What you need to know about Venezuela's election

STORY: Venezuela’s presidential candidates made their final appeals to voters ahead of the country’s election Sunday.

::Who are the candidates?

President Nicholas Maduro who has been in the job since 2013 is running for a third term.

The 61-year-old, who succeeded Hugo Chavez, is confident he is still the right man to lead the OPEC country that has been governed by the socialists for a quarter of a century.

His challenger is Edmundo Gonzalez, a 74-year-old former diplomat who has attracted significant support, drawing crowds of thousands.

He was almost an unknown when he became the opposition alliance's last-minute candidate after Maria Corina Machado, the winner of its October primary, was barred from public office over alleged fraud, which she denies.

She has backed Gonzalez and has appeared at his side at several stops on the campaign trail.

::What are the key issues?

Maduro has loosened currency controls and curbed once sky-high inflation, but the economy remains stymied by a fall in oil income and enduring sanctions.

He has warned of a "bloodbath" if the opposition wins and has promised a new period of growth that will mean the economy will no longer depend on oil income.

Gonzalez has appealed to Venezuelan voters' emotions, telling supporters that a change in government could motivate some of the more than 7.7 million migrants who have left the country to return.

::Will the election be fair?

Gonzalez said Thursday he trusts the country's military will respect the will of the people.

But other members of the opposition and some independent observers have questioned whether the vote will be fair, saying decisions by electoral authorities and the arrests of some opposition campaign staff are meant to create obstacles.

Maduro has said the country has the world's most transparent electoral system.

The United States and others have dismissed the 2018 re-election of Maduro as a sham.

The U.S. urged Maduro's government to ensure that Sunday's election is "competitive and inclusive."