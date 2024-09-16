'He Knows He's Going Down': George Conway Warns Of 'Desperate' Trump's Next Move

Conservative attorney George Conway warned that Donald Trump and his campaign are in the middle of an “implosion” right now ― and he said it’s only going to get worse as the former president grows more desperate.

“None of his tricks are working anymore,” Conway, a longtime Trump critic, said on MSNBC over the weekend. “They don’t excite anybody anymore. He’s losing in the polls.”

Conway noted Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) on Sunday admitted he had to “create stories” about unsubstantiated rumors of immigrants eating pets to get attention.

But even that hasn’t been enough to save Trump’s campaign.

“It’s not working for him and he knows it, and he knows he’s going down,” Conway said. “And the more he feels that he’s going down ― remember, he’s running not just for president, he’s running from prison ― you’re gonna see him engage in more and more desperate behavior.”

That, he said, is what led to Trump’s bizarre attack on pop superstar Taylor Swift, who endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris last week.

“His people have lost control over him,” Conway said. “And the only person who seems to have any control over him is the person who’s telling him, or whispering in his ear, or doing something, to tell him that ‘everything’s great, you’re amazing’ and that’s Laura Loomer.”

Loomer is the far-right conspiracy theorist in Trump’s inner circle who has recently been traveling with the former president.

“This is the ultimate implosion and we’re watching it live,” Conway said. “And it’s gonna get worse.”