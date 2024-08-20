Do you know your Savvy B from your Menty B?

Bizarre abbreviations are sweeping the country, leaving many in utter confusion.

From “Savvy B” to “Panny D” and “Jackie P”, most people in their sixties and older admit they have no idea what these new phrases increasingly used by Generation Z and Millennials mean.

A poll of 2,034 British adults found 51 per cent of those over 65 believe the rising popularity of such abbreviations is “confusing for people of my generation”.

Some 45 per cent of all ages admit being in the dark over trendy abbreviations such as “holijobs” (holiday work), “cozzie livs” (the cost of living) and “banny hols” (bank holiday).

It is also said to be baffling tourists visiting Britain, and has even led some to call for new phrase books to be handed over to deal with the problem.

Research by tour company Evan Evans found even a third of Millennials confess the phrases – popularised by social media influencers – are confusing.

Just 5 per cent said they know Corrie Nash was used as a term for the King’s Coronation, with 24 per cent thinking it meant “watching back-to-back episodes of the classic British TV show, Coronation Street”.

Six per cent guessed it describes “the inevitable collision that results when two people are texting whilst walking through a narrow corridor”.

Some 3 per cent said it was a type of curry dish and 2 per cent guessed it was “another term for a singer from Nashville”.

The use of “cossie livs” has increased by over 60 per cent in the last 12 months, “genny lec” (general election) searches jumped by 100 per cent from between May and July this year, and “banny hols” searches rose 100 per cent from in the past couple of weeks.

Evan Evans found the most confusing terms to be “Mon G P” (Monaco Grand Prix), “Panny D” (Pandemic) and “Jackie P” (Jacket Potato). Many are also baffled by the likes of “Savvy B” (Sauvignon Blanc).

Mon G P, short for Monaco Grand Prix, was deemed one of the more confusing terms for people to get their head around - BRYN LENNON/GETTY IMAGES CONTRIBUTOR

The company revealed its blog post on British slang words had become its most viewed page and has introduced a new blog guide on abbreviations to help both UK and overseas tourists.

In the survey, 30 per cent concede it must be confusing for people trying to learn English and in the worst cases, 27 per cent believe it could be harmful as it is bound to be very confusing for tourists.

A third of those over 45 dismiss them as “stupid terms invented by young people”.

Kayon Hibbert, the guide manager of Evan Evans, said: “The English language has been continually evolving over many hundreds of years, and it’s fascinating to see how common words and phrases are being developed in the 2020s thanks to social media.

“Our tour guides are always asked what certain words mean.

“Brits have always loved a good abbreviation – the challenge for tourists who don’t live here, and clearly lots of people who do, is to keep up with the latest words and phrases popularised by influencers on social media.”