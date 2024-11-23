What to know about United Barbers Club's 'Heat the Streets' effort to help the homeless
Lonnie Horne and Timmel Pittman joined KCRA 3 to talk about their campaign to help the unhoused stay warm this winter.
The Montreal Canadiens are already at the quarter mark of the season and one player could be called the biggest surprise of the season.
One former Edmonton Oilers forward will be out of commission for a long time.
One analyst says the Toronto Maple Leafs are kicking tires on Calgary Flames' forward Nazem Kadri.
Amazon NFL broadcaster Al Michaels spoke for all fans on Thursday night by griping about the banging noise coming from the Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns game broadcast. Cleveland fans in attendance at Huntington Bank Field banged on what sounded like a metal fence…
Ming Shi scored an all-time knockout in the strawweight division on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 248 to win the "Road to UFC" tournament. In the third round of her matchup with Xiaocan Feng (10-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) at Galaxy Arena in Macau, Shi (17-5 MMA, 1-0 UFC) lined
The big Survivor Series: War Games Bloodline match has found its final participant in CM Punk.
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani may have won his third MVP award on Thursday, but Decoy, the Dodgers' most valuable pup, stole the show.
Two things can be true, and in the case of the New York Giants releasing Daniel Jones on Friday, that's, well, the truth. The first true thing: Daniel Jones probably isn't a starting QB-caliber player in the NFL. As a Giants fan myself, I've watched pretty much every snap…
Alex Ovechkin has a broken left fibula and is expected to be out four to six weeks, an injury that pauses the Washington Capitals superstar captain’s pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record.
Myles Garrett and Jameis Winston led the way as the Browns defeated the Steelers in a wild game played in the snow.
The MLB offseason is still young, but free agency rumors have already started swirling. Here's the latest news from around the league.
Can't say this is surprising, but it's a situation that escalated to the point where it was necessary. A day after Daniel Jones played scout team safety and the quarterback shared a classy written goodbye, the New York Giants announced they were gran
NC State ran one of the worst trick plays of all time in college football against hosting Georgia Tech on Thursday night. In a terrible play design that should be banished from the face of the Earth, the Wolfpack shifted its formation to send most of its offensive line out…
The Rays have already announced they will play their 2025 home games at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.
TORONTO — The injury-ravaged Toronto Maple Leafs placed Matthew Knies on injured reserve Friday and signed fellow forward Alex Nylander to a one-year contract, recalling him from the AHL Marlies.
Man United are currently going through some big changes at the club after the arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim.Erik ten Hag was sacked by the club after the Red Devils struggled to perform this sea...
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Daniel Jones era in New York is over.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Verstappen, needing just three points over Lando Norris at the Las Vegas Grand Prix to seal a fourth consecutive Formula 1 championship, is suddenly in jeopardy of being denied the crown Saturday night.
The Calgary Flames are quickly going to find that the best course of action is trading Dan Vladar
Oscar De La Hoya thinks there was something fishy going on for last week's Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match. Although there's no real proof, many online have questioned the validity of Paul's unanimous decision win over Tyson last Friday at the Dallas Cowboys?