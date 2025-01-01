What to know about string of US hacks blamed on China

Mike Wendling - BBC News
·4 min read
hands in shadow typing on a computer in front of a Chinese flag
[Getty Images]

US officials say hackers linked to the Chinese government are responsible for breaching security at major telecommunications companies and US agencies.

The latest hack, announced on Monday, targeted the US Department of the Treasury, which called the infiltration a "major incident".

Officials said the hackers were able to access employee workstations and some unclassified documents. China denies involvement.

It's the latest in a string of cyber-attacks that have emerged in recent months against US and other Western targets.

What's been hacked?

The treasury department hack followed news in late October that the two major US presidential campaigns were targeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (Cisa) said the hack targeting the White House campaigns was carried out "by actors affiliated with the People's Republic of China".

In September, reports surfaced of an operation that managed to breach security at top telecommunications firms.

The White House recently said at least nine companies were hacked, including telecoms giants AT&T and Verizon.

And earlier in the year, in March, seven Chinese nationals were charged with running a hacking operation that lasted at least 14 years and targeted foreign critics of China, businesses and politicians.

Operations linked by Western governments to China have also targeted the UK's Electoral Commission, and the UK and New Zealand parliaments.

Who are the hackers?

While full details have yet to be revealed, the hacks appear to be the work of several different units – each, US authorities say, linked to the Chinese state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hacking groups are given nicknames by security firms. For instance the group behind the telecoms hack is most commonly known by Salt Typhoon, the name given to it by researchers at Microsoft. Other firms have dubbed it Famous Sparrow, Ghost Emperor and Earth Estrie.

Salt Typhoon is thought to be behind the telecoms hack. A separate group, nicknamed Volt Typhoon, has been accused of breaking into critical infrastructure organisations for potential disruption attacks.

The seven Chinese citizens charged with hacking were linked by US justice department officials to an operation known as Zirconium or Judgment Panda.

The UK's National Cyber Security Centre says the same operation targeted UK parliamentarians' emails in 2021.

What was collected during the hacks?

Donald Trump and JD Vance behind a glass panel, speaking to each other
The president-elect and vice-president-elect were targeted by the hackers [Reuters]

The most recent hacks seem to have been aimed at powerful individuals and collecting data that could benefit the Chinese government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among others, they targeted the phones of President-elect Donald Trump, Vice-President-elect JD Vance, and people working for Vice-President Kamala Harris's campaign.

The hackers have also accessed a database of phone numbers subject to law enforcement wiretaps – knowledge that experts say could be used to discover which foreign spies are under surveillance.

And millions of Americans may have had their data breached by the attacks on telecoms companies.

Richard Forno, assistant director of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County Cybersecurity Institute, said the Chinese efforts were being directed at a variety of targets.

"It's more generic information gathering, let's see what we can get into, and see what we can find," he said.

How worried are US officials?

US lawmakers of both parties have expressed concern about the hacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat, called Salt Typhoon's activities the "worst telecom hack in our nation's history".

Brendan Carr, Trump's pick for chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, said an intelligence briefing about the hack was "deeply, deeply concerning".

"The information I heard, it made me want to basically smash my phone at the end of it," he told CNBC.

FBI Director Christopher Wray recently said that Salt Typhoon's hack of telecoms companies was China's "most significant cyber-espionage campaign in history".

He previously said China's hacking programme was bigger "than [that of] every other major nation combined".

A grey-haired main in front of a microphone, gesturing with his hand
Outgoing FBI director Christopher Wray highlighted the threat from Chinese hackers in a farewell speech [EPA]

How have Western allies responded?

In addition to charges laid against the seven Chinese nationals, earlier this month US authorities warned China Telecom Americas, the US subsidiary of one of China's largest communications companies, that it is a national security threat.

The company has 30 days to respond, and could ultimately face a ban.

In May, the UK sanctioned two individuals and Wuhan Xiaoruizhi Science and Technology Company Ltd, which it said was linked to Judgment Panda.

Trump's incoming national security adviser Mike Waltz has said that foreign hackers must face "higher costs and consequences".

Mr Forno, of the UMBC Cybersecurity Institute, said the hacks were probably years in the making.

"China traditionally takes a very long and strategic view of how they conduct their espionage and intelligence operations," he said. "The US tends to be much more reactive and much more interested in immediate and visible results."

What has China said?

China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news briefing that the accusations were "baseless" and "lacking evidence".

"China consistently opposes all forms of hacking and firmly rejects the dissemination of false information targeting China for political purposes," Mao said.

A Chinese embassy spokesman said in a statement: "The US needs to stop using cybersecurity to smear and slander China, and stop spreading all kinds of disinformation about the so-called Chinese hacking threats."

Latest Stories

  • Thief swipes $13 million in jewels, handbags and cash from a London mansion

    LONDON (AP) — Police in London are searching for a burglar who broke into an occupied mansion and stole more than 10.5 million pounds ($13.2 million) worth of jewelry, designer handbags and cash.

  • The world begins welcoming 2025 with light shows, embraces and ice plunges

    WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — From Sydney to Mumbai to Nairobi, communities around the world began welcoming 2025 with spectacular light shows, embraces and ice plunges.

  • The US Treasury says some computers were breached by China-backed hackers

    The Treasury considers the hacking a "major cybersecurity incident," an official wrote in a Monday letter.

  • US Treasury says it was hacked by China in 'major incident'

    A Chinese state-sponsored hacker broke into the US Treasury Department's systems and accessed some unclassified documents.

  • Arizona official who delayed county’s 2022 election certification didn’t have immunity, court says

    PHOENIX (AP) — An appeals court has rejected an Arizona official’s argument that felony charges against him for delaying certification of his rural county’s 2022 election results should be dismissed because he has legislative immunity.

  • Trump Ringing in the New Year With Traditional Rant Against His Enemies

    Donald Trump apparently isn’t into New Year’s resolutions. Instead of getting introspective as the year comes to an end, he’s using the finals hours of 2024 to lash out at the lawmakers he previously deemed “the enemy within” in a classically Trumpian rant. “We just won a Historic Landslide and Mandate from the American People, but Senate Democrats are organizing to improperly stall and delay the confirmation process of many of our Great Nominees,” he wrote on his social media platform Truth Soc

  • George Conway Jabs At Ex-Wife Kellyanne Conway In Blunt Take On Trump Supporters

    The conservative attorney did not mention his former wife by name, but took a shot at her while describing Donald Trump's fans.

  • Ex-GOP Lawmaker Stuns Interviewer With Unfiltered Prediction: 'You Can't Say That'

    Former Republican Denver Riggleman's S-bomb was about what to expect from the new Congress.

  • Opinion: How Mexico can strike back if Trump follows through on his threats

    The president-elect would hurt U.S. consumers and businesses, while creating a new opportunity for China. He's likely to alienate some core supporters.

  • Xi says no one can stop China's 'reunification' with Taiwan

    BEIJING (Reuters) -No one can stop China's "reunification" with Taiwan, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his New Year's speech on Tuesday, laying down a clear warning to what Beijing regards as pro-independence forces within and outside of the island of 23 million people. In the past year, Beijing has stepped up military pressure near Taiwan, sending warships and planes almost daily into the waters and air space around the island in what Taiwanese officials view as a creeping effort to "normalise" China's military presence. China regards democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory.

  • Ex-Ambassador Warns Retaking Panama Canal Would Mean War

    There may be only one way for the president-elect to take the Panama Canal: war. Former U.S. ambassador to Panama John Feeley, who served under former President Barack Obama and incoming President Donald Trump, said that it would require a foreign war to retake the canal. “To attempt to take it back today, I’d like to ask you, go find the MAGA constituency that’s going to support another foreign war because that is what it would take to get the canal back,” Feeley said Sunday in an interview on

  • Desperate Trump Makes Last-Ditch Bid to End MAGA Civil War

    President-elect Donald Trump on Monday threw his support behind Mike Johnson to remain speaker of the House ahead of a threatened coup. But sources tell the Daily Beast Johnson’s job security as the No. 1 leader in the House isn’t a sure thing. Conservative firebrands, including members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, are still mulling whether to put forth a challenger. Speculation had been mounting on Trump’s level of support for Johnson in the aftermath of a mutiny against Trump’s prefe

  • 189 kilograms of cocaine seized at Alberta border crossing

    A joint effort between the police agencies that make up the Integrated Border Enforcement Team (IBET) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has led to the seizure of 189 kilograms worth of cocaine at Alberta's southern border crossing.On Nov. 13, police say a commercial truck was trying to get into the province through the Coutts, Alta., border. After a secondary examination, the drugs — thought to be worth around $2 million — were found."The safety and security of Canadians is the RCMP F

  • Popcorn Ready? Meet the Civil Warriors Tearing MAGA Apart in Front of Trump

    On one side, the fiercely loyal supporters who love Donald Trump the most. On the other side, the fiercely loyal supporters who love Trump the most. Yes, even before he has been sworn in for the second time, the world around Trump has been plunged into chaos by a bitter and at times pretty incomprehensible MAGA civil war. Like all civil wars, the casus belli might seem obscure to outsiders. In this case, a group of people who had united on “build the wall” are split on whether to keep a legal im

  • Ex-GOP Lawmaker Predicts What Trump's Going To Start Doing On Day 1

    Former Rep. David Jolly said it may start happening as early on as during the president-elect's inauguration speech.

  • Conservative Pundit Spots Deliciously Ironic Twist Plaguing Trump’s ‘Populist Yahoos’

    “Now they’re the dog that caught the car,” suggested Jonah Goldberg.

  • What's really behind Donald Trump's tariff threats and '51st state' posts about Canada

    Donald Trump's threat of whopping tariffs on Canadian exports and his trolling of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are key tactics in a negotiating strategy to extract the best trade terms for the U.S., according to people who have worked with or closely observed him over the years. Trump is promising to slap a 25 per cent tariff on all goods entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico on Jan. 20, his first day in office, unless the countries curb the flow of drugs and migrants across their borders.Th

  • Russia said it's been listening to Trump's plans for peace in Ukraine and is 'not happy, of course'

    Trump's plans for negotiating a ceasefire are becoming clear. But Russia's not happy with them.

  • Albertans face new taxes on EVs, vaping products as of Jan. 1

    Albertans who drive Teslas and other fully electric vehicles will have to pay an extra $200 when they renew their annual vehicle registrations starting Jan. 1. The EV tax is one of two tax increases that take effect on Wednesday. A tax on vaping products also starts that day.Both measures were announced last February in the province's 2024-25 budget.Finance Minister Nate Horner justified the EV fee because owners don't pay a fuel tax, which is used to maintain provincial highways. The province a

  • Opinion - Trump’s appointments put Americans at risk through incompetence

    President-elect Trump's nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to run the Health and Human Services Department has been met with criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, as his views on vaccines and treatments for AIDS have been criticized as uninformed and dangerous.