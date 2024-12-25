Do you know the way to shift a tune?

Got an earworm? Try singing the chorus of Dionne Warwick’s Do You Know the Way to San Jose.

Got an earworm? Try singing the chorus of Dionne Warwick’s Do You Know the Way to San Jose. Photograph: AP

My “counter-earworm” (Letters, 22 December) is the chorus of Do You Know the Way to San Jose (“LA is a great big freeway…”). There’s something about the unusual structure that counteracts anything simpler, but doesn’t stick around. It’s worked for others I’ve passed it on to. You’re welcome.

Linda Urquhart

Sileby, Leicestershire

• Has the publicity surrounding Prince Andrew’s relationship with Yang Tengbo (Report, 16 December) impaired the slow rehabilitation of his reputation? If the grand (old) Duke of York is only halfway up, he could be neither up nor down, according to age-old reputation management memes.

Dr Jonathan J Ross

Sheffield

• A better suggestion than the fake Druid’s Temple in North Yorkshire (10 places to see in the winter solstice in the UK and Ireland, 19 December) would have been the Thornborough Henges, only a few miles away.

Patricia Fairey

Bedale, North Yorkshire

• I received a Christmas gift of a rubber band (Letters, 17 December) from my form teacher in 1967. “A little something that goes long way,” he said. His words of wisdom were filed away, as I thought they may be usable at a later date; 57 years later, that opportunity has arisen.

Trevor Desmoyers-Davis

Crowborough, East Sussex

• Old is not when you don’t recognise contenders for awards such as BBC Sports Personality of the Year (Report, 17 December); it’s when you don’t recognise those getting lifetime awards.

Mike Lake

Trusley, Derbyshire