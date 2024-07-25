What you need to know about Venezuela's election

Reuters Videos
Updated

STORY: Venezuela’s presidential candidates made their final appeals to voters ahead of the country’s election Sunday.

::Who are the candidates?

President Nicholas Maduro who has been in the job since 2013 is running for a third term.

The 61-year-old, who succeeded Hugo Chavez, is confident he is still the right man to lead the OPEC country that has been governed by the socialists for a quarter of a century.

His challenger is Edmundo Gonzalez, a 74-year-old former diplomat who has attracted significant support, drawing crowds of thousands.

He was almost an unknown when he became the opposition alliance's last-minute candidate after Maria Corina Machado, the winner of its October primary, was barred from public office over alleged fraud, which she denies.

She has backed Gonzalez and has appeared at his side at several stops on the campaign trail.

::What are the key issues?

Maduro has loosened currency controls and curbed once sky-high inflation, but the economy remains stymied by a fall in oil income and enduring sanctions.

He has warned of a "bloodbath" if the opposition wins and has promised a new period of growth that will mean the economy will no longer depend on oil income.

Gonzalez has appealed to Venezuelan voters' emotions, telling supporters that a change in government could motivate some of the more than 7.7 million migrants who have left the country to return.

::Will the election be fair?

Gonzalez said Thursday he trusts the country's military will respect the will of the people.

But other members of the opposition and some independent observers have questioned whether the vote will be fair, saying decisions by electoral authorities and the arrests of some opposition campaign staff are meant to create obstacles.

Maduro has said the country has the world's most transparent electoral system.

The United States and others have dismissed the 2018 re-election of Maduro as a sham.

The U.S. urged Maduro's government to ensure that Sunday's election is "competitive and inclusive."

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Harris Campaign Trolls ‘78-Year-Old Criminal’ Donald Trump After Fox News Appearance

    Kamala Harris’ campaign trolled Donald Trump after his appearance on Fox News Thursday morning with a statement attacking his age and criminal conviction.The Republican gave his two-cents to Fox & Friends on a range of issues over the course of a roughly 30-minute interview, variously describing President Joe Biden as a “problemmed man” and slamming Harris as “real garbage.” Harris for President quickly hit back, releasing a: “Statement on a 78-Year-Old Criminal’s Fox News Appearance.”“After wat

  • FBI Is Not Fully Convinced Trump Was Struck by a Bullet

    FBI Director Christopher Wray revealed during a marathon testimony on Wednesday that investigators still do not know if former President Donald Trump was grazed by a bullet or a piece of shrapnel during his attempted assassination.Twice during the hours-long session, Wray told lawmakers that the FBI was still working to determine what exactly struck the former president on his right ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. “My understanding is that either it [a bullet] or some shrapnel is wha

  • Kellyanne Conway Slammed For Pure ‘Gaslighting’ With Latest Donald Trump Claim

    Conway tried to memory-hole a key feature of Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and it did not go well.

  • Pete Buttigieg Thinks Trump Is 'Afraid' Of Kamala Harris Debate For This 1 Reason

    Trump said he'd "absolutely" debate Harris. But he initially complained about the terms of the next debate hours after Joe Biden dropped his bid for reelection.

  • ‘Haley Voters for Harris’ PAC Ramps Up Kamala Support After Cease and Desist

    Just because former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley jumped on the Donald Trump train last week at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, that doesn’t mean her voters have followed suit.Haley sent a cease and desist letter to a group of anti-Trump voters on Tuesday who are using her name to support the presumptive Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.The Haley Voters for Harris political action committee, officially known as the PIVOTPAC, previously supported H

  • Trump Responds To Claims He's 'Cognitively Challenged' In Bafflingly Weird Way

    The former president brought it up twice during a rally in North Carolina.

  • Clip resurfaces of Vance criticizing Harris for being 'childless,' testing Trump's new running mate

    Comments JD Vance made in 2021 questioning Vice President Kamala Harris’ leadership because she did not have biological children have resurfaced, testing the young conservative senator in his early days campaigning as part of the Republicans' presidential ticket.

  • Where Harris stands against Trump in the battleground states that will decide the election

    Democrats have new hope now that President Biden has stepped aside from his reelection campaign and Vice President Harris has the nomination within her grasp. But the road to victory in November is still tough. In the nationwide polling average maintained by The Hill and Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ), former President Trump leads Harris by…

  • Trump Demands Equal Airtime in Light of Biden’s Planned Address

    As President Joe Biden planned a prime-time address from the Oval Office on Wednesday night, former President Donald Trump and his campaign sent a letter to ABC, NBC and CBS on Tuesday demanding that Trump be given equal airtime. Biden is expected to address his decision to end his reelection campaign and outline his plans for the rest of his time in office. In a social media post, he wrote that he would discuss “what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people.” But in the

  • North Korea Delivers Stinging Rebuke of Trump’s Comments

    On Tuesday North Korea snubbed Donald Trump once again by brushing off a suggestion by the former president that he would improve relations with the country if elected president in November.Trump told the Republican National Convention he got along with Kim, and that the North Korean leader probably wanted him back in the White House. “I think he misses me, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said.An anonymous commentary in the North Korean Central News Agency, or NKCNA, a state-controlled med

  • Carville: ‘Excitement’ around Harris has to be tempered with ‘realism’

    Democratic strategist James Carville said Wednesday that those who are thrilled about Vice President Harris’s presidential bid need to pair their “excitement” with “realism.” “I understand that people [are] feeling a lot better and excited, but that excitement’s gotta be tempered with realism, and the realism is, she has a tough campaign to run, and…

  • Pennsylvania state police commissioner reveals stunning details about Trump shooting

    A local law enforcement commissioner revealed during a House Homeland Security hearing on Tuesday stunning new details about the security failures that led to the near assassination of Donald Trump, raising more questions for the embattled US Secret Service.

  • Dramatic footage appears to show a Ukrainian missile taking out a Russian Su-25 jet

    Footage shared by Ukrainian forces appears to show the dramatic explosion as a ground-to-air missile strikes a Russian Su-25 jet.

  • Walz, Trump tangle over Fox appearance

    Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) hit back at former President Trump on Tuesday after Trump took issue with his recent appearance on Fox News. Trump criticized Fox News for having the governor on Tuesday, saying on his Truth Social website that the network is making him “fight battles that I shouldn’t have to fight!” “Take…

  • Donald Trump's real estate fraud judge won't recuse based on 'forced encounter' with lawyer

    Judge Arthur Engoron said he won't recuse from former President Donald Trump's civil fraud case based on a "forced encounter" he had with a lawyer.

  • Nikki Haley Blasts Pro-Kamala Harris PAC For Using Her Name

    “Kamala Harris and I are total opposites on every issue,” the former U.N. ambassador said in a statement.

  • What to know about the 25th Amendment as Trump makes wild claim about Biden

    President Joe Biden’s planned address to the nation on Wednesday night will be an opportunity to explain his decision not to run for reelection and show he is still up to the task of serving as president – a job he has for nearly six more months, until January 20, 2025.

  • Trump Allies Sure Are Talking A Lot About Civil War

    The former president’s supporters keep raising the idea there’s violent conflict in America’s future

  • Trump and His Allies Adapt to a New Role: Fighting for Attention

    For the first time since Donald Trump was indicted in the spring of 2023, he has lost his grip on the news cycle and — temporarily at least — his message. Instead of commanding morning-to-night media attention, the former president and his allies suddenly find themselves reacting to their opponents. It’s an unfamiliar experience for Trump, who has monopolized America’s televisions, newspapers and smartphones for more than 12 months through indictments, primary victories, 34 felony convictions, a

  • Critics Cook Ted Cruz Over Kamala Harris Food Fixation: 'Sure As Hell' Not Taking That!

    Cruz entertained a false claim about the "radical" vice president's stance on red meat consumption.