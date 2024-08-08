What to know about Walz's military record and Vance's accusations of 'stolen valor'

ANNE FLAHERTY, NATHAN LUNA, LUIS MARTINEZ and JUSTIN FISHEL
·5 min read

Republican JD Vance is alleging Democrat Tim Walz is guilty of "stolen valor" -- an explosive allegation that supporters of Walz say goes too far.

The allegation also has legal implications. It's against federal law to lie about military service to try to defraud people.

While there's no evidence that Walz is guilty of such a crime, there are questions about how Walz has talked about his service, including claims that he carried a gun "in war," when he never saw active combat.

The Harris-Walz campaign issued a statement saying that "in his 24 years of service, the Governor carried, fired and trained others to use weapons of war innumerable times. Governor Walz would never insult or undermine any American's service to this country -- in fact, he thanks Senator Vance for putting his life on the line for our country. It's the American way."

Here’s what to know:

Walz retired from the Army National Guard as the crisis in Iraq was growing to run for political office.

By 2005, Tim Walz had logged 24 years with the Army National Guard and earned the rank of command sergeant major -- the highest enlisted rank for his unit and one with considerable responsibility.

MORE: Despite new criticism, Trump told Walz in 2020 he was 'very happy' with his handling of George Floyd protests

It was possible his unit would be sent to war, as Pentagon officials hoped the presence of U.S. troops in Iraq would protect the new coalition government and prevent a civil war.

Walz, a vocal critic of the Bush administration's war policies and father of a 4-year-old girl at the time, opted to file his retirement papers that May and run for public office instead.

Walz won, successfully flipping a Minnesota House seat from red to blue for the first time in years and becoming the highest-ranked enlisted veteran to serve in Congress.

PHOTO: Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz delivers remarks before Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, at a campaign event, Aug. 7, 2024, in Eau Claire, Wisc. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
PHOTO: Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz delivers remarks before Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, at a campaign event, Aug. 7, 2024, in Eau Claire, Wisc. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

According to records by the National Guard, the 1st Battalion of the 125th Field Artillery received an alert order on July 14, 2005, – two months after Walz retired. The mobilization order came in August and the unit mobilized in October.

Joseph Eustice, another retired command sergeant major who served with Walz, tells ABC News that while there was speculation of a deployment around that time there was no firm indication that Walz’s unit would be sent to Iraq until that July alert order.

Eustice says he remembers Walz struggling with the timing of wanting to serve as a lawmaker but also avoiding asking for a deferment so he could do so.

"He had a window of time. He had to decide. And in his deciding, we were not on notice to be deployed. There were rumors. There were lots of rumors, and we didn't know where we were going until it was later that, early summer, I believe,” Eustice told ABC News.

Vance said Walz as a command sergeant major at the time shouldn’t have allowed his unit to deploy without him.

"I think it's shameful to prepare [a] unit to go to Iraq to make a promise that you're going to follow through and then to drop out right before you actually have to go. I also think it's dishonest,” Vance said.

PHOTO: Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks at a campaign event at Wollard International, Aug. 7, 2024, in Eau Claire, Wis. (Alex Brandon/AP)
PHOTO: Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks at a campaign event at Wollard International, Aug. 7, 2024, in Eau Claire, Wis. (Alex Brandon/AP)

MORE: Tim Walz was the safe VP pick

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said his record as someone who enlisted at age 17 and spent more than two decades in the Army National Guard "speaks for itself.”

Walz served as command sergeant major but didn't stay in that role long enough to keep it in retirement.

There's no evidence Walz broke any rules by retiring when he did. After more than 20 years of service with the National Guard, a person can retire at any point, regardless of where they are in their contract, according to the National Guard.

Walz had joined the Nebraska National Guard at age 17, later transferring to the Minnesota National Guard, spending a total of 24 years in the service.

According to experts, Walz's retirement would have to have been approved by his commander. Officials say retirement requests can be denied if a Guard unit is mobilized, though the ultimate decision is up to the unit commander.

What is noteworthy is that Walz still uses the rank of command sergeant major on his website.

Walz indeed achieved that rank in service in September 2004. But he would have had to serve in that particular role for three years to retire as one officially, according to the National Guard.

PHOTO: Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gorvernor Tim Walz speak at Temple University's Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, August 6, 2024. (Matthew Hatcher/AFP via Getty Images)
PHOTO: Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gorvernor Tim Walz speak at Temple University's Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, August 6, 2024. (Matthew Hatcher/AFP via Getty Images)

"After 24 years in the Army National Guard, Command Sergeant Major Walz retired from the 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion in 2005,” according to the governor's website.

Walz said he carried a gun "in war,” but he also has acknowledged he was never in direct combat.

In a video clip tweeted out by the Harris campaign on Tuesday, Walz tells an audience that he carried guns "in war” while trying to make the case for restrictions on gun access.

"We can research the impacts of gun violence. We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war, are only carried in war,” Walz said.

Walz would have carried a gun during his service when the U.S. was at war following the 9/11 terror attacks, including a deployment to Italy in 2003 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

But there is no evidence that Walz was ever engaged in active combat, and he has acknowledged as much, according to a 2018 interview with Minnesota Public Radio.

"I know that there are certainly folks that did far more than I did. I know that," Walz said. "I willingly say that I got far more out of the military than they got out of me, from the GI Bill to leadership opportunities to everything else."

Still, Vance insists Walz's comment about carrying a gun "in war” and not "during war” is tantamount to stolen valor.

"What bothers me about Tim Walz is the stolen valor garbage. Do not pretend to be something that you're not,” he said.

Vance is a former Marine who served in Iraq but wrote in his memoir that he was "lucky to escape any real fighting.”

"I served in a combat zone. I never said that I saw a firefight myself, but I've always told the truth about my Marine Corps service. That's the difference," Vance said Wednesday.

ABC News' Isabella Murray and Alex Presha contributed to this report.

What to know about Walz's military record and Vance's accusations of 'stolen valor' originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • J.D. Vance Awkwardly Retreats After Bizarre Attempt to Storm Harris’ Empty Plane

    J.D. Vance briskly marched up to Air Force 2, Kamala Harris’ plane, planning to give political reporters a show as he confronted the vice president uninvited on Wednesday. His power play dreams, like most of his chaotic veep run, were immediately thwarted once he realized Harris was not present.“I just wanted to check out my future plane,” Vance told campaign reporters gathered on the tarmac in Wisconsin.He didn’t get the chance to face Harris but said that he “wanted to go say hello to the vice

  • Opening of Trump campaign office in Georgia descends into chaos with fist fight

    Republican activist approached state lawmaker with concerns about election-related measures after Trump loss leads to conservative scrutiny of election system

  • Epstein Conspiracy Theorist Leaks His Texts With J.D. Vance

    J.D. Vance exchanged messages with a notorious right-wing conspiracy theorist asking for his thoughts on a range of subjects including Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report.Messages sent over the encrypted messaging app Signal between Donald Trump’s running mate and Charles “Chuck” Johnson show Vance entertaining conspiracy theories himself as well as expressing doubt that Trump would, in fact, choose him as his VP pick, according to The Washington Post. Johnson—who gave the messages to the new

  • Donald Trump’s ‘Pathetic’ New Way Of Attacking Kamala Harris Is Slammed Online

    The former president deployed a new moniker for his 2024 election rival in four posts on his Truth Social platform.

  • Fact-checking Vance’s claims on Walz’s military service

    CNN’s Alayna Treene fact-checks JD Vance’s claims about Tim Walz’s military service.

  • Fox News host knocks Trump: ‘You either own the markets or you don’t’

    Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto challenged former President Trump’s record and comments on the stock market Monday after the former president blamed President Biden and Vice President Harris for this week’s slide. Trump said that the Wall Street drop, triggered by instability in the Japanese economy alongside concerns over a cooling U.S. jobs market, was…

  • Trump Spokesperson’s Boast About Him On Newsmax Prompts Super Awkward Question

    Karoline Leavitt immediately moved the goalposts.

  • Images of Ukraine's new F-16s and their weapons hint at what the US-made fighter jets may start off doing against the Russians

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared an official video of Kyiv's new F-16s armed with powerful air-to-air missiles.

  • FBI Raids Home of Rep Trying to Impeach Kamala Harris

    The FBI executed a search warrant against Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) last Friday, the congressman confirmed after a local news report highlighted the investigation.Ogles, who has been facing scrutiny over his campaign finances for months, said in a post on X that the FBI “took possession of my cell phone.”News Channel 5 Investigates, the same Nashville area local program that first reported the FBI search, began reporting last year about discrepancies in Ogles’ financial disclosure forms—including a

  • Harris Shuts Down Trumpian ‘Lock Him Up’ Chants

    Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris stopped her fans from getting too wild with their Trump bashing at a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday.On the second day of her battleground blitz with running mate Tim Walz, when she got to the point in her now-familiar stump speech about her days prosecuting predators, fraudsters and scammers, supporters, like those in Philadelphia on Tuesday, were just starting to chant “lock him up” when Harris deviated from the script.“Well, hold on,” she

  • "Trump Is a Coward" Trends on Truth Social

    Truth Betrayal Over the weekend, former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump took to Truth Social, the special media app that he also owns, to announce that he would be backing out of a scheduled debate against Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump had agreed to the debate, which was slated for September 10 […]

  • Jordan Klepper Exposes 1 Hypocrisy After Another Among Trump MAGA Fans At Rally

    The “Daily Show” correspondent put their contradictory comments on full display.

  • Kamala Harris Picks Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for VP Running Mate

    Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.CNN first reported the vice president's decision. An unassuming former high school teacher and football coach, Walz, 60, emerged as a surprise standout in the Democratic veepstakes by coining the viral label “weird” for Donald Trump and J.D. Vance.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unli

  • In new book, Pelosi details 20-minute conversation with Trump ahead of first impeachment

    Hours before former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally launched the first impeachment investigation into former president Donald Trump in 2019, she received a call from the subject of the probe himself.

  • PA Trump Supporters Tell ‘The Daily Show’ Assassination Attempt Was a ‘Planned Job’ by Obama | Exclusive Video

    Jordan Klepper also goes in the field to see how Republicans are coping with the loss of their "favorite punching bag," Joe Biden The post PA Trump Supporters Tell ‘The Daily Show’ Assassination Attempt Was a ‘Planned Job’ by Obama | Exclusive Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Trump Dangles New Tax Cut Proposals With Real Political Appeal

    First it was a tax cut for hotel and restaurant workers in Nevada, a swing state where Donald Trump proposed exempting tips from taxes. Then, in front of powerful chief executives gathered in Washington, Trump floated cutting the corporate tax rate, helping to ease concerns in the business community about his candidacy. Now Trump is calling for an end to taxing Social Security benefits, which could be a boon for retirees, one of the most politically important groups in the United States. Repeate

  • Trump slams Stephanopoulos over ‘nasty and totally inappropriate’ Donalds interview

    Former President Trump attacked ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos in a late-night post about what he called a “nasty and totally inappropriate” interview with Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.). Stephanopoulos’s contentious interview Sunday with Donalds on ABC’s “This Week” featured the pair going back and forth over Trump’s promise to pardon defendants convicted for their role…

  • House Republicans Tell Johnson Not to Repeal Climate Law

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of US House Republicans warned House Speaker Mike Johnson not to repeal the clean-energy tax credits in President Joe Biden’s signature climate law, warning such a move could upend private investment in the sector and snarl ongoing projects. Most Read from BloombergAfrica’s Richest City Needs $12 Billion to Fix InfrastructureNew York City’s Outdoor Dining Sheds Will Start DisappearingThe 5 Coastal States That Face the Most Devastating Flood RiskNew York City Paid $2 Millio

  • See inside the US-made Bradleys that Ukrainian troops are using to shred Russian armor

    Take a look inside a Bradley operated by Ukraine's 47th Mechanized Brigade in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

  • Putin accuses Ukraine of a ‘large-scale provocation’ with its raid in southwestern Russia

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday described a Ukrainian incursion into the country's southwestern Kursk region as a “large-scale provocation” as his officials asserted that they were fighting off cross-border raids for a second day. Ukrainian officials remained silent about the scope of the operation.