’If you know something, don’t hold back’: Mother wants answers in son’s unsolved homicide
WETASKIWIN, Alta. — Family of a 17-year-old girl stabbed to death as she sat in her desk in an Alberta high school had angry words for her killer at a sentencing hearing Thursday.
Initial autopsies of four of the seven victims who died when a superyacht sank in a storm in Italy last month show they died of “dry drowning,” according to authorities.
He was “subjected to not only a deadly but lengthy attack without it ever being heard or observed,” the lawsuit filed in California says.
Colin Gray, the father of Colt Gray, was charged on Thursday with four counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of second-degree murder.
AVIGNON, France (AP) — A woman who was allegedly drugged by her now ex-husband so that she could be raped by other men while she was unconscious testified Thursday that her world collapsed when police uncovered the years of alleged abuse.
JD Vance told a crowd in Arizona that better security in classrooms, not gun control, is the solution to school shootings, with the Republican nominee for vice president calling massacres like the one in Georgia this week an unfortunate “fact of life.”Speaking at a rally at Phoenix, Vance said, “I don’t like that this is a fact of life. But if you’re—if you are a psycho, you want to make headlines, you realize that our schools are soft targets. And we have got to bolster security at our schools…
In July, a jury convicted Ashley Benefield of manslaughter in the shooting death of her estranged husband, Douglas Benefield
Taylor Swift was spotted seated separately from bestie Brittany Mahomes at Thursday’s Kansas City Chiefs game after the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes came out in support of ex-President Donald Trump.Brittany Mahomes had been a frequent companion of Swift’s since she began dating Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, and the two typically sat together in the same suite at games—but Mahomes found herself in hot water with some Swift fans (and potentially Swift herself) after she liked a post from D
The Peel Regional Police of Ontario, Canada have arrested a 25-year-old suspect for allegedly stealing a Ford Bronco and driving over a cop car while attempting to escape.
A former Mafia hitman already serving life in prison was sentenced to 25 years Friday in the 2018 fatal prison bludgeoning of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger. Prosecutors said Fotios “Freddy” Geas used a lock attached to a belt to repeatedly hit the 89-year-old Bulger in the head hours after he arrived at the troubled U.S. Penitentiary, Hazelton, from another lockup in Florida in October 2018. Defense attorneys disputed that characterization Friday, saying Geas hit Bulger with his fist.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — Two brothers from Nigeria were sentenced to 17 1/2 years in federal prison Thursday after pleading guilty to sexually extorting teenage boys and young men across the U.S., including a 17-year-old from Michigan who took his own life.
Fraudster Donald McPherson was cleared of the murder of his wife Paula Leeson who died in 2017.
The 14-year-old girl accused of seriously injuring a 15-year-old classmate by lighting her on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate in Saskatoon has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and arson.The accused, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, wept throughout her brief appearance in Saskatoon provincial court on Friday morning as Judge Doug Agnew read the charges. Agnew had ordered she attend in person so that he could see the teen, who wore a hoodie, before rema
The troops stagger onto a dusty track, then onto their knees, hands placed on their heads. Seconds later, the Ukrainian drone footage shows, they lie motionless.
Mehmet Koray Alpergin and his girlfriend were kidnapped as they returned home from a restaurant.
Investigators are seeking multiple suspects after an armed home invasion in Markham that was caught on security cameras, York police say.The incident happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release, in the area of Victoria Square Boulevard and Woodbine Avenue.Officers were called after "as many as four" people forced their way into the home and demanded money from the occupants at gunpoint, according to the news release.Three adults and a child were home at the time, but none
A 16-year-old student allegedly shot and killed a 15-year-old boy during an "altercation" in the boys' bathroom at Joppatowne High School in Joppa, Maryland, on Friday, authorities said. The 15-year-old, Warren Curtis Grant, was removed from the bathroom by other students and then attended to by school nurses and the principal, Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said at a news conference. The teen was airlifted to a trauma center, the sheriff said.
A 21-year-old Saskatoon woman is going to prison after admitting she killed her friend on Christmas Day.Vianna Moberly pleaded guilty in August to fatally stabbing Tyla Whitebird on Dec. 25, 2023. She also pleaded guilty to lighting an apartment on fire earlier the same year.Both women were staying at the Saskatoon Tribal Council Emergency Wellness Centre in the Fairhaven neighbourhood. They had gone out together that day, with Moberly later returning on her own.A cyclist discovered Whitebird's
The girl died despite immediate medical attention and being taken to the hospital.