseth.

He called to “clean house” at the Pentagon

Hegseth complains in his latest book that “woke” generals and the leaders of the elite service academies have left the military dangerously weak and “effeminate” by promoting diversity, equity and inclusion. He says rank and file soldiers are undermined by “feckless civilian leaders and foolish brass,” adding that “the next commander in chief will need to clean house.”

He mocks and misgenders transgender servicemembers and says the military is turning off recruits.

“America’s white sons and daughters are walking away, and who can blame them,” he writes in “The War on Warriors: Behind the Betrayal of the Men Who Keep Us Free.”

Like Trump, he espouses a traditional view of masculinity, writing that men are innately drawn to fight, compete and prove their strength. Also like Trump, he is sharply critical of NATO allies that he says are not spending enough on their own defense, calling them “self-righteous and impotent nations asking us to honor outdated and one-sided defense arrangements they no longer live up to.”

He calls the political left, “America’s domestic enemies” and “America-wreckers.”

Hegseth’s writing is contemptuous of the policies, laws and treaties that constrain warfighters on the battlefield, from restrictive rules of engagement to the Geneva Conventions, which he suggests are outdated against enemies who don’t abide by them.

He has little patience for the moral questions surrounding war. Of the Americans who dropped nuclear bombs on Japan to end World War II, he writes, “They won. Who cares.”

He calls to rename Defense Department back to its original moniker, the War Department, and implement a 10-year ban on generals working for defense contractors after retiring from the military.

He's gone viral — with an ax

Hegseth went viral and was later sued after he struck a U.S. Army master sergeant in the arm with an errant ax throw during a 2015 “Fox & Friends” segment.

Video of the incident shows the ax flying over a target and hitting Jeffrey Prosperie, a drummer in West Point’s Hellcats field band, who had been invited to the show for the 240th anniversary of the Army’s founding.

Records show that the lawsuit was discontinued in 2019, and Brandon Cotter, Prosperie's attorney, said in an email Wednesday that “The parties have resolved the matter and will make no further comment.” Prosperie did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Fox News, which was also named in the lawsuit, called the incident “unfortunate and completely unintentional,” said it immediately apologized to him and offered medical assistance, which he declined.

Prosperie has since returned to the network to perform with the West Point band.

He’s questioned the role of women in combat

Hegseth has pushed for making the military more lethal and said that allowing women to serve in combat roles hurts that effort.

“Everything about men and women serving together makes the situation more complicated, and complication in combat, means casualties are worse," Hegseth said during an interview last week on “The Shawn Ryan Show” podcast to promote his new book. “I’m straight up just saying that we should not have women in combat roles — it hasn’t made us more effective, hasn’t made us more lethal, has made fighting more complicated."

While he said that diversity in the military is a strength, Hegseth also said it was because minority and white men can perform similarly, something he said isn’t true for women.

By opening combat slots to women, “we’ve changed the standards in putting them there, which means you’ve changed the capability of that unit,” Hegseth said in the podcast interview.

Since then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter opened all combat roles to women in 2016, women have successfully passed the military’s grueling tests to become Green Berets and Army Rangers, and the Naval Special Warfare’s test to serve as a combatant-craft crewman — the boat operators who transport Navy SEALs and conduct their own classified missions at sea.

He’s defended service members accused of war crimes

In 2019, Hegseth urged Trump to pardon U.S. service members who had been accused of war crimes. He advocated for the servicemen’s cases on his show and online, interviewing relatives on Fox News. He posted on social media that pardons from Trump “would be amazing,” and added hashtags with the names of those accused to reporting mentioning his private lobbying of the then-president.

The effort was successful, with Trump that year pardoning a former U.S. Army commando set to stand trial in the killing of a suspected Afghan bomb-maker, as well as a former Army lieutenant convicted of murder for ordering his men to fire upon three Afghans, killing two. Trump also ordered a promotion for a decorated Navy SEAL convicted of posing with a dead Islamic State captive in Iraq.

He’s a military veteran

Hegseth has served in the military, although he lacks senior military or national security experience.

After graduating from Princeton University in 2003, Hegseth was commissioned as an infantry officer in the Army National Guard, serving overseas in Afghanistan and Iraq as well as at Guantanamo Bay.

He was formerly head of the Concerned Veterans for America, a group backed by conservative billionaires Charles and David Koch, and also unsuccessfully ran for the Senate in Minnesota in 2012. According to his Fox News bio, he has a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

As Trump formulated his first Cabinet following his 2016 win, he reportedly considered Hegseth to run the Department of Veterans Affairs. He again considered Hegseth when Secretary David Shulkin faced criticism before his ouster in 2018.

He's a Fox News personality and author

Co-host of Fox News Channel's “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Hegseth has been a contributor to the network for a decade. He developed a friendship with Trump through the president-elect's regular appearances on the show. In a statement, a Fox News spokesperson complimented Hegseth's military knowledge, saying his “insights and analysis especially about the military resonated deeply with our viewers.”

He's also written a number of books, several for the network's publishing imprint, including “The War on Warriors." In announcing Hegseth's nomination, Trump complimented that book, noting its “nine weeks on the New York Times best-sellers list, including two weeks at NUMBER ONE.”

He would come to the job during a series of global crises

Hegseth would lead the Pentagon with burgeoning conflicts on multiple fronts, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, the ongoing attacks in the Middle East by Iranian proxies, the push for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas and Hezbollah, and escalating worries about the growing alliance between Russia and North Korea.

While the Pentagon is considered a key job in any administration, defense secretary was a tumultuous post during Trump’s first term. Five men held the job during Trump's four years.

Trump’s relationship with his civilian and military leaders during those years was fraught with tension, confusion and frustration, as they struggled to temper or even simply interpret presidential tweets and pronouncements that blindsided them with abrupt policy decisions they weren’t prepared to explain or defend.

Many of the generals who worked in his first administration — both on active duty and retired — have slammed him as unfit to serve in the Oval Office. He has condemned them in return.

___

Jonathan J. Cooper in Phoenix, Michael R. Sisak in New York, Lolita C. Baldor and Tara Copp in Washington contributed to this report.

___

Meg Kinnard reported from Chapin, South Carolina, and can be reached at http://x.com/MegKinnardAP

Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Trump builds out national security team with picks of Hegseth for Pentagon, Noem for DHS

    President-elect Donald Trump moved to build out his national security team Tuesday, announcing he is nominating Fox News host and Army veteran Pete Hegseth to serve as his defense secretary and former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to lead the Central Intelligence Agency. In a flurry of announcements, Trump said he had chosen former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel and his longtime friend Steven Witkoff to be a special envoy to the Middle East.

  • FBI offers up to $25,000 reward for information about suspect behind Northwest ballot box fires

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The FBI said Wednesday it is offering up to $25,000 as a reward for information about the suspect behind recent ballot box fires in Oregon and Washington state.

  • 2 charged with setting some Northeast wildfires amid New Jersey drought warning, blazes out West

    BRICK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's governor declared a drought warning. Black Hawk helicopters scooped water from a lake to dump on a burning forest in New York state. A park in Manhattan caught fire. And authorities in two states revealed criminal charges Wednesday against people accused of setting some of the wildfires that have plagued the northeast U.S. in recent weeks.

  • Elizabeth Warren mocks Trump’s ‘efficiency’ department led by Musk and Ramaswamy for its own inefficiencies

    Massachusetts senator calls out the Department of Government Efficiency duo Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy for their own apparent inefficiency

  • Vigouroux longs for first senior Chile cap

    Lawrence Vigouroux says his national team, Chile, are watching every Swansea City game as he targets a first senior cap. The Swans goalkeeper is in Chile's squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Peru on Saturday and Venezuela on Wednesday, 20 November.

  • Power, travel disruptions possible in B.C. with next entry in storm parade

    Multiple rainy and snowy systems will march into B.C. this week, also bringing blustery wind gusts that are likely to cause power outages and interrupt travel.

  • Wind, rain warnings issued as 'vigorous' storm approaches B.C.

    Officials have issued wind and rainfall warnings for Tuesday night in several regions as another fall storm approaches southwestern B.C.Environment Canada says winds gusting up to 100 km/h can be expected in parts of Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, coastal areas of Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, the north and south Gulf Islands, and the Central Coast. The winds could topple trees and cause power outages and travel delays, says the weather agency, which characterizes the storm as "vigor

  • John Bolton Sums Up What Trump Really Wants In 1 Damning Word

    The former national security adviser warned that this single trait "won't serve the country well."

  • Top Trump White House pick has strong view on Canada's government. It's not flattering

    The man tapped for the top international role inside the Trump White House isn't just predicting the defeat of Canada's Trudeau government: He's celebrating it.Mike Waltz has a vast digital footprint on international issues in his six years as a congressman, following careers in business, defence policy, and as a decorated special-forces veteran.He's been selected by Donald Trump for the powerful position of national security adviser in the next White House, the president-elect confirmed in a st

  • Melania Trump Expected to Break Yet Another FLOTUS Tradition

    The tradition-bucking Melania Trump likely won’t call the White House home these next four years. Discussions about how—and where—the 52-year-old will spend her days in Donald Trump’s second term remains “ongoing,” CNN reported Wednesday, but sources said she’s “unlikely to move to Washington full time in her second go-round as first lady.” Melania won’t be entirely absent in Washington, the network reported. She’s still expected to turn up to major events like state dinners and have her own “pl

  • Ex-Trump White House Lawyer Spells Out Exactly What Jan. 6 Pardons Would Mean

    Ty Cobb also dunked on Donald Trump's cabinet picks with a brutal basketball analogy.

  • These Tweets About Donald Trump's Cabinet Picks Are Unfortunately, Very Funny

    "someone wake me up when hulk hogan is announced as FBI director"

  • Navarro: ‘We’re not going to have a Trump Cabinet’ with Thune or Cornyn leading Senate GOP

    Former White House aide Peter Navarro questioned whether President-elect Trump’s nominees could get confirmed if either Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) or Sen. John Cornyn (R -Texas) is elected as Senate majority leader. Navarro argued some Trump supporters who have been mentioned as potential Cabinet nominees, such as Kash Patel, a former Defense official in the first Trump administration, would not make…

  • Italian president tells Musk to quit meddling in Italy's politics

    ROME (Reuters) -President Sergio Mattarella told Elon Musk on Wednesday not to interfere in Italian affairs after the U.S. billionaire said Rome judges blocking a government anti-immigration initiative should be sent packing. The highly unusual statement from the Italian head of state came against a backdrop of growing tension between the ruling coalition and the judiciary that has attracted the attention of Musk, who is a friend of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. "These judges need to go," Musk wrote on X on Tuesday, referring to a panel of Rome magistrates who had questioned the legality of a government initiative to detain asylum-seekers in Albania -- a measure aimed at discouraging irregular immigration.

  • Jack Smith Plans to Troll Trump by Resigning Before He Can Be Fired

    Jack Smith, the special counsel who oversaw two federal criminal investigations and prosecutions of Donald Trump, plans to beat the president-elect’s pledge to fire him “within two seconds” of taking office by resigning first. The New York Times reported that Smith has notified prosecutors and FBI agents on his team that they can begin planning their departures and that he intends to step down before Trump’s inauguration. The paper said Smith is still assessing how to wind down his two cases aga

  • China just showed off its answer to America's F-35 stealth fighter — the new J-35A

    The developer said the J-35A was like a basketball point guard. The US often refers to the F-35 in sports terminology, calling it the quarterback.

  • For All His Newfound Power, Trump Can’t Save Steve Bannon This Time

    After a scheduling hearing for his upcoming fraud trial, self-styled right-wing warrior Steve Bannon stood outside Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday afternoon and threatened top law enforcement officers in the city, state, and nation. He mentioned in particular Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, New York State Attorney General Letitia James, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Associate Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and special prosecutor Jack Smith. “The hunted are to become the hunt

  • Trump’s Day One White House Plan Revealed at Private Event

    President-elect Donald Trump will reinstate several executive orders from his first administration that were later revoked by President Joe Biden on his first day in office, his incoming chief of staff said. The New York Times reported that Susie Wiles gave the news to a gathering of Republican donors Monday, though didn’t specify the orders he would reinstate. During his first few days in office, Biden revoked executive orders issued by Trump that tried to strip federal employees of their right

  • New French Mirage fighter jets could help Ukraine skirt one of the biggest roadblocks for the F-16 program

    France said it would train Ukrainian pilots on Mirage jets. The F-16 training program has faced numerous delays.

  • Stephen Colbert Hits Trump With A Brutally Short Direct Message

    The “Late Show” host said he needed to “take this opportunity” to address the president-elect.