Randy Fine, conservative DeSantis critic, wins Republican primary to replace Mike Waltz in US House

FILE - Rep. Randy Fine, R-South Brevard County, closes on a gambling bill during a special session, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida state Sen. Randy Fine, a self-described “conservative firebrand,” won the Republican primary in the special election to replace former Rep. Mike Waltz in Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

Fine, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, fought off challenges from two other Republicans in the race for the seat that includes Daytona Beach and communities south of Jacksonville.

Fine is known for his support of Israel and his efforts to restrict LGBTQ+ rights. He had been a key ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis before breaking with him over Fine’s accusations the governor wasn’t doing enough to combat antisemitism.

Fine will advance to the April 1 general election to face Democrat Josh Weil, a public school teacher from Orlando.

The 6th District seat opened up after Trump tapped Waltz to be his national security advisor.

In the 1st Congressional District, Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is seeking to win the Republican primary in the special election to replace former Rep. Matt Gaetz. Polls close in that race at 7 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Patronis, was also endorsed by Trump.