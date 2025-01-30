What we know about the Washington midair collision of an army helicopter and airliner

Search and rescue efforts continue in the Potomac River on January 30, 2025.

A jet operated by American Airlines subsidiary PSA was approaching Washington's Reagan National Airport just before 9:00pm local time on Wednesday when it collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter. All 67 passengers and crew aboard the two aircraft were killed.

A US commercial airliner with 64 people aboard and a military helicopter collided over Washington on Wednesday before crashing into the Potomac River.

A rescue mission had turned into a recovery operation by Thursday, with no survivors expected.

Here’s what we know so far:

What happened?

Just before 9:00 pm (0200 GMT Thursday) a Bombardier jet operated by American Airlines subsidiary PSA was approaching Reagan National Airport when it collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter.

American Eagle Flight 5342 was flying to the US capital from Wichita, Kansas—typically a journey time of just under three hours.

Air traffic controllers asked the jet to switch its landing route from one runway to another shortly before the crash, according to The New York Times, which added this was a routine request for regional flights.

Ahead of the crash, controllers warned the helicopter it was on course to collide with the passenger jet.

Footage from the nearby Kennedy Center captured a small aircraft heading towards a well-lit descending plane before a fireball can be seen.

