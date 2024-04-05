What to know about Sactown Movie Buffs Film Fest
Sactown Movie Buffs are hosting their annual film festival this weekend. This year’s event features 31 movies.
The Good Doctor star Noah Galvin has spoken out about his shocking exit from the final season of the ABC show.
James Cameron delivered a masterclass in Paris on Thursday night following a sold-out screening of his 1984 breakout “The Terminator.” With the title so fresh in his mind, the filmmaker spent much of the session sharing stories from the project’s improbable making of. For one thing, what the production lacked in financial resources it made …
The actress has been enjoying a memorable trip with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their kids, Charlotte and Rocky
Royal fans have long theorized she's the "older woman" Harry talks about in his memoir.
The ‘Sex Education’ actress said the Gabriela Heart design was ‘brand appropriate’ on the red carpet
Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, looks so sweet in a rare photo captured from Prince Archie's first days - see the unearthed snap taken at Frogmore Cottage.
"I didn't know what hat I was wearing," the former boycotter of the Anheuser-Busch beer tells Laura Ingraham The post Kid Rock Appears Confused, Drink in Hand, When Asked Why He’s Wearing a Budweiser Hat on Fox News | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Singer and actor has been the subject of countless viral videos since the release of her Amazon Prime documentary
To nobody’s surprise, “Saturday Night Live” cast member Sarah Sherman has a sense of humor when it comes to people commenting on her – and her castmates’ – physical appearance.
Model/actress Brooke Shields has revealed felt "sexy" posing in underwear for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS shoot - admitting she feels "proud" to have been able strip off at the age of 58
Stephen Colbert fought back tears as he ended Monday’s episode of CBS’ The Late Show with a black title card paying tribute to his late, longtime executive assistant Amy Cole, who had died the day before in New York following a brief illness. Cole had been battling cancer, according to colleagues who posted tributes on …
Beyoncé topped Billboard’s country songs chart and became the first Black woman to do so ― but not without backlash.
The Lionsgate film (out April 5) stars Elizabeth and is directed by Damian
"Thank you for keeping me laughing from the inside out after all these years," the singer wrote
The singer married the model in 2018
"Simple things mean the most to her," Shaun Cassidy said of his mom
"I had to tell so many people who tried to get me into those that just because it’s on the bestseller’s list doesn’t mean it’s good."
Actress Olivia Williams has opened up about her 'harrowing' experiences on the set of 'Friends' revealing she saw a producer yelling at one of the cast and was forced to pluck off her eyebrows.
The Young Sheldon cast is dressed to the nines — and George Sr. is nowhere in sight — in new behind-the-scenes photos from the CBS comedy. Just days after the Coopers gathered for their final family dinner, a flurry of social media posts show Montana Jordan (Georgie), Emily Osment (Mandy) and several recurring guest stars …
Sam McAlister tells PEOPLE what it was really like as BBC cameras rolled for "the scoop of the century"