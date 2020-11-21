Know your workplace policy if you've been to a COVID-19 exposure site, say lawyers

COVID-19 in Canada:

Two Halifax lawyers say it's important to pay attention to your company's COVID-19 policy when it comes to telling your boss that you were at a potential exposure site.

There have been roughly 40 public locations flagged by Public Health this month, most of them in the greater Halifax area. A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Wellness says each exposure notice will provide specific information for people who were at that location.

On Friday, the province announced new measures in the greater Halifax area to try and reduce community spread, such as limiting social gatherings to five people.

While some advisories simply ask people to self-monitor for symptoms, others, such as recent cases at The Pint Public House or Durty Nelly's, require anyone present at the time of an exposure to schedule a COVID-19 test.

But lawyers say whether you notify your workplace that you were at one of these sites depends on a number of factors and the level of risk involved.

"For any particular employee, it's a question of judgment and circumstances," said Jillian Houlihan, a partner at Pink Larkin in Halifax.

"In the absence of a Public Health directive or an expressed requirement from your employer, there's no particular obligation to notify your employer that you've been at a location where one of these advisories has been issued."

Houlihan said when Public Health asks individuals to monitor for symptoms, the risk of a person contracting COVID-19 from that site is "extremely low."

In that case, she said she would be wary about sharing that information unless absolutely necessary. That's because an employer could send a person home for two weeks without pay, even if they are at a low risk of contracting the virus from the exposure site and don't have any symptoms.

"It's asking a lot of employees," she said. "A lot of people don't have access to paid leave in a situation where they may not be welcome in the workplace, they may not have the option to work from home."

Submitted by Michael Murphy

Michael Murphy, a lawyer at McInnes Cooper in the labour and employment group, said he understands there may be a fear of missing out on work, but people should make sure they understand their employer's COVID-19 policy before keeping information to themselves.

Some workers are required to undergo a screening questionnaire, which asks whether they have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19 or if they have had any possible exposure to the virus. Murphy said not answering that truthfully could put a person at risk for "some form of disciplinary action."

This situation could also fall under Nova Scotia's Occupational Health and Safety Act, which Murphy says outlines that employees must take "reasonable precautions" to ensure health and safety in the workplace.

"If they know that they have been to a site where there was exposure … and they don't bring that to the employer's attention, and then something unfortunate comes out of that, then there could be some potential liability for them," he said.

Murphy said even then it may be challenging for employers to establish a link between a workplace outbreak and one particular employee. But if the company has a policy around COVID-19, it may be able to say a worker violated that by not speaking up.

Houlihan said one case where employers ask for more detail on what employees are doing outside of work is in the long-term care sector, or in jobs that involve vulnerable populations.

But Houlihan said if employers are asking people whether they have been to an exposure site, it's not clear what, if anything, they can do with that information. Without symptoms or a directive from Public Health, an employee cannot simply get tested for COVID-19, she said.

"If you've got an employee that's been potentially exposed at one of these sites, do you want to remove them from the workplace for the next 14 days? Probably not," she said.

"I think the advisories are a helpful reminder to people that any of us don't know what any of us have been exposed to when we leave the workplace."

'Close scrutiny' around social activities

Houlihan said there is also a potential co-workers may be uneasy if they learn someone has been tested for COVID-19

"There's also an element of close scrutiny around our activities right now," she said. "I think if you've been exposed because you've been at a bar, people in the workplace are going to be questioning whether that's something you should have done."

But Murphy said he hopes people won't be judged simply because they have been tested for the virus.

"Getting tested is something people should be doing, it's part of the fight against COVID," he said.

The Health Department says anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19, regardless if they have been in a potential exposure, should complete the online self-assessment or contact 811 and stay home if they are feeling unwell.

  • Sanders, Warren under scrutiny as Biden weighs Cabinet picks

    WILMINGTON, Del. — Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, leaders of the Democratic Party's left wing, are at risk of being excluded from the senior ranks of President-elect Joe Biden's administration as the incoming president balances the demands of his party's progressive base against the political realities of a narrowly divided Senate.The liberal New England senators remain interested in serving in Biden's Cabinet, but even some of their allies recognize they face major political hurdles getting there. Sensing disappointment, progressive leaders have reluctantly begun to express support for less-controversial alternatives.Warren, whose political career has been defined by efforts to diminish the power of big banks, is the progressive movement’s top choice for Treasury secretary. Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, reiterated his desire to serve as Biden's Labor secretary on Thursday, describing himself as particularly well-suited “to focus on the many crises facing working families in this country.”Whether he is included in Biden’s cabinet or not, Sanders warned Biden not to freeze out progressives as he shapes his government.“It seems to me pretty clear that progressive views need to be expressed within a Biden administration,” Sanders told The Associated Press. “It would be, for example, enormously insulting if Biden put together a ‘team of rivals’ — and there’s some discussion that that’s what he intends to do — which might include Republicans and conservative Democrats — but which ignored the progressive community. I think that would be very, very unfortunate.”The scrutiny on Biden's staffing decisions reflects the tremendous pressure the president-elect faces as he cobbles together a senior team to execute his policy priorities drawing from his party's disparate factions. He will almost certainly face criticism no matter whom he picks for the most powerful positions, but he can perhaps least afford to lose the support of his vocal progressive base.In a nod to the left wing, Biden's transition team has hired Analilia Mejia, a Sanders adviser who served as his presidential campaign's political director, to work on progressive outreach. It's unlikely, however, that mid-level hires during the transition will be enough to satisfy progressives.Biden told reporters Thursday that he had finalized his choice for Treasury secretary and said the pick would be “someone who will be accepted by all elements of the Democratic party, moderates and progressives.” He sidestepped a specific question about Sanders joining his Cabinet as he walked off stage.Likely facing a divided Congress that could push back against the vast majority of his agenda, Biden is eyeing a series of executive actions to be implemented by his Cabinet that would force significant changes in health care, banking, environmental regulation, immigration and foreign policy, among other major issues.Biden's transition team declined to comment publicly about Sanders or Warren.And while progressives have not given up hope that one or both might still be nominated, they acknowledged the possibility — even the likelihood — that the high-profile liberal senators would remain in the Senate.“It’s safe to say that Elizabeth Warren has definitely earned the trust and the ear of Joe Biden, and will surely have an influential role in agenda setting going forward whether it’s being a very powerful senator or a more formal role in his administration,” said Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, among Warren's most vocal supporters in Washington. “No matter what, she’ll be powerful when it comes to agenda setting for the Democratic Party.”Waleed Shahid, a spokesman for the Sanders-aligned Justice Democrats, said his group and others recognize that “not every single member of the administration is going to be progressive — that's not who Joe Biden is." He said progressives simply want ”adequate representation" in the Cabinet.“We are advocating for them to be included, but we also have backup choices," he said of Warren and Sanders.Indeed, liberal groups have tried to rally behind lesser-known progressive leaders such as Michigan Rep. Andy Levin for Labor secretary and former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to lead the Department of Treasury.Like their party's establishment leaders, progressives understand the political challenge Democrats would face should either Sanders or Warren leave the Senate. In both cases, Republican governors would have the ability to nominate their replacements, at least in the short-term.Sanders noted that Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has promised to fill a prospective vacancy with an independent who caucuses with Democrats, just as Sanders does.“Gov. Scott is a moderate Republican. He is not a right-wing Republican,” Sanders said. “He understands that this is a progressive state and the wise and appropriate thing to do would be, as an interim appointment before the special election took place -- would be to appoint somebody whose views were consistent with mine.”In a best-case scenario for Democrats, the Senate would be divided 50-50 in January when the new Congress is sworn in, with Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris in position to break the tie. But that's only if Democrats win both of Georgia's special elections on Jan. 5.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell holds great sway over Biden’s Cabinet nominees regardless of which party ends up in control.The Senate's top Republican has yet to tip his hand about how he’ll navigate the confirmation process, preferring to wait for Trump to accept the election results and Georgia's Senate elections to play out. But Senate Democrats expect McConnell to impose a full-scale blockade on Cabinet picks he doesn't like.Biden will be the first Democrat president in modern times trying to set up a first-term administration without his party controlling the Senate, a rare dynamic that will play out before a bitterly divided nation and a hyper-partisan Senate.The more controversial potential nominees, Warren and Sanders among them, would likely struggle to win confirmation. Some are already running into partisan opposition.Previewing the intense battles ahead, Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz has been producing a series of campaign-style videos opposing both Warren and Sanders.Yet there is also evidence of resistance from Biden's own coalition, which includes moderate Democrats, independents and even some Republicans.“Choosing Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders, who represent the far left -- and in Bernie’s case an openly socialist view of the world -- is not the leadership that the American people just voted for," said Jennifer Horn, a co-founder of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project that spent millions to support Biden's presidential bid. “I think Joe Biden understands that.”___AP writers Lisa Mascaro and Chris Rugaber in Washington contributed.Steve Peoples, The Associated Press

  • Un fou de Bassan sauvé à Louiseville

    La Fondation du Centre de réhabilitation de la faune Cécropia de Maskinongé vient de sauver d’une mort certaine un fou de Bassan qui s’était égaré à Louiseville! Et ce sont les ambulanciers qui lui ont donné les premiers soins répondant à un appel concernant un oiseau inhabituel devant l’église de Louiseville, raconte Maxime Descôteaux, fondateur du Centre de réhabilitation de la Faune dépêché sur les lieux, après l’appel des ambulanciers. «À notre arrivée, le fou de Bassan était déjà capturé. On savait par sa taille que ce n’était pas un oiseau de la région. Il n’avait pas mangé depuis très longtemps, il était affamé et déshydraté. Il était très faible quand on l’a ramassé. On lui a fait un examen de base» précise-t-il. «On sait que les juvéniles vont parfois remonter le fleuve au lieu de le descendre vers le sud. On les retrouve normalement vers Québec», précise affirme M. Descôteaux. L’oiseau a été transféré et accompagné par un bénévole du Refuge, au Centre de conservation des oiseaux sauvages Le Nichoir, à Hudson en périphérie de Montréal. Il y reçoit les soins de spécialistes des oiseaux marins. «On n’aurait pas fait le déplacement si on n’avait pas envisagé une chance de survie pour l’animal. Il a commencé à se nourrir et reçoit les médicaments qu’il lui faut. Il a eu un traitement de réhydratation et d’alimentation par gavage.»  Le fou de Bassan se nourrit normalement rapporte Maxime Descôteaux, un autodidacte en protection de la faune et qui a acquis une connaissance de près de 300 espèces. «On a l’habitude des oiseaux. Dans le fleuve et le lac Saint-Pierre, c’est difficile pour un fou de Bassan de chasser. Les poissons ne nagent pas en banc». L’oiseau, qui n’a que quelques mois, atteint déjà une hauteur de deux pieds et pèse plusieurs kilos. «Les oiseaux atteignent leur taille adulte assez rapidement», nous dit Maxime qui avait pu les contempler à l’île Bonaventure, leur aire de nidification. «La nature est en déroute, affirme M. Descôteaux. On a des orignaux en milieu urbain, des ours plus qu’avant, il y a un problème dans le GPS des animaux.» Le fou de Bassan passera probablement tout l’hiver à Hudson jusqu’à ce qu’il soit reconduit en Gaspésie au printemps ou à l’été prochain. «Il est encore sous observation et va être mis en bassin. Il avait perdu l’imperméabilité de ses plumes dû au fait que ça faisait longtemps qu’il n’avait pas été dans l’eau», nous apprend M. Descôteaux. «Les oiseaux se nourrissent difficilement en captivité. L’oiseau doit décider de faire le combat avec nous. On a commencé avec des poissons morts là-bas. J’ai des nouvelles chaque jour. Ça va quand même bien. Les juvéniles s’adaptent mieux à ces conditions», termine Maxime Descôteaux de la Fondation du Centre de réhabilitation de la faune Cécropia.Boris Chassagne, Initiative de journalisme local, La Voix du Sud

  • Indigenous Man Protests Ring Road Construction Over Family’s Home

    While there was much jubilation surrounding a portion of Calgary’s ring road opening on Oct. 1 from politicians and pundits, it wasn’t a joyous occasion for the family whose home it was built upon.  Premier Jason Kenney, Mayor Naheed Nenshi, local MLA Whitney Issik, Transportation Minister Ric McIver and Tsuut’ina Chief Roy Whitney participated in a ceremony celebrating the opening of the 12-km stretch in southwest Calgary.  After they spoke, 26-year-old Seth Cardinal Dodginghorse took to the podium to express his family’s sense of loss after they were kicked out of their home in 2014 to make way for the road, cutting off his braids and threw them on the highway as an act of protest at the end of his remarks.  “The ring road is built on my family’s land,” Dodginghorse explains. “I lived on 210 Weaselhead Road. If you look straight down that way, you can see where my family’s home was. People are going to be driving on my family’s home. “Today is not a good day. I woke up this morning to see my mother crying when she heard the news that this road was going to be opening.” The Dodginghorse family had lived in their home for generations. They experienced homelessness after they were evicted.  “I have had to watch for six years to see people say this economic development is bringing prosperity and it is bringing together two nations,” he said. “You can’t build prosperity and you can’t build relationships when you erase the women that came from this land.” Earlier, Kenney had called the announcement a “historic day of partnership and prosperity.”  “We are here with our friends and partners from the Tsuut’ina to celebrate some really great news,” said the premier.  “We have made huge progress on the southwest Calgary ring road and today, we are opening a 12-kilometre stretch between Sarcee Trail and Fish Creek Boulevard. It is open to traffic and Calgary will be moving more quickly, more efficiently. After 70 years of patience and four years of construction, finally this good day has come.” Chief Whitney claims there was an extensive consultation process among members of the nation and that those who were evicted were compensated.  “Through a process we built some 25 new homes. When the vote occurred it was close to 80 per cent in favour of conducting the deal with the province and accepting the lands that were provided to us. It was a community vote and, as our elders would say — and I’m an elder now so I can say it — there’s a time and place for everything. So everyone that lived along the corridor had an opportunity at several, several reservation meetings that we had. It was not something that was conducted outside,” he said.  “There’s agreements by every family member that lived along this corridor that received additional homes or new lands or places to build their home. Those agreements were signed by those families who moved into those locations.” In 1880, Chief Bull Head signed an agreement with Fort Calgary — later to become the city — to establish the Tsuut’ina Nation, where members moved in 1883. “This treaty ensured that we were protected,” said Dodginghorse.  “Our treaty rights were never sold and you can never take them. You can sell your own treaty rights, but you cannot take and sell mine.”  After Bull Head died in 1911, the Canadians began seizing Tsuut’ina land, building CFB Calgary and later the Glenmore Reservoir. Bull Head had allowed the military to use the land that became the military base for training, but wouldn’t sell it to them. Dodginghorse told the Alberta Advantage podcast that he’s technically not Tsuut’ina, despite being immersed in its culture, since under the Indian Act band membership is patriarchal. His grandmother was Tsuut’ina, so she lost her membership when she married Dodginghorse’s Cree grandfather, although she rejoined Tsuut’ina in 2012 after getting divorced.  “The way these band memberships run, because of colonial influences, it’s essentially like a club and … the people who are inside the club are able to determine who is and who isn’t a club member,” he said, adding that his reception from band members was mixed, with some arguing it wasn’t his place to protest while others found his speech healing.  “When I spoke up that day, I had the fear that the ring road would open and my family would become invisible again, and that our family’s history and stories would all be erased … and that nobody would want to listen or hear me.”  The entirety of the ring road is slated to be completed by 2024, with the southwest portion expected to be done by the end of this year. Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News

  • Et si les machines pouvaient nous rendre plus humains ?

    Les ordinateurs et les robots sont aujourd’hui dotés de compétences sociales leur permettant de converser avec nous en se montrant capables d’exprimer des émotions.

  • COVID-19 pandemic cited as reason behind suspension of Glenwood mine

    Jason Kinden spent much of Thursday morning on the phone and checking his email.   The Glenwood mayor was doing his best to gather information and wrap his head around the announcement of the suspension activity at the Beaver Brook Antimony Mine on the outskirts of town.  The mine is some 40 kilometres from town and while Kinden doesn’t work there, he does have friends who were employed there.  “It was tough for me to hear because it was such a surprise,” Kinden said about the suspension of operations.  Mine operators will continue to monitor the pandemic and keep a close eye on the possibility of restarting the project sometime in 2021.  The Beaver Brook mine has a history of restarts. It was just in 2019 that the mine secured new financial backing and again went into production.  Then, it was anticipated the mine would operate for three to four years and produced 160,000 tonnes of material. Prior to that 2019 announcement, the mine had been closed for almost a decade.  On Nov. 17, the operators of the Beaver Brook Antimony Mine made the decision to fully suspend operations at the site.  “I was amazed they took it so soon,” said Kinden.  The moves come after the mine had just returned to limited operations in July after a three-month suspension of activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  “Our most recent suspension comes as a result of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic and the threat of a second wave as cases increase across Canada, combined with the significant negative impacts the crisis has had on our financial situation,” a spokesperson for the mine said in a statement.  During the winter, the mine’s production costs historically increase, which also contributed to the decision to suspend operations. After assessing the situation, it was decided it wasn’t feasible to continue things this upcoming season.  The latest suspension means the majority of the more than 100 workers at the site were laid off.  According to the release from the mine, other layoffs are expected to be issued in the coming weeks. A small group of personnel will remain at the site to monitor the situation and make sure the mine stays true to its legislative requirements and fufill its environmental responsibilities.  They will also attempt to continue positively contributing to Glenwood and nearby Gander.  “This is certainly not a decision we take lightly and fully understand the resulting impacts on our workforce and local communities,” a mine spokesperson wrote in the release. “We have so far taken every reasonable measure to prevent this suspension but were sadly unable to do so.”  As news broke Wednesday of the mass layoffs, the Gander Chamber of Commerce started looking at options. The hope amongst chamber members is some of the skilled workers affected may be able to find work close to home with one of the several gold mining projects in the region.  “It is devastating news for the workers given the time of year,” said Sheldon Reardon, chairperson for the Gander and area Chamber of Commerce. “Right before Christmas to be laid off unexpectedly and I think everyone was pretty much blindsided by the fact.”  The chamber indicated they’re willing to help where they can.  “Anything the chamber can do to help the situation in any way,” said Reardon. “We advocate for our members, we advocate for any other businesses whether they are a member or not.”  One thing is for sure and that is the loss of the mine will have an impact on the economic outlook of the area as a whole.  “It will affect businesses,” said Reardon.  Earlier on Wednesday, Kinden had been in contact with the site manager at the mine and he was told the company hopes to be able to resume operations in the spring.  He knows the closure is going to affect businesses in town and accommodation rentals. Kinden spoke with the principal of the town’s school who told him there were families who moved in to work at the mine who have children enrolled.  “Hopefully, in the spring it will be running again,” he said. Nicholas Mercer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Central Voice

  • ShowBiz Minute: Latin Grammys, BTS, Royals

    Latin Grammys: Lafourcade, Rosalía win big; BTS call new album a "letter of hope;" Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate 73rd wedding anniversary (Nov. 20)

  • Severe weather events caused insurance at some Alberta school districts to increase by more than 300%

    Over the last two years the Foothills School Division says the cost of its insurance has skyrocketed — with premiums more than quadrupling.Drew Chipman, superintendent of corporate services for the school division, said two years ago it was paying $560,000 for insurance.Now, it is paying nearly $2.5 million."Which is just crazy numbers for a school that is our size," Chipman said. "Significant increases that are just difficult for for us to manage, as well as some other boards."The Alberta government said Foothills is one of nine school boards that have "recently experienced substantial property damage, primarily from natural disaster events," and are now seeing considerable increases to the cost of their insurance as a result.Those school divisions are:  * The Battle River School Division * Christ the Redeemer School Division  * Accueil Conseil scolaire Centre-Nord * Foothills School Division * Fort Vermilion School Division * Northland School Division * Holy Family Catholic Regional School Division * Fort McMurray Roman Catholic Separate School Division * Fort McMurray Public School Division"Ours and some of the others [are seeing increases] due to the floods in 2013. A number of boards due to forest fires back in 2017," Chipman said."And then again, there were floods in a number of boards this spring and all of those catastrophic losses have put us behind the 8-ball."Insurance policiesScott McFayden, associate superintendent of corporate supports and services with the Parkland School Division, is the board chair of the Alberta Risk Managed Insurance Consortium (ARMIC), which represents 37 school districts, including the aforementioned nine.He said in order to get an insurance policy for the nine boards with significant claims history, it was necessary to take out a policy for the 37 rural and northern boards together, as no insurer would separate out the high-risk history boards from the other boards with low-risk history."A vast majority of boards in ARMIC will have lower property rates. What we have on the other side is the board that we call the 'Pool B' boards, and they're in areas where there's a high frequency of catastrophic losses, so it's the flooding and wildfires," he said.McFayden said over the last few years, the insurance market has continued to harden. "When you look at it from an insurance company point of view — not that I like doing that too often — but they had $220 billion in losses in 2020 and about $140 billion in 2019," he said."When you bring it down to Alberta, which is our market, generally speaking an insurer will plan for a catastrophic event every five to 10 years — we've had four in the last seven years, basically every other year … take that along with the low interest rates and that affects their revenues as well."McFayden said when you look at the claim history of the boards experiencing higher rates, it's easy to see why it's become more expensive for them. "They've had $180 million in claims over 10 years. When you compare that to the other 28 boards, they've only had $30 million in claims in that same 10 years," he said. "Honestly, those boards are almost uninsurable if they weren't part of our reciprocal."Marsh, the insurance brokerage and risk management group providing ARMIC with insurance, declined to comment for this story. > "Honestly, those boards are almost uninsurable if they weren't part of our reciprocal." \- Scott McFayden, board chair of the Alberta Risk Managed Insurance Consortium"Unfortunately, we are unable to comment about the specific circumstances of this insurance placement," said Colleen Vecsi, communications operation leader for Marsh.6 of Canada's costliest claimsRob de Pruis, director of consumer and industry relations for the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), said of the top 10 costliest claims in our nation's history related to severe weather events, six of them happened in Alberta."Five of those six happened in this decade. We can think of the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire and the 2013 flooding that happened in Calgary and southern Alberta," he said.This year, de Pruis said Calgary saw the costliest hail event in Canada's history and last year the province also had some very significant wildfire activity in northern Alberta."That did impact a number of the schools throughout the province with smoke damage," he said. "Wildfire and flood damage, those claims can be very costly to be remediating."Chipman said so far, most school divisions have been able to forestall impacts to their budgets. "We worked with the province last year and they enabled us to use some money that we usually use on building renovations to use toward covering insurance costs," he said."This year it's come as another big surprise. So we're hoping that the province will step up and help us to cover those big increases."Chipman said if these increases continue at the same rate seen over the last two years, eventually there will be a direct impact on school division operations. "When you look at where school divisions spend their money, it's staffing," he said. "There's really no other way that we spend our money. It's teachers in a classroom. It's educational assistants. It's principals. It's support staff."So if you're looking at those types of dollars at the end, if we don't get some additional support, that's where the board will have to look to make decisions as to how they're going to meet those increased costs."In a written statement, the province said an order in council was recently signed that provides security for many rural school boards across Alberta that were unable to access the necessary insurance."Alberta's government has agreed to provide funding up to a total of $15 million per year to pay for a deductible under a single insurance policy for the school boards," said Jerrica Goodwin, spokesperson for Alberta Treasury Board and Finance."Providing financial support to these school boards will help them become insurable again in the future, ensuring that the facilities students attend will be safe and protected."'Very tough market conditions'According to de Pruis, the big picture is that the commercial insurance market across the country is seeing some "very tough market conditions.""Claims are certainly a really big driver of that. We are seeing just a lot of frequency and severity of claims across the country. Severe weather is another factor and low interest rates are a factor in that as well," he said.But, de Pruis said residential properties located in the same places as the school divisions aren't seeing their property insurance rates climb at the same steep rate."We're not seeing that at the same level," he said.De Pruis said that's because in the commercial insurance market, risks are being looked at a lot more closely than they have in the past to try to anticipate the types of claims that could be having an impact."Overall costs of commercial properties are typically significantly higher than residential properties as well," he said."One commercial claim could be the same dollar amount as dozens of residential claims from that perspective, so it's also looking at the overall costs of the claims and the overall replacement values of some of these properties."

  • Pfizer files COVID-19 vaccine application to U.S. FDA

    The application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) comes just days after Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE <22UAy.DE> <BNTX.O> reported final trial results that showed the vaccine was 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 with no major safety concerns. Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla confirmed the application had been made in a video posted on the company's website on Friday afternoon.

  • Poultry in motion: McDougall considering amendment for backyard hens

    The Municipality of McDougall is considering amending its comprehensive zoning bylaw to permit backyard hens.  To amend the bylaw, council will have to hold a public meeting to provide input from ratepayers.  The current zoning bylaw section 3.52 specifies that the keeping of horses, cows, pigs, goats, chickens and other farm animals in a residential zone is prohibited.  During the Nov. 4 council meeting, staff was asked to prepare a  report on backyard hens for council to receive at the Nov. 18 meeting.  The report included recommended two options for council to consider — to  maintain the status quo and continue to enforce the existing zoning  bylaws or proceed with a zoning bylaw amendment process to allow for  backyard hens. Coun. Joel Constable said that he supported option two.  “I’m sure we will get both sides of the issue coming up from (a  public consultation) which would be really good to move this forward and  get the information out in the public,” said Constable. “So we can have  a more forward discussion with both sides.”  Councillors Joe Ryman and Lynne Gregory also supported moving ahead with option two, although Gregory did express some concern about potential liability for the municipality. “My concern is liabilities as a municipality,” she said. “That wasn’t  addressed in the things that were researched, so possibly there’s some  other information in regard to that.”  Mayor Dale Robinson said he was in favour of option two and stated  that finding a balance between those in favour of backyard hens and  those against would be an important aspect of the public information  session.  “I’m happy with people if that’s what they want to do. I think it’s  good in terms of a food source, family environment, young children and  being exposed to going back to our roots in terms of food generation,”  said Robinson. “On the other hand, as always at the council table, we  have to strike that balance. We have to bear in mind that we’re going to  have neighbours to some of these set-ups who have to be protected as  well.”  “We’re going to have to make sure we weigh both sides (and) set up a  process where we’re not pitting neighbour against neighbour because …  that’s not the spirit of how we do things in McDougall as citizens,” he  added.  Council said it will move forward on the public meeting, but there is no date for the meeting as of press time.Sarah Cooke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Parry Sound North Star

  • Rito Tinto mousse ses alliages d'aluminium

    Rio Tinto tente d’élargir sa clientèle parmi les mouleurs sous pression nord-américains pour sa production d’alliages spéciaux de l’usine Dubuc.  La multinationale a annoncé l’introduction d’une nouvelle famille d’alliages d’aluminium utilisant du contenu recyclé pour la production de pièces d’automobiles ayant une plus basse empreinte environnementale à coût moins élevé.  Selon les informations transmises, ces alliages ont été conçus pour être mélangés par des mouleurs sous vide avec leurs rebuts internes et des roues concassées nettoyées et recyclées.  Au lieu d’acheter des lingots de refonte secondaire de qualité inférieure, le mélange final sera obtenu à coût moindre tout en répondant aux normes strictes de l’industrie. Rio Tinto et ses experts en marketing technique offrent aux clients potentiels de travailler avec eux pour adapter les mélanges d’alliage et de contenu recyclé.  Avec l’expertise dont elle dispose grâce à son Centre de recherche et développement, Rio Tinto affirme être en mesure de produire jusqu’à 100 000 tonnes métriques de son nouvel alliage. Selon une porte-parole de Rio Tinto, l’entreprise fait déjà affaire avec des clients dans ce marché de niche servi par l’usine Dubuc. Aucun impact majeur n’est prévu à la suite de cette annonce.Denis Villeneuve, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Quotidien

  • Lululemon Athletica names Meghan Frank as chief financial officer

    VANCOUVER — Lululemon Athletica Inc. announced the promotion of Meghan Frank to the post of chief financial officer. Lululemon says Frank will become the company’s first female CFO when she takes over the job officially on Monday.Frank joined Lululemon in 2016 as senior vice-president of financial planning and analysis.She has served as interim co-CFO since April when the company announced the departure of Patrick Guido from role.Guido left Lululemon to become chief financial officer at Asbury Automotive Group Inc., an automotive retail and service company.Before working at Lululemon, Frank held senior roles at Ross Stores and J.Crew.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • In pandemic Christmas, U.S. rivals aim to challenge Amazon under the tree

    Walmart Inc, Best Buy Co Inc and hundreds of smaller retailers are bolstering their online gift features, hoping to challenge Amazon.com Inc's dominance as a seller of holiday gifts to homebound shoppers. Amazon's rivals have tried to chip away at its online preeminence, spending millions to fulfill orders faster, expand product catalogs and, in some cases, provide free shipping and even subscription services. Consumers flocked to Walmart and other retailers early in the pandemic when Amazon was at times slow to deliver essentials including toilet paper.

  • What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Nov. 20

    THE LATEST: * 516 new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Friday, along with 10 more deaths. * There are now 7,122 active cases out of 25,474 confirmed to date. * 227 patients are in hospital with COVID-19, including 57 in intensive care. * 331 people have now died of the disease. * Provincewide measures to control the spread of COVID-19 are now in place. * Masks are mandatory for everyone in indoor public spaces and retail environments. * Social gatherings with anyone outside your household are prohibited everywhere in B.C. * Indoor and outdoor community and social events are suspended. * Some high-risk group fitness activities have been suspended. * British Columbians are advised to avoid unnecessary travel. As British Columbians adjust to significant new restrictions on social interactions and a new mandate for masks in indoor public spaces, officials have announced 516 more cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths.As of Friday, there are 7,122 active cases of the novel coronavirus in B.C. A total of 227 patients are in hospital with the disease, including 57 in intensive care.To date, there have been 25,474 confirmed cases of the virus in B.C., including 331 people who have died.On Thursday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry introduced a long list of new measures meant to control the spread of COVID-19 as numbers continue to spike.Masks must be worn in indoor public and retail spaces by both staff and customers, and in shared workplace areas including elevators, corridors and behind service counters.A previous regional order against socializing with people outside one's household has been extended across the province and is in place until Dec. 7. All indoor and outdoor community and social events are suspended, including in-person faith services, for the next two weeks.Businesses have been told to hold off on any plans to bring workers back into offices if they've been working from home. High-risk indoor group fitness activities including high intensity interval training, spin classes and hot yoga have been suspended.Meanwhile, Henry said British Columbians should not travel for non-essential reasons and anyone planning a trip to B.C. should take a rain check.READ MORE:What's happening elsewhere in CanadaAs of Thursday evening, Canada had recorded 315,753 COVID-19 cases to date. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 11,265.Modelling prepared by the Public Health Agency of Canada suggests the country could see 60,000 new infections per day by the end of December if Canadians increase their contact with other people.To drive that number under 10,000 cases a day by the end of the year, Canadians would need to limit their interactions to essential activities while maintaining physical distancing and adhering to other public health guidelines.What are the symptoms of COVID-19?Common symptoms include: * Fever. * Cough. * Tiredness. * Shortness of breath. * Loss of taste or smell. * Headache.But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.What should I do if I feel sick?Use the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of cold or flu, even if they're mild. People with severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911.What can I do to protect myself? * Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean. * Keep your distance from people who are sick. * Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. * Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.Stay informed by joining our CBC Vancouver Facebook group on coronavirus

  • Le masque nous fait-il perdre la face?

    Nous vivons sous le regard des autres. Avec le port généralisé du masque, qu'est-ce qui change dans nos interactions sociales?

  • Qu'Appelle Valley: A land of love, history and healing

    CBC's virtual road trip series Land of Living Stories explores the hidden gems across Saskatchewan. It is a windy autumn afternoon as we follow Danna Henderson and her three children up a trail through the bushes near Echo Lake in the Qu'Appelle Valley.  Henderson is a single mother to three children nine and under. She has two boys and a daughter, who has Spina Bifida. The condition does not stop the girl from keeping up — or passing — her two rambunctious brothers as they take turns laughing, rolling down the hill and running back up. The boys are wearing black ribbon shirts. Dānnalee is wearing a black ribbon skirt. Their one-of-a-kind garments, meant for special occasions, are now full of leaves. Henderson smiles. Henderson was an only child growing up. She said she was very much a daddy's girl. Her father — a respected elder and medicine man — would take her on long walks and teach her about local plants and how to use them. He taught her that everything has a spirit. "The plants, they're living. They have spirits. Without them, we literally would not be here," said Henderson, a full-time nurse.  "For our people the berries provided us with nutrients, the medicines, the different teas. We can make salves."Walking with her children, she reminisced about how her people survived the elements only using their connection to the land. "We tapped the maple for syrup. The plants provided everything for us. It just happened that somewhere along the way, we got lost," she said."It's like giving homage to Mother Earth, giving my thanks by being with it."Danna Henderson is an Anishinaabe kwe (Anishnaabe woman) from Pasqua First Nation. She gets to call this place home.She has lived on Pasqua First Nation nearly her whole life. As a child living in her grandmother's home, she would explore untouched territory. She laughed remembering how running around in the bush was all she knew."I grew up on the rez and it was different from town kids," Henderson said. "I explored. I went out to the bush."She used to take a path to her grandparents' place. Now she and her children live where her grandparents' used to and still walk the same path.A longing to be closer to her identity as an anishnaabe kwe, along with grief, drew her to the land. She began taking long walks in the wilderness near her home after her father died in the winter of 2019."That grief is just something that I never, ever felt. I just had this yearning to just ground myself," she said. "It was like voices were telling me, 'Go to the ground.'"So when I get that overwhelming feeling of, 'I can't do this anymore,' and I'm a single mom and I think of my kids, I would literally go to the ground, and go down, and I just felt comfort."> My dad used to always talk about that connection that we have with mother earth and we call her, ni mama  aki. \- Danna Henderson, anishnaabe kweHenderson would eagerly eat up her father's knowledge. When he died, he took with him much of the knowledge of the plants and medicines that nourished their people from time immemorial in this valley.  "He would identify plants for me or different medicines. I want that knowledge back." To Henderson, the valley holds history and a sense of duty to Mother Earth. "I'm trying to find it. So with the kids, I do that. I want them to feel the way I feel. And how you feel whole, and being an anishinaabe kwe - and that spirituality and knowing who you are," she said. "In my language, my name means 'Little Eagle Woman,' Agash ginew kwe, and that's how I remember who I am and I try not to be defined by society," she said. "That year that my dad passed, that summer there was this — I don't know how to describe it — it was just this yearning to connect and I felt so peaceful."She said places like the valley send messages."It's just up to us to hear it. A lot of times we can not hear it because we have our cell phones. We have distractions. So last year I started to wear moccasins everywhere and honestly, it made a difference," she said. Henderson said that both Indigenous and non-Indigenous would sometimes give her strange looks, because they are used to only seeing moccasins worn in ceremony or when dancing at powwows."My feet got hard, but the connection to the ground grew," she said."I actually wore out soles of moccasins, but it felt so good. And how that made me feel — I wanted to give that to my kids."Today, Henderson is proud of her "Henderson Squad." Her and her three children have an unbreakable bond — forged not onlyby their connection to each other, but by land as well. When COVID-19 hit, spending quality time with her children and taking care of her mental health became priority. "It became a time for me to bond with them on a more personal level, because I think as parents we have to provide everything," she said."With school work, with financial stuff, all the emotional stuff, the physical stuff. I'm a single mom with no help, except for my mom, and I felt like I was just missing something with them. And so now when we do this, lI can be a kid."Our journey through the Calling Lakes continues. We head north from Echo Beach, where the Henderson squad skipped stones along the windy lake that day. We make a right turn down the windy, racetrack-like road. You can see beautiful rolling hills, water and sky.We pass Fort San, a hospital that housed tuberculosis patients back in the early 1900's. Some residential school students accused hospitals like this of horrendous testing on them as children.We stop, but there is nothing to see but a big No Trespassing sign. Before closing for good, the hospital was turned into a summer arts school. Today it is one of Canada's top haunted sights for tourists and ghost hunters, who say patients that died there still linger the property. We pass through Fort Qu'Appelle — where the local train station is a tourist stop — then continue east to the town of Lebret.Dickie Yuzicapi is from Okanese First Nation. "Basically i was given up at a very young age to be raised by my my great-grandparents so that someone would be able to carry on all the traditions and the stories," said Yuzicapi. He tells the stories of why this part of the Qu'Appelle Valley is called the Calling Lakes.The first story is a Cree legend from hundreds of years ago. It starts with four sisters waking to find their parents missing and setting out to find them. "They could never find their parents, but the four sisters stuck together. They came across a very deep, deep valley and they went down there and they heard someone crying down there. So they yelled out, 'Who's calling?' They couldn't hear anything so they went down to go and look," Yuzicapi said. "When they got down there the four girls started crying. They cried much. They cried and cried and cried until the lakes filled up. That's where the 'Calling Lakes' came to be."Then he tells a different version, a story about a woman left behind by her lover."When he left, that's when she got very distraught over it. She cried for him and cried for him," Yuzicapi said."The old people say, in her sorrow, she went to the water's edge and she threw herself in. She never came back." Her people told that story to the incoming settlers. "When the French came over - that's the story of that version, and that's where they took that name. That's why they called it the Qu'Appelle Valley.'" Blink and you'll miss the small village belonging to Starblanket Cree Nation that sits to just to the northwest of Lebret. Chief Michael Starr welcomes us to Wahpimoostoosis landa, which translates to White Buffalo Calf in English. The Starblanket community has deep and, at times, heart-breaking ties to the Lebret Indian Residential School that stood just across the road from one of its villages. If it is your first time going to Katepwa Beach or Lebret, you will notice the beautiful church in the middle of the tiny town and the Hollywood-style "Lebret" sign sprawled across a hill in white letters. It is a short hike up to the letters. What you will miss is the now-demolished Lebret Indian Residential School. It was the longest running residential school in Saskatchewan. It was torn down in 2000.Chief Michael Starr was there. He remembers how the Indian Agent would come into the homes of his people and forcefully take young Indigenous children from their families. "By the time they came home, lot of damage was done," he said."It hurt our people. It took our languages, it took our culture away from us." Every year there is a gathering where the school once stood. It is an emotional event, with many elders crying because of the young lives that were lost and the hurt that lingers in those who survived.Starr said after there were many plans to make money off the land after the school was torn down, but after consulting with community elders and survivors of the school, the decision was made to let the land go back to its natural state. Since then it has been the site of youth culture camps and elders gatherings. "It has history because a lot of our ancestors had camps here. They would bring their children here and they would set up their camps, their teepee camps," Starr said. "They didn't want to let go of their children. They reluctantly gave their children to the residential school process. "Some kept their children back in our community, but Indians agent at the time came and forcefully took them, Starr said. Intergenerational trauma still exists for many Indigenous people to this day, he said.Chief Starr points to the outline a white buffalo on the hill behind him, directly across from where the school once stood. It was a project created by Starblanket high school students. "It signifies our land. This is our land and this is our place where we can come," he said. Starr said eagles come sit in the trees beside where the school once stood."That's touching to us because it carries our prayers to the spirit world, to the higher powers as well. We have great respect for the eagle and how powerful it is," he said."We see it as a blessing, when it flies around here, when it lands here, and it prays for us. It keeps us connected to our land." Our journey around the valley ends back at Echo Lake, in the village of  B-Say-Tah. Local resident Linda O'Halloran summed up why she chose the Calling Lakes area as her home. "I love this valley with every inch of my soul. I love the seasons. Right now the colours are dissipating but they just look fantastic this year," she said. "The summer is when the grand kids are out and play on the lake. The winter is when the ski hill and skating starts. There's always something to do and i just feel so thankful to live in such a beautiful setting everyday."

  • Biker gang activity on the rise in Cape Breton, say police

    Police in Cape Breton say at least two outlaw motorcycle gangs are recruiting on the island and their memberships are increasing.Police say they have reason to suspect a new clubhouse is also being established in the Coxheath area. Outlaw motorcycle clubs first started cropping up on the island in 2015.Const. John Campbell of the Cape Breton Regional Police Service said growing activity is tied to a flourishing drug trade. Four known gangs"Right now we have four motorcycle gangs: the Outlaws, the Black Pistons, the Highlanders and the Salty Souls," Campbell said."There's a huge market here for cocaine right now and they'll take any opportunity they can to make money for their club, for their organization, and it's strength in numbers." Campbell said clubhouse members often portray themselves as good neighbours and motorcycle enthusiasts. "They do fundraising for different events or for special causes," he said. "They want that to stick out in people's minds so that when the police do enforce them, then the community is wondering, "Why are the police bothering these decent people?'"Police educating the communityCpl. Andy Cook, an organized crime expert based in Prince Edward Island, led an education session Thursday for members of the downtown Sydney business community.Additional meetings were held with representatives of Membertou First Nation, the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education and community development organization Bay-It-Forward in Glace Bay.Cook said crime groups are intrinsically linked to violence. He warned against buying, or even wearing, clothing that supports criminality. "They put money into their coffers that they can use for other things," he said. "And it spreads their message into the community."In recent months, Cape Breton Regional Police executed at least three search warrants and seized more than $130,000 in drugs, cash and weapons tied to outlaw motorcycle clubs. Robert Walsh, the acting police chief, said his department is proposing a signage campaign that would ban people from wearing outlaw club logos in business establishments.Police will also be approaching the Cape Breton Regional Municipality in hopes of creating a bylaw to ban such emblems on municipal properties. "By being proactive and partnering with our community. we can better prevent these organizations from establishing themselves here," Walsh said. Business owners concerned about criminal activity were told by Walsh that there is "safety in numbers."Members of the public are warned not to confront or engage with someone suspect of biker-gang activity.

  • B.C.'s mask mandate an about-face in a province struggling to replicate its 1st wave success

    "Ordering universal mask use in all situations creates unnecessary challenges with enforcement and stigmatization."Those were the words of  Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. And not in April or September but two days ago in a letter published in many media outlets. But that was Tuesday, and this is Thursday.And after months of debate and surging cases, Henry finally broke the fire extinguisher glass to combat B.C.'s COVID emergency.Masks are now mandatory in virtually all public spaces, and a host of other rules and guidelines are also in place."Right now, we all need to focus our efforts on slowing the spread," said Henry, at the start of a news conference where she gave advice on a few of dozen hypothetical scenarios people will be wondering about at this stage of the pandemic.The goal is to avoid the number of deaths and hospitalizations that other jurisdictions with strong first responses have now fallen prey to. In many ways, B.C.'s approach to the pandemic is still the same as before: guidelines are better than rules, schools and businesses should remain open, being calm and safe is more important than being big and tough. Still, it's clear people's patience is wearing thin — and while some of that isn't the provincial government's fault, some of it is.  Changed was needed"We need only look at the COVID-19 transmission rates in other jurisdictions that have tried using such orders to see what little benefit these orders by themselves have served," wrote Henry in that same letter.It's true masks aren't a silver bullet. It's also true B.C. did contain the spread of the virus without them in March and April. And if you squint, you can see the effects of early November's original lockdown orders starting to have an effect: daily cases actually went down slightly, along with the number of people under active monitoring. But with contact tracing stretched and hospitals starting to feel real strains, it was becoming harder for the government to defend its overall approach. A change was needed, and a mandatory mask order provides a clear message to the public without affecting two of the government's other key tenets: keeping schools and businesses open.   "We anticipated that this [might] occur," said Henry at the start of Thursday's news conference, referencing the rising case counts.If that was the case, it's fair to ask what more the province could have done in September and October to try to prevent it. More questions to comeAnd it's important to note that Thursday's decisions won't change the minds of people who believe more rules and more mandates are needed: questions to Henry included why travel recommendations aren't orders, why there are no masks in schools and whether people will be given a special badge if they can't wear a mask.  "We trust people to take the right actions," said Henry at one point, underlining the philosophy that has guided B.C. through this pandemic. That philosophy includes the belief it would be impossible for British Columbia to get transmission of the virus down to zero, and that containing it until a vaccine is found is the best approach.Virtually every country hit hard in the first wave of the virus has the same philosophy. Few are succeeding at the moment. "Despite where we may be today, I remain confident," said Henry. One hopes her confidence in the collective actions of British Columbians is well placed. Otherwise, the history of the province's response to this pandemic could get rewritten — and quickly.

  • OPINION | Let's face reality about Calgary's potential as a tech hub

    This column is an opinion from Richard White, who has written extensively on Calgary's urban development.SAIT's recent announcement about the creation of a $30-million School for Advanced Digital Technology downtown might be seen by some as a game changer in the transformation of Calgary from an oil-and-gas hub into a tech hub. But transforming the city into a tech hub is more complicated than just one building.A tech hub is defined as a group of buildings in close proximity to various amenities that encourage networking and collaboration, resulting in numerous small technological startups growing into midsize (50 to 200 employees) and large (200-plus employee) companies, much like downtown Calgary has been a hub for the creation and growth of junior oil companies over the past 40 years.  Calgary Economic Development, the University of Calgary and various tech partners are working very hard to make Calgary an attractive destination for tech workers by fostering the development of three tech hubs in the city — in the downtown, the East Village and the University of Calgary campus.   Calgary's economic and educational leaders learned from the failed Amazon headquarters bid in 2017 that, while Calgary is a highly educated city, we lack the trained software engineers, data scientists, coders and programmers needed to convince medium to large tech firms to relocate here. Three new hubsSAIT's new school will graduate 1,500 trained advanced digital workers over the next five years, which should help fill some of 2,000-plus tech positions available today at over 400 growing tech companies in Calgary, as well as those created over the next five years by the projected growth in Calgary's tech sector. The school is perfectly located within blocks of three major downtown office towers recently retrofitted to appeal to tech companies: First Tower (formerly the Telus building), Stephen Avenue Place and The Edison.The fact that all of these buildings are near the Bow River pathway, Stephen Avenue Walk, Chinatown and Olympic Plaza Arts District gives it the amenities to make it attractive to future tech workers.The proximity to the Seventh Avenue transit corridor and the future Green Line is also a plus.A good tech hub is surrounded by a funky collection of cafes, bars, restaurants, live music, parks, pathways, recreation areas and residential spaces. In the East Village, the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) is building a 50,000-square-foot new home for Platform Calgary in the new $80-million parkade south of the Central Library.Platform Calgary is the new name for Calgary Technologies Inc., whose history can be traced back to 1981, when the city set up the Calgary Research & Development Authority to develop Calgary as a budding technology centre. Yes, Calgary has been trying to become a tech centre for almost 40 years. One could ask why the CMLC built 50,000 square feet of new office space for a tech hub when downtown has millions of square feet of empty office space and three new buildings retrofitted for tech startups.Recently, Platform Calgary announced eight companies and organizations that will become tenants at its new East Village space. And while it is great to see these companies coming to Calgary (along with the 10 firms attracted by the city's $100-million Opportunity Fund), one has to wonder how long they will stay.Will they move once they have met the terms of their agreement with the city?Will they be able to meet their ambitious growth goals? The hope is their employees will love the quality of life Calgary offers and decide to stay, even if the companies move. Ideally, they will start new companies, fostering a made-in-Calgary tech hub.The third hub is a little farther out of downtown.In November 2018, the province transferred ownership of the 76-acre University Research Park, established in 1966 next to the University of Calgary, to the university.Elizabeth Cannon, the president of the university at the time, stated, "this will provide an excellent platform for further innovation and company growth, create new employment opportunities, and help the economic diversification of our community through the Hunter Hub for Entrepreneurial Thinking, the Creative Destruction Lab – Rockies and Innovate Calgary."   Unfortunately, the Research Park currently has none of the amenities needed to encourage collaboration and networking.There is no gathering place with a pub, cafe, bistro or recreation facilities, and it is definitely not pedestrian friendly. It is a sterile '70s-style business park.Fortunately, the park was recently rebranded as "University Innovation Quarter," and the University of Calgary Innovation Quarter Trust has been established to transform the tired old park into a world-class tech hub.  What sets Calgary apart? Enersoft is a small Calgary tech startup. The company's co-founders, Grant Sanden and Yannai Segal, think the city's quality of life is perfect for attracting tech entrepreneurs. But what they mean by that might come as a surprise."It is a common myth that 20-somethings are driving the tech sector growth. In reality, most entrepreneurs only develop the skills, connections and opportunities to create startups mid-career," Sanden and Segal said.They suggest that, to attract tech entrepreneurs, Calgary "needs to continue fostering affordable suburban housing, short commutes, low taxes, clean and safe streets and parks, great neighbourhood schools, clean air and a culture of reasonable working hours." It seems every city in the world is trying to diversify its economy by becoming a tech hub, and every college is starting a school for Advanced Digital Technology.So their transformative idea is "to focus on making Calgary a major oil-and-gas tech hub by leveraging having some of the world's most advanced oil and gas companies in our backyard with a huge pool of skilled, smart, entrepreneurial professionals with deep insight into the problems facing this industry globally."They think Calgary could be the leading global tech hub for finding, extracting and processing energy (oil, gas, solar, wind, geothermal, etc.) in a more efficient and environmentally friendly way.Jordan Engbers, the CEO of Cohesic (and a veteran of Calgary's tech sector), tipped me off to the 2020 Global Startup Ecosystem Report, which ranked over 100 cities around the world based on their business startup activity. Calgary is ranked No. 52 in the Top 100 Emerging Ecosystems.  The report identifies Calgary as being in the "activation phase" of building its tech sector, with our strengths being cleantech and life sciences.The report says cities in the activation phase must "activate entrepreneurial-minded people and grow a more connected local community and pick one or two startup subsectors that build on local economic strengths." Like Sanden and Segal, Engbers thinks Calgary shouldn't try to be like other tech hubs."We can learn from them, but we shouldn't try to imitate too closely. Calgary is a unique city with its own DNA, history and people," he said. He suggests establishing stronger links between existing oil-and-gas companies and new innovative startups, and encouraging larger energy companies to invest in startups outside of the energy domain to try to diversify their own risk.Engbers believes Calgary has particular strengths in the health care, biotech, data management/analytics and agritech sectors.The good news is Calgary is continuing to attract record levels of venture capital — over $200 million by the end of August 2020, which exceeded the $136 million raised during all of 2019, and places Calgary as one of the leading venture capital markets in Canada. To be a thriving 21st century tech hub, Calgary must foster the growth of tech businesses clustered around a diversity of amenities that create a vibrant meeting place. SAIT's new School of Advanced Digital Technology, Platform Calgary and the University Research Park are three small pieces in what is still a fragmented puzzle. There are about 270 technology startups scattered around Calgary across a diverse range of sectors. The city's goal is to grow the number of startups to more than 2,300 by 2031.Let's hope that with some focus, collaboration and a bit of luck, we not only increase the number of startups, but also grow some existing startups into junior tech companies in the next 10 years.I don't think we can wait 20 years.This column is an opinion. For more information about our commentary section, please read our FAQ.

  • Birthing tubs at Stanton Territorial Hospital to become operational by end of December

    Bathtubs in the birthing suites of Yellowknife's Stanton Territorial Hospital will soon be available for people in labour after more than a year and a half of going unused.In an email, N.W.T. Health Authority spokesperson David Maguire said the tubs will be operational by the end of December for "hydrotherapy," to help alleviate pain and provide relaxation during labour. But the health authority says the tubs will still not be available for water births. There is no word on when that could change.> I've been to quite a few births where I've looked at them and thought, 'if only [my clients] were able to use them in this moment.'" \- Yellowknife birth doula Sabrina FlackThe tubs, located in modern birthing suites on the obstetrics floor, were among the new services to be offered at the newly built hospital. The birthing rooms were designed in consultation with midwifery staff from Fort Smith, N.W.T.But the tubs have never been used in the year and a half the hospital has been open. The N.W.T. Health Authority said the tubs weren't operational because there was no policy developed on their use and staff had not been trained to use them."They're kind of a tease to all of my clients so far," says Yellowknife birth doula Sabrina Flack."I've been to quite a few births where I've looked at them and thought, 'if only [my clients] were able to use them in this moment' and I know a lot of my clients have felt that way as well." Flack says she's been to several births at Stanton where the tubs have been used to store birthing and exercise balls.She says she's excited she'll be able to use them with her clients in the coming months."When you're submerged in warm water, your muscles are so much more able to relax. Their pelvis is surrounded by warm water. They are able to relax, to let go. It's very soothing," she said."The way we come into this world is being suspended in a pool of water. Being within water and around water can really create a spiritual connection that is incredibly important in labour and birth."Maguire says there are a few small things that need to happen before the tubs can become operational next month, including a final review of policies and operating procedures around the tubs. He also said staff are currently being trained to use them but that training still isn't complete.

  • Outbreak declared at St. Martin Catholic Elementary School

    Niagara Region Public Health has notified Niagara Catholic District School Board it has declared an outbreak at St. Martin Catholic Elementary School in Smithville, following a second confirmed case of COVID-19 at the school. Provincial guidelines indicate “an outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection.” The first case, identified on Nov. 13, resulted in the closure of six classrooms at the school. The provincial government maintains a school-related COVID-19 database. It identifies the Nov. 13 case as a staff worker. Given that Niagara Catholic has a policy not to identify if the individual is a staff or student, an update won’t be available until the provincial school-related COVID-19 database is updated. The Catholic board’s website indicated Thursday evening it has nine active cases and 18 resolved cases. Public health is contacting anyone connected to the St. Martin individual’s case to advise that they are required to remain in self-isolation and follow guidance provided, said a media release from the school board. Niagara Catholic has advised all contacts to follow the recommendations of Niagara Region Public Health. Sean Vanderklis is a Niagara-based reporter for the Niagara Falls Review. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Reach him via email: svanderklis@metroland.comSean Vanderklis, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Niagara Falls Review