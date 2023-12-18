Go 'Knowhere' to find fantastic food, blissful beer

Knowhere Public House - a playful homophone. Given co-owner Bill Crumplin’s career as a professor of geography, there is naturally a reference to someplace that is not nowhere. It actually has a latitude and longitude. Located on the northeast corner of Lorne and Elm, or Elm at College more specifically, it is a destination.

“A lot of people ask about the name and they love the idea that they can say that they are ‘going nowhere’, or in answering the questions, ‘Where were you?’ they like answering ‘nowhere’ but they really mean here.” Listen closely to the pronunciation. Crumplin laughs at the double entendre. There is a slight funkiness to Knowhere. The vibe is part of the charm.

“Sure, I had other entrepreneurial thoughts and attempts," Crumplin recalled. "It was likely close to two years from first chatting with Kaitlin Lutyk to opening Knowhere.

"My interest in beer manifested as a university student and a graduate student, in particular. When I was employed on a two-year contract at the Corner Brook campus of Memorial University in Newfoundland, I marvelled at the high quality of homebrew and began to brew my own. That’s when and where my interest in different types of beer began.

“And I did toy with the idea of having a pub when I retired and the name I had in my mind was 'The Library,' given my academic career and having people say that they were heading ‘to the Library’.”

Crumplin chuckles.

“Between David (Dave Temmerman) at Hardrock42 Gastropub and ourselves, we have the largest collection of craft brews in the City of Greater Sudbury. We may have the same breweries from time to time, but a different selection,” Crumplin said.

Yup, this corner of town is a draw for pilsners, ales, lagers, porters, stouts, IPAs and every other brew imaginable.

“We feel that Knowhere is unique in that we source as much of our menu items as locally as possible. In fact, as far as we know, we are the only restaurant in town that has access to farmland and we actually have grown some of the food we serve, including kale, garlic, beans, etc. We also buy produce and meat from area farmers.

Shared business ideas

“Kaitlin had an earlier business idea that she would open a coffee shop/used bookstore and after we decided on Knowhere for our business, she found a note in an old notebook showing that she had played with the name nowhere years before.

“So, there is very likely a subconscious link to that concept. We were very clear about having clients ‘know’ where their food comes from and for us to ‘know’ who our clients are. We’ve been focused from the very beginning, reinforcing community connections and building new ones.”

Crumplin said he and Lutyk when she was a bartender at another Sudbury establishment recognized him when he ran (unsuccessfully) for public office.

"We became friends based on our shared interest in the environment. Then, we learned that we both loved craft beer and we shared our individual ideas of opening pubs. Kaitlin happened to find the space that we now occupy and it was very much taking advantage of the opportunity.”

Business partner Lutyk has long service in hospitality.

“We have become known as a safe spot for all genders and peoples.” Crumplin is referring to Knowhere’s desirability as a friendly and welcoming business. “Our customer base is very broad and we love that.

“We have been very fortunate in building up a loyal client following. Given that Kaitlin is in her 30s and I’m a tad older, we seem to draw people from across the demographic spectrum. We are particularly pleased that people see us as a safe venue for people from LGBQT2S communities. We have developed a close and supportive relationship with the local drag group, Hauz Noir, having hosted many Sunday drag brunches. In fact, I have performed in two.

“Kaitlin is undoubtedly the brains of the operation. She now has over 15 years of experience in the industry. Prior to my heart attack in mid-April 2023, I frequently said, ‘The blonde has the brains, and the old man has the brawn’.

"Now I have to use the past tense about having had the brawn. Prior to the heart attack, I probably worked the front of the house over 40 hours a week. Now, I serve as a backup person some days when we have large special events.

Meet frequently

Crumplin said Lutyk plans the menus and orders many menu items.

"My role is to do shopping for the kitchen and to maintain the equipment. We meet frequently, sometimes daily, to discuss all aspects of the business. I consider Kaitlin the general manager. In redesigning the space for us, we added an all-electric kitchen – Kaitlin and I designed it. Kaitlin says it is small but mighty."

Crumplin said he is having a "blast. I feel exceptionally lucky that I was able to retire ahead of the problems at LU becoming public and I find that I’m much happier and positive than many of my former colleagues. I have a positive reason to get up each day."

Crumplin said Knowhere is the only local restaurant that collects food scraps, treats them, and donates them to a local composter who, in turn, makes soil from the compost that is then given to the Flower Mill Community Garden and the farm in Wanup "that allows us to grow some produce.

"We refer to this process as the Closed Loop Collective and it and the community garden are under the reThink Green umbrella.”

Knowhere opened in the middle of COVID-19. A challenging time, but Knowhere is approaching its third Christmas season.

“We first opened with just the patio, given the restrictions that existed at the time. It took a couple of weeks before people felt comfortable coming inside once that was allowed. Those were challenging times.

Crumplin said Lutyk has been busy finalizing the winter menu and Christmas cocktail offerings.

"We have weekly menu features every Wednesday, this week it will be sloppy Joes. We have cocktails to fit the season. We even grew mint in my backyard. I feel we have the best Caesar in town. Don’t forget our brunches.”

The operation

Knowhere’s hours are:

- Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

- Closed Mondays

- Tuesday 4-10 p.m.

- Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

- Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m.-midnight

- Free parking behind the building after 4 p.m., across from Roy’s Furniture on College Street

